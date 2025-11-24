Skye Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming Investment Conferences

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) ("Skye"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for obesity and other metabolic health disorders, will participate in the following upcoming investment conferences:
About Skye Bioscience
Skye is focused on unlocking new therapeutic pathways for metabolic health through the development of next-generation molecules that modulate G-protein coupled receptors. Skye's strategy leverages biologic targets with substantial human proof of mechanism for the development of potential first-in-class therapeutics with potential clinical and commercial differentiation. Skye is conducting a Phase 2a clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT06577090) in obesity for nimacimab, a negative allosteric modulating antibody that peripherally inhibits CB1. This study is also assessing the combination of nimacimab and a GLP-1R agonist (Wegovy®). For more information, please visit: www.skyebioscience.com. Connect with us on X and LinkedIn.
CONTACTS
Investor & Media Relationsir@skyebioscience.com(858) 410-0266
LifeSci Advisors, Mike Moyer
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com(617) 308-4306
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275680
- Citi Global Healthcare Conference (Miami)
1x1 meetings: Dec. 2
- Evercore Annual Healthcare Conference (Coral Gables)
Fireside Chat: Dec. 3, 12:55 pm ET
1x1 meetings
- Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference (New York)
Fireside Chat: Dec. 4, 11:30 am ET
1x1 meetings
