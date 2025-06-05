Sesen Launches with a Singular Mission: Advancing Life Sciences Globally Through Specialized Language Solutions

Boston, MA — June 5, 2025 — Today marks the official launch of Sesen, a next-generation language services company purpose-built to meet the complex demands of the life sciences industry. Specializing exclusively in translation, localization, and AI-enhanced linguistic solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, CRO, and regulatory organizations, Sesen combines industry expertise with cutting-edge technology to deliver faster, more accurate, and fully compliant multilingual communications across 150+ languages.

Built by industry veterans, Sesen is redefining how global life sciences companies manage language workflows—from clinical trial documentation and regulatory labeling to patient communications and digital health platforms. At the core of its offering is SesenGPT, a proprietary AI engine trained on life sciences terminology and optimized for medical and regulatory content.

Key Capabilities Include:

Regulatory-compliant translations aligned with EMA, FDA, and PMDA guidelines

ISO 17100, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO 13485:2016 certified quality management

AI-enabled hybrid workflows for clinical trial translations , pharmacovigilance , and labeling

Native linguists and MD/PhD medical reviewers for domain-specific accuracy

Scalable language solutions integrated with sponsor CMS and eTMF systems

“Life sciences innovation is increasingly global, but language remains a critical barrier,” said Dr. Vladimir Misik, VP of Global Clinical Trial Strategy at Sesen. “We launched Sesen to solve this challenge with unmatched specialization, seamless technology integration, and the linguistic precision this industry demands.”

Diego Di Leva, Sesen’s VP of Global Operations and Strategic Partnership, and a certified ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 auditor, added:

"At Sesen, language quality is not an afterthought—it’s built into the DNA of every project. Our quality assurance framework is grounded in international standards and supported by linguists with deep domain expertise, ensuring every deliverable meets the highest regulatory and scientific expectations."

With a growing network of professional linguists, in-country reviewers, and regulatory consultants, Sesen is already supporting top-10 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with compliant, on-time delivery of multilingual assets for global product launches, international clinical trials, and worldwide regulatory submissions.

