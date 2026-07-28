Schrödinger Introduces Bunsen, an AI Co-Scientist for Molecular Discovery

Collaboration with NVIDIA and Google Cloud Provide Additional Tools and Compute Access

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SDGR #BunsenAI--Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR) today announced the launch of its early access version of Bunsen, its new agentic AI co-scientist that helps researchers understand scientific objectives, develop computational strategies, execute sophisticated molecular discovery workflows and interpret results. By combining AI with physics-based simulation, Bunsen allows researchers to apply their expertise at greater scale, enabling them to explore more scientific possibilities, prioritize the most promising opportunities with greater confidence and accelerate discovery decisions.

Advances in computer-aided drug discovery have expanded what researchers can model and simulate, but the complexity of designing, executing and interpreting those studies has grown alongside it. Built for molecular discovery, Bunsen was designed specifically to address that challenge. Unlike general-purpose AI systems that only retrieve and summarize existing scientific information, Bunsen is optimized to execute Schrödinger's validated computational methods and leverages decades of the company’s physics-based molecular discovery expertise. With Bunsen, researchers can now evaluate more hypotheses, explore chemical space more efficiently and make higher-confidence decisions before compounds move into experimental testing. This helps computational chemists run concurrent research sessions and accomplish more across multiple programs. At the same time, Bunsen makes advanced computational methods accessible to experienced drug hunters who are not computational chemists.

“In an era where computation is fundamentally changing molecular discovery, Bunsen expands what research teams can accomplish,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., president and CEO of Schrödinger. “Bunsen removes friction from the discovery cycle, enabling greater throughput and expanding the user base for our computational platform. As our customers accelerate their discovery timelines, our throughput-based licensing model is ideally suited to capture the value of this expanding utilization.”

Operating Bunsen requires a computing ecosystem capable of supporting large-scale molecular discovery. As part of Schrödinger's long-standing collaborations with NVIDIA and Google Cloud, both companies will provide a co-engineered full stack AI platform to support early Bunsen customers, helping research organizations scale their use of the platform across discovery programs. The collaboration also includes Google Cloud's elastic computing infrastructure and the ability to integrate Schrödinger's platform with the NVIDIA BioNeMo™ Agent Toolkit and the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs.

“The future of AI in scientific applications will be defined by agentic AI capable of planning and executing sophisticated, accurate computational workflows,” said Anthony Costa, director of Digital Biology, NVIDIA. “The ability to integrate Schrödinger's platform with the NVIDIA BioNeMo Agent Toolkit and NVIDIA accelerated computing technologies demonstrates how agentic AI can help researchers apply advanced computational methods more effectively across molecular discovery.”

“The most ambitious molecular discovery programs require the ability to rapidly scale scientific computing,” said Shweta Maniar, global director, Life Sciences Strategy & Solutions, Google Cloud. “We're excited to expand our collaboration with Schrödinger through this customer program. By providing access to the NVIDIA Blackwell platform on Google Cloud to early Bunsen customers, we're helping research organizations realize the potential of leveraging physics combined with agentic AI to expand the scale and use of computation in discovery programs - and accelerate scientific progress.”

Bunsen supports scientists throughout the discovery workflow by helping them:

Understand - Interprets scientific objectives, project context and research intent before recommending a computational approach.

Understands scientific questions through natural language

Applies Schrödinger's scientific workflows and digital chemistry expertise

Incorporates project context and relevant scientific knowledge

Identifies the computational methods best suited to each research objective

Plan - Develops a computational strategy designed to answer the scientific question before calculations begin.

Builds modeling strategies and computational protocols

Organizes complex, multi-step discovery workflows

Optimizes computational approaches

Coordinates the resources required to complete each study

Execute - Orchestrates sophisticated computational workflows across the Schrödinger platform.

Launches and manages validated molecular modeling calculations

Automates workflow execution

Integrates enterprise scientific applications

Supports secure remote and high-performance computing environments

Interpret - Transforms computational results into actionable scientific insight.

Analyzes computational outputs

Visualizes scientific findings

Identifies meaningful trends and opportunities

Supports transparent, reproducible decision-making

Recommends logical next steps for continued investigation

Bunsen is named in honor of pioneering chemist Robert Bunsen, whose contributions to experimental chemistry helped shape modern scientific research. The name reflects Schrödinger's commitment to furthering the advancement of molecular discovery.

The early access version of Bunsen is now available to select customers, with full commercial release expected by the end of 2026.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming molecular discovery with its computational platform, which enables the discovery of novel, highly optimized molecules for drug development and materials design. Schrödinger’s software platform is built on more than 30 years of R&D investment and is licensed by biotechnology, pharmaceutical and industrial companies, and academic institutions around the world. Schrödinger also leverages the platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, but not limited to those statements regarding the potential advantages of Schrödinger’s computational platform, including the capabilities and potential advantages of the early access version of Bunsen, its agentic AI co-scientist, expectations relating to the use of Bunsen by early customers, the adoption of Bunsen by research organizations following full commercial release, and researchers’ ability to utilize a co-engineered full stack AI platform provided by NVIDIA and Google Cloud with Bunsen to scale their use of the platform. Statements including words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and statements in the future tense are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Schrödinger’s current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the company and on assumptions the company has made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and important factors that are beyond Schrödinger’s control, including its ability to further develop its computational platform, its reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructures to host its software solutions, and the ability to retain and hire key personnel on its business and other risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2026, as well as future filings and reports by the company. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Schrödinger undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Jaren Madden (Investors and Media)

Schrödinger, Inc.

jaren.madden@schrodinger.com

617-286-6264



Matthew Luchini (Investors)

Schrödinger, Inc.

matthew.luchini@schrodinger.com

917-719-0636



Theresa Masnik (Media)

SHIFT Communications

schrodingerpr@shiftcomm.com

508-395-7416