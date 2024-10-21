Sona Nanotech Issued Patent and Appoints New Board Member

Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2024) - Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the “Company”, “Sona”) is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12117447 by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to the Company, entitled, “Metal Nanoparticles and Methods of Making Same”. This patent covers the Company’s proprietary process for manufacturing gold nanorods without the use of the toxic substance, cetyltrimethylammonium bromide (“CTAB”), which typically carries significant cytotoxic and genotoxic risks.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Wayne Myles, KC, FIIC, to its board of directors. An active investor and entrepreneur, Mr. Myles has served as lead counsel and strategic business advisor on more than 100 domestic and international acquisitions and sales, financings, government and regulatory affairs and licensing mandates. He has significant and diverse experience as a director of public and private companies. He also has been recognized with numerous professional achievements, distinctions and awards, including being named as one of “Canada’s Top 25 Most Influential Lawyers’ by Canadian Lawyer Magazine.”

About Sona Nanotech Inc.

Sona Nanotech, a nanotechnology life sciences company, is developing Targeted Hyperthermia™, a photothermal cancer therapy, which uses therapeutic heat to treat solid cancer tumors. The heat is delivered to tumors by infrared light that is absorbed by Sona’s gold nanorods in the tumor and re-emitted as heat. Therapeutic heat (45°C) stimulates the immune system, shrinks tumors, inactivates cancer stem cells, and increases tumor perfusion - thus enabling drugs to reach all tumor compartments more effectively. The size, shape, and surface chemistry of the nanorods target the leaky vasculature of solid tumors, and the selective thermal sensitivity of tumor tissue enables the therapy to deliver clean margins. Targeted Hyperthermia promises to be safe, effective, minimally invasive, competitive in cost, and a valuable adjunct to drug therapy and other cancer treatments.

Sona has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of gold nanoparticles which it uses for the development of both cancer therapies and diagnostic testing platforms. Sona Nanotech’s gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium (“CTAB”) free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona’s gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated applications and potential opportunities of Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, Sona’s preclinical and clinical study plans, future patent filings and its product development plans. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital, secure patents or develop the envisioned therapy, and the risk that THT may not prove to have the benefits currently anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

