Scientists Introduce Technology to Control Ice Formation During Cell Freezing

HOHCells launches FreezOpt™, a new cryopreservation consumable device designed to improve consistency in biological research workflows

COLLEGE PARK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--HOHCells, LLC, a Maryland-based biotechnology device company, today announced the launch of FreezOpt™, a patented cryovial insert designed to control the initiation of ice formation during cryopreservation — a long-standing challenge in biological research.

Cryopreservation is used to store billions of biological samples each year, including stem cells, immune cells, organoids, and viral stocks. Yet despite decades of optimization, freezing living cells remains surprisingly unpredictable. Even under optimized conditions, many sensitive cell types can lose 30–50% viability after freezing, in part due to uncontrolled ice formation during the freeze-thaw process.

FreezOpt is designed to address this fundamental limitation by enabling controlled initiation of ice nucleation during standard freezing workflows.

“Cryopreservation has long been constrained by the fact that scientists cannot reliably control when ice begins to form,” said Xiaoming (Shawn) He, PhD, Founder of HOHCells and President-Elect of the Society for Cryobiology. “Our research shows that introducing a controlled nucleation event can significantly improve freezing consistency. FreezOpt translates that scientific insight into a simple cryovial insert that seamlessly integrates into existing laboratory workflows.”

FreezOpt consists of a small insert containing a proprietary composite material incorporating silicon dioxide particles within a biocompatible polymer matrix. When placed inside a cryovial during freezing, the device provides a reproducible trigger for ice formation without requiring changes to cryoprotectant concentrations or standard freezing protocols.

In many research settings, a single cryovial may contain weeks of experimental work or valuable biological samples. FreezOpt is designed to provide a simple and cost-effective way to reduce the risk of losing those samples during freezing.

Improving cryopreservation reliability is becoming increasingly important as life science research expands into immune cells, stem cells, organoids, cell therapies, and other complex biological systems, where fragile cells must often be frozen and stored between experiments, manufacturing steps, or clinical use.

The rapid growth of cell-based research and cell therapy manufacturing has increased demand for reliable cryopreservation technologies that can consistently preserve fragile cells without compromising viability.

“Cryopreservation remains one of the least controlled steps in many biological workflows,” said Greg Merril, CEO of HOHCells. “FreezOpt gives researchers a simple way to introduce control into that process without requiring new equipment or changes to established protocols.”

The scientific insight underlying FreezOpt emerged from academic research led by Dr. He and colleagues investigating how ice nucleation affects cellular survival during freezing. The underlying technology has been described in two peer-reviewed scientific publications, and the intellectual property supporting FreezOpt is protected by issued and pending patents.

Development of the technology was supported in part by the Maryland Stem Cell Research Fund (MSCRF).

FreezOpt is manufactured in Maryland at Mtech Ventures on the campus of the University of Maryland, College Park, contributing to the region’s growing biotechnology innovation ecosystem.

FreezOpt is now available as a research-use-only (RUO) product in 96-unit packages and is compatible with commonly used cryovials and controlled-rate freezing workflows.

Additional information, including technical specifications and ordering details, is available at www.hohcells.com.

About HOHCells

HOHCells, LLC is a Maryland-based biotechnology consumable device company focused on improving fragile cell workflows in immune and stem cell research, cryobiology, and regenerative medicine. Founded on licensed academic innovations, the company develops practical research technologies designed to improve reproducibility and efficiency in biological research.

Media Contact

Greg Merril, CEO

HOHCells

gmerril@hohcells.com