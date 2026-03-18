Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of New Dermatology Product Line under Person & Covey’s Aquanil Brand for Sensitive Skin

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, and animal health care, today announced the launch of Aquanil® AD, a hypochlorous acid based dermatology product line for sensitive skin, developed exclusively for Persōn & Covey, Inc. for distribution through its established over-the-counter dermatology channels in the United States.

The Aquanil AD product line includes Aquanil AD Repair Mist, a soothing spray for irritated or damaged skin; Aquanil AD Recovery Gel, designed to help reduce the appearance of scars; and Aquanil AD Rescue Serum for relief from rashes, itching and irritation. Each product was specifically designed for sensitive or reactive skin.

"The incomparable safety profile of Sonoma's Microcyn technology made it an ideal choice for our Aquanil line and our commitment to providing relief for individuals with sensitive skin," remarked Marisa Brenninkmeyer, CEO of Persōn & Covey. "We are thrilled to make hypochlorous acid-based products available to our customers, as we know the dermatological benefits of HOCl."

"We are excited to partner with such a highly regarded company as Persōn & Covey, whose dedication to those with sensitive skin aligns with Sonoma's mission to provide safe and effective skin care solutions," noted Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma. "We look forward to growing this partnership and sharing our technology with more consumers across the United States."

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound, eye, oral and nasal care, dermatological conditions, podiatry, animal health care and non-toxic disinfectants. Sonoma's products are clinically proven to reduce itch, pain, scarring, and irritation safely and without damaging healthy tissue. In-vitro and clinical studies of HOCl show it to safely manage skin abrasions, lacerations, minor irritations, cuts, and intact skin. Sonoma's products are sold either directly or via partners in over 55 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company's principal office is in Boulder, Colorado, with manufacturing operations in Guadalajara, Mexico. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact busdev@sonomapharma.com.

About Persōn & Covey

Persōn & Covey, Inc. has been a pioneer in the field of health and personal care since its founding by chemist Lorne V. Persōn in 1941. The family-owned California-based company has grown with each generation to offer an ever-widening line of internationally distributed products. From its beginning, Persōn & Covey has worked closely with the medical community to develop high-quality therapeutic formulas, especially in the areas of sun protection and dermatological care. Today the company continues to create revolutionary products for use by medical professionals and their patients. Recognizing that each patient is unique, Persōn & Covey carefully crafts products that are appropriate for use by even the most sensitive of users. Through its commitment to combining cutting-edge science with cosmetic elegance, Persōn & Covey is proud to continue its tradition of providing outstanding health and beauty solutions. More information can be found at www.personandcovey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial and technology progress and future financial performance of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its subsidiaries (the "company"). These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "continue," "develop," "anticipate," "expect" and "opportunities," among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks that regulatory clinical and guideline developments may change, scientific data may not be sufficient to meet regulatory standards or receipt of required regulatory clearances or approvals, clinical results may not be replicated in actual patient settings, protection offered by the company's patents and patent applications may be challenged, invalidated or circumvented by its competitors, the available market for the company's products will not be as large as expected, the company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and other risks detailed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals™ and Microcyn® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

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SOURCE: Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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