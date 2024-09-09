ScribeEMR Introduces New ScribeRyte AI Technology that Automates Clinical Notetaking, Increases Revenue and Reduces Scribing Hours

WOBURN, MA…September 9, 2024 – ScribeEMR, a leading provider of real-time virtual medical scribe and virtual office management services, is introducing ScribeRyte AI healthcare documentation solutions that automate charting for faster, highly accurate clinical notes on an easy-to-use, customizable platform.

ScribeRyte AI combines advanced speech recognition technology with medical expertise to convert doctor-patient conversations into reliable patient encounter notes (SOAPS). With just a few clicks, practitioners can generate detailed, professionally formatted clinical notes which can be reviewed, revised, and uploaded into most EMRs.

With minimal training, the ScribeRyte AI system intuitively monitors a physician’s charting habits and the details of a patient’s medical history, and predicts what should be included in each note, saving hours of valuable time. The company’s technology team spent nearly two years perfecting the system to the level of accuracy, reliability and privacy that healthcare providers require.

Automatic EMR Integration and Provider Support

ScribeRyte AI is EMR agnostic, with advanced functions that will allow providers to automatically integrate SOAP notes into many EMRs ─ including Epic, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, Athenahealth and Greenway ─ with one click. ScribeEMR continues to solicit provider input to develop new features, dashboards, analytics, and additional scribing support to keep workflow moving quickly.

The ScribeRyte approach to AI offers features customized for any size practice and specialty:

· Conversational Speech Recognition – Effectively processes natural, conversational speaking styles and dialects

· Fast, Accurate, AI-generated clinical notes – Produces a 90%+ accurate SOAP note within seconds

· Intuitive and easy to use – Fewer clicks mean faster output

· Incorporates client input – Discovery process includes an extensive pilot phase to practice transcribing visits, build words and phrases, improve speed and determine needs

· Multi-patient Recording – Gives providers the flexibility to capture multiple patient visits without any additional clicks

· Chart Preparation – Key visit information like lab results, problem summary, and medications are automatically summarized and presented to the provider

· Customizable –The versatile platform adapts specialized templates and incorporates predictive phrases, terms, prescription preferences, and more

Meeting Provider Needs

More healthcare providers, overwhelmed with administrative work that cuts into patient and family time, are realizing the benefits of virtual and automated medical scribing services.

“Physicians can spend up to two hours on administrative tasks for every hour of direct patient care,” says ScribeEMR Senior Vice President Terry Ciesla. “Providers and healthcare facilities utilizing ScribeRyte AI technology are tracking up to 40% time savings on healthcare documentation and a noticeable increase in overall productivity, which results in higher revenue.”

ScribeEMR developed a full suite of AI-powered options to be used along with the support of virtual scribes or as standalone solutions:

ScribeRyte AI Instant – Accurate AI- Generated Notes

ScribeRyte AI Instant uses advanced speech recognition and machine learning for healthcare to automatically create patient encounter notes (SOAPs) that can be reviewed immediately, revised if necessary, and uploaded, into any EMR.

ScribeRyte AI Plus – High Tech, High Touch

A ScribeEMR scribe reviews AI-generated notes ─ stored securely on a HIPAA-compliant cloud ─ makes necessary edits, and inputs them into the EMR for sign off within a few hours. Scribes utilize a track changes function so their edits train the AI model to improve accuracy and response time.

ScribeRyte AI Dictate – Post-visit dictation service

Using a secure ScribeRyte AI mobile application, notes dictated after a patient’s visit are stored and processed securely on a HIPPA-compliant cloud. A medical scribe then refines AI-generated content, makes corrections, and inputs notes into the EMR for provider review and sign-off.

“ScribeEMR’s ScribeRyte AI documentation solution captures every nuance of my patient interactions, creating detailed documentation essential for continuity of care,” says ScribeRyte AI user and primary care physician Dr. Bellamy Brook. “It loads clinical notes seamlessly to the EMR, ensuring information is secure and readily available. This blend of efficiency and accuracy has significantly enhanced my productivity, allowing me to concentrate more on patient care rather than paperwork.”

About ScribeEMR

ScribeEMR is the market leader in virtual scribing services, ranked number one by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report. ScribeEMR is also a leading provider of virtual medical coding and comprehensive virtual medical office services (VMOS) for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. ScribeEMR’s dedicated teams help improve practice efficiency, maximize revenue, and reduce provider burnout. Highly trained virtual staff In the U.S. and overseas work with more than 80 EMR platforms, which include many medical specialties. ScribeRyte AI, ScribeEMR’s new AI- powered platform of healthcare documentation solutions, provides automated medical scribing with unprecedented speed, accuracy and customization, to be used along with virtual scribes or as a standalone option.

