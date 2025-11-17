Scryb Highlights New U.S. Institutional Fund Investment in Cybeats; Strengthens Long-Term Outlook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) -, is pleased to highlight the closing of an investment by U.S.-based IFCM MicroCap Fund LP, managed by Intelligent Fanatics Capital Management, into Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats"). The investment fund was the sole participant in this $1.44 million private placement.Scryb maintains its position as the largest institutional shareholder of Cybeats and currently holds approximately 75 million common shares, representing roughly 37% of the outstanding shares. Based on the closing price on November 14, 2025, this position represents a market value of approximately $12 million. A U.S. investment fund establishing an approximate 6% equity position represents a notable expansion of Cybeats' institutional shareholder base. IFCM's meaningful investment highlights the rising recognition of Cybeats among sophisticated investment entities, and furthers the confidence in its long-term prospects for significant value creation.saidsaidScryb maintains a long-term investment perspective on Cybeats and remains aligned with its mission to strengthen its presence across critical industries. The Company believes the market for software supply chain intelligence and SBOM management solutions are entering a period of accelerating industry adoption.Scryb invests in and actively supports a growing portfolio of innovative and high-upside ventures across the technology sector.James Van Staveren, CEOPhone: 647-847-5543Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit