Scryb Inc. Provides Early Warning Update on Holdings In Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2025) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTC Pink: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("") is issuing this release to report information concerning its holdings in Cybeats Technologies Corp. (the ""). This press release is issued pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 62-104 -("") and National Instrument 62-103 -("").On August 5, 2025, Scryb acquired 9,788,450 common shares ("") of the Issuer in settlement of $978,845 of debt, as part of a broader debt settlement transaction in which the Issuer issued a total of 15,000,000 Common Shares to settle $1,500,000 of outstanding debt (the "").Pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 -, the Common Shares are subject to a four-month and one-day hold period commencing on the Closing Date.As at the date of this press release, the Issuer reports having 192,880,745 Common Shares issued and outstanding.Immediately prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement, Scryb owned or exercised control or direction over 64,643,500 Common Shares and 13,125,000 common share purchase warrants (the "") representing approximately 49.17% and 53.78% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 131,460,740 Common Shares outstanding prior to the completion of the Debt Settlement).After completion of the Debt Settlement and accounting for the debenture conversions and brokered offering of the Issuer that closed on August 5, 2025 and August 7, 2025, respectively, Scryb owns or exercises control or direction over 74,431,950 Common Shares and 13,125,000 Warrants, representing approximately 38.59% and 42.50% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively (based on 192,880,745 Common Shares outstanding as of August 7, 2025).The acquisition of the securities described above was completed for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, Scryb may from time to time in the future increase or decrease the ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.In satisfaction of the requirements of NI 62-103 and NI 62-104, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by Scryb will be filed under the Issuer's SEDAR+ Profile at. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by Scryb, please contact Scryb at (647) 872-9982 or refer to SEDAR+ under the Issuer's issuer profile. The Issuer is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada, and Scryb is located in 65 International Blvd, Suite 103, Etobicoke, Ontario, M9W 6L9, Canada.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across AI, biotech, digital health, and cybersecurity.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit