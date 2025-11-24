Skye Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami)

1x1 meetings: Dec. 2

Fireside Chat: Dec. 3, 12:55 pm ET

1x1 meetings

Fireside Chat: Dec. 4, 11:30 am ET

1x1 meetings

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) ("Skye"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will participate in the following upcoming investment conferences:

Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of potential first-in-class therapeutics with potential clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®).