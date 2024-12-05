Sample Preparation Market Size to Hit USD 14.51 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global sample preparation market size was estimated at USD 7.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 14.51 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.
Sample Preparation Market Key Takeaways:
· The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 61.99%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
· The protein preparation segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 45.06%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
· The genomics segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 30.94%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
· The diagnostic center segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 41.0%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.
· The North America sample preparation market has established global dominance in 2024 with a 41.21% share.
The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/5826
The rising demands for sample preparation in various fields such as biopharmaceutical industries, diagnostic centres, hospitals, research institutes and instrumental laboratories is fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in the sampling and sample preparation arena with rising investments, innovations and collaborations among industries, government support and increased regulatory approvals is expanding the market.
Sample preparation refers to the process of transforming a biological sample such as blood, urine into an applicable form for conducting analysis using laboratory instruments which is important for accurate diagnosis and disease monitoring by isolating and purifying the target components in the sample prior to testing. This process has various applications in different fields in healthcare industry such as clinical diagnostics, pharmacokinetic studies, genetic testing, microbiological testing and forensic analysis. It is a critical step in analytical processes which ensures the accuracy and reliability of the results.
Sample Preparation Market Trends:
· In June 2024, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation announced the launch of its Biomek Echo One System that accelerates high-throughput genomic sample preparation workflows to deliver rapid results.
· The integration of AI can automate and optimize the process of analysing data in various stages of sample handling allowing efficient and accurate sample preparation with increased reproducibility and reduced costs.
· The adherence with stringent regulatory requirements for validation and documentation processes is helping in smoothening the usage of consumables across various fields thereby promoting market growth.
Why is Sample Preparation Important?
Sample preparation is used in fields ranging from environmental analysis to genomics, proteomics, forensics, environmental analysis, and even health and food safety. It forms a central part in the analysis process, influencing reproducibility and the overall quality of results. It's an area that has experienced substantial shifts over the years, owing to the introduction of advanced tools and technologies.
The overall aim is to produce representative samples that mirror the characteristics of the larger group from which they were selected. An effective sampling plan is vital to ensure these representative samples accurately represent the composition of the bulk material, reducing the risk of bias and error in the final analytical results.
Having a clear understanding of sample preparation can enhance lab management, streamline workflow, and increase the reliability of results.
What is an example of Sample preparation in use?
Rapid and accurate sample preparation is crucial in COVID-19 testing. Improper sample collection or errors in extraction can lead to false-negative or false-positive results. In a viral test, the first step is to collect a respiratory specimen from the patient. Sample collection methods such as nasal or throat swabs must be performed accurately to collect a representative sample of viral material. Following this, the sample undergoes nucleic acid extraction to isolate the virus's genetic material. This extracted material is then amplified and analysed for the presence of the virus.
Sample Preparation Market Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Market size value in 2025
|
USD 8.44 billion
|
Revenue forecast in 2034
|
USD 14.51 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034
|
Actual data
|
2019 - 2024
|
Forecast period
|
2024 - 2034
|
Quantitative units
|
Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034
|
Report coverage
|
Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|
Segments covered
|
Product, Technique, Application, End-use, Region
|
Regional scope
|
North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
|
Country scope
|
U.S.; Canada; Mexico, Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait
|
Key companies profiled
|
Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Hamilton Company, Promega Corporation, Illumina Inc., Roche Applied Science, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V.
Segmental Insights: By Product The consumables segment dominated the
market in 2024, with a share of 61.99%, and is anticipated to grow during the
forecast period. Consumables allude to single-use items such as filters,
syringes, solid phase extraction (SPE) cartridges, pipette tips, vials and
extraction tubes which are exhausted during sample preparation process for
analysis and need to be replaced frequently. The manufacturing of sample
preparation consumables with specific techniques creates the need for quality
control to determine the purity, traceability, compatibility and leaching
potential which eliminate the possible contamination risks and influence
analytical results. For instance, the US FDA guidelines require compliance with
good laboratory practices (GLP) for proper selection and handling of sample
preparation consumables. The instruments segment is expected to show
a stable growth rate during the forecast period. The commonly used instruments
for sample preparation include grinders, homogenizers, centrifuges, incubators,
ultrasonicator, laboratory balances among others. The use of various
instruments associated with sample preparation for applications in different
fields generates the need for developing innovative advanced sample preparation
techniques which are convenient, economical and streamlines the productivity.
These factors are attributing to the market growth of the instruments segment.
For instance, the launch of MIRO CANVAS by INTEGRA biosciences which is a
compact digital microfluidics platform providing fully automated NGS sample
preparation thereby accelerating genomic discoveries. By Technique The protein preparation segment dominated
the market in 2024, with a share of 45.06%, Protein preparation is widely
utilized for disease diagnosis, cancer detection, genetic disorders,
therapeutic monitoring, drug efficacy assessment and biomarker monitoring
depending on the desired protein and analysis method which indicates the market
significance of this segment. The use of proteomics for discovering
biomarkers for cancer, diabetes and AIDS owing to the rising demand for
personalized medicine, increased funding and improvement in techniques is
fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the development of efficient
bioprocessing strategies with technological advancements to produce recombinant
proteins that can be used for therapeutics, vaccines and as diagnostic reagents
is enhancing the growth of this segment. The solid-phase extraction (SPE) segment is
anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. SPE is referred as a
golden standard in chromatography for sample preparation utilized for capturing
clean and concentrated samples while eliminating interfering compounds thereby
helping in obtaining accurate and reliable chromatographic data. The rising demand of SPE in various
chromatographic methods and combination with other analytical methods with
technological advancements is driving the market growth of this segment.
Moreover, the integration of artificial
intelligence (AI) can help in optimizing the extraction parameters,
analyze data, automate the process and for predicting the best extraction
methods for various analytes and sample matrices which will result in improved
accuracy, efficiency and reduced human intervention in the sample preparation
process. By Application The genomics segment dominated the market
in 2024, with a share of 30.94%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth
rate over the forecast period. Sample preparation in genomics
refers to the process of transforming biological specimens into libraries which
can be sequenced using next-generation
sequencing (NGS) technologies. The rise in strategic collaborations
between companies in the genomics applications market is fuelling the growth of
this segment. ·
For instance, in July 2024, Inocras, a leading
innovator in whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics, and Watchmaker
Genomics, an expert in genomic tool development for demanding sequencing
applications announce an expansion of their partnership to deliver solutions
aimed at accelerating insights for patients and researchers. ·
The Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits with
Fragmentation owing to its high library conversion efficiency, low-bias
sequence coverage and excellent sequence accuracy has driven the collaboration
of Inocras for improving somatic mutation detection accuracy and will further
be collaborating on future assays that will be used for providing whole genome
insights. By End Use The diagnostic center segment dominated the
market in 2024, with a share of 41.0%. The rising multitude of diagnostic
centers and pathological laboratories which offer vast range of tests and
screenings for detecting diseases and conditions in early stages is generating
demand for sample preparation kits which is fuelling the market growth of this
segment. With the technological advancements and rising use of cutting-edge equipment’s
in diagnostic centres is making the sample preparation methods convenient,
economical and automated thereby expanding the market. Furthermore, the ease of collecting samples
of patients from home by communicating through online platforms and applications
with diagnostic centres for delivering fast results is revolutionizing the
online healthcare and contributing towards the market growth of this segment. By Regional North America sample preparation market has
established global dominance in 2024 with a 41.21% share. The presence of
well-established healthcare infrastructure, dominant suppliers and buyers of
sample preparation solutions and the rising awareness among people for early
testing and detection of diseases to prevent further complications thereby
improving patient life quality is contributing the market growth of this
region. The rising demand of NGS
sample preparation kits which enables precision genomics for providing
personalized treatment options as well as the increasing accessibility and
fundings from government and private firms for developing innovative
technologies in biopharmaceutical research, drug discovery and clinical
diagnostics is supporting the overall market growth. The sample preparation market in Asia
Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the market. The
rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders in this region is
attributing the adoption of methods for early disease detection and treatment
thereby influencing the growth of sample preparation market in this region. The growing pharmaceutical
and biotechnology industries with increasing investments in R&D for
improved healthcare infrastructure and the growing focus on molecular
diagnostics and drug discovery are generating the demand for efficient sample
preparation techniques. Additionally, the vast density of population in India
and China with diverse genetic pools is encouraging the government for
preparing genomic libraries which uses large amounts for sample preparation
kits for obtaining the demographic data. ·
For instance, the GenomeINDIA project launched
in Feb 2024 by the Ministry of Science and Technology of India which has
completed the whole genome sequencing (WGS) of more than 10000 individuals as
of 5th January 2024 from 99 communities covering all the major ethnic populations
of the country. The initiative drives the market growth of sample preparation
kits in this region. Immediate Delivery is Available | Get
Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5826
U.S. Sample Preparation Market Trends The sample preparation market in the U.S.
is primarily driven by advancements in biopharmaceutical research, drug
discovery, and clinical diagnostics. The rising demand for personalized medicine,
genomics, and proteomics research has fueled the adoption of automated and
high-throughput sample preparation systems. Moreover, government initiatives
supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries play a pivotal role,
coupled with increasing R&D spending in the healthcare sector. Europe Sample Preparation Market Trends The sample preparation market in Europe is
supported by strong research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.
Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are prominent players, benefiting
from government-funded research projects and the growing focus on personalized
healthcare solutions. Additionally, the rising focus on environmental testing
and food safety regulations has further bolstered the demand for advanced sample
preparation technologies. The UK sample preparation market benefits
from a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, driving the need for
efficient sample preparation methods. The increasing use of advanced
technologies in molecular diagnostics and genomics research, coupled with
substantial government funding and collaborative projects between academic
institutions and industry players, propels the market growth. The sample preparation market in France is
supported by government initiatives to support research and development in the
life sciences sector. The country’s focus on genomic research and the growing
importance of personalized medicine contribute to the demand for innovative
sample preparation techniques. Additionally, collaborations between
pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions boost technological
advancements in this market. Germany sample preparation market is driven
by its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries which has a
high demand for automated sample preparation systems in proteomics, genomics,
and drug discovery. The country's focus on precision medicine, coupled with its
strong R&D infrastructure and government support for healthcare innovation,
is a significant market driver. Asia Pacific Sample Preparation Market
Trends The sample preparation market in Asia
Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR in the market. This can be
attributed to the increasing adoption of sequencing in China and India for
numerous applications, including the development of personalized medicines.
Furthermore, the increasing attention to genomics and proteomics research in
the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to impact the market with significant
growth opportunities during the forecast period. China sample preparation market is
expanding rapidly due to increasing investments in biotechnology, healthcare,
and pharmaceutical research. The country’s focus on improving healthcare
infrastructure, along with rising demand for molecular diagnostics and
genomics, drives the adoption of advanced sample preparation technologies.
Government support and growing interest in drug discovery and development
further fuel market growth. The sample preparation market in Japan is
driven by advancements in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine. The
country’s strong focus on healthcare innovations, combined with significant
investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, boosts demand
for high-throughput and automated sample preparation systems. Additionally, Japan’s
aging population increases the need for advanced diagnostic solutions, which
enhances the market. India sample preparation market is driven
by its growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, alongside
increasing investments in healthcare R&D. The rising prevalence of chronic
diseases and the growing focus on molecular diagnostics and drug discovery
boost the demand for efficient sample preparation techniques. Additionally,
government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and boost biopharmaceutical
production further support market growth. Middle East & Africa Sample
Preparation Market Trends The sample preparation market in the Middle
East & Africa is driven by increasing investments in healthcare
infrastructure and rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools. The region is
focusing on improving clinical research capabilities, with countries like South
Africa and UAE playing a crucial role in market growth. The need for efficient
sample preparation in diagnostic labs and research centers is rising due to
growing disease prevalence. Saudi Arabia sample preparation market is
driven by significant investments in healthcare and clinical research, as the
country focuses on developing its biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The
growing demand for molecular diagnostics, coupled with the government’s Vision
2030 initiative to modernize healthcare, boosts the need for advanced sample
preparation techniques. The sample preparation market in Kuwait is
driven by increasing healthcare investments and a growing focus on improving
diagnostic capabilities. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled
with the country’s efforts to upgrade its healthcare infrastructure, creates a
demand for efficient and automated sample preparation technologies in
diagnostic and research laboratories. Some of the prominent players in the
sample preparation market include: ·
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc. ·
Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc. ·
Tecan Group Ltd. ·
Hamilton Company ·
Promega Corporation ·
Danaher Sample Preparation Market Recent
Developments ·
In Nov 2024, an
article published in Nature journal demonstrated the application of a handheld,
low-cost, integrated detection platform for point-of-care
(POC) testing of HIV which utilizes paper-based sample preparation and
real-time isothermal amplification. ·
In Nov 2024,
Advanced Automation Technologies, a platform of laboratory-automation brands
supported by global investment firm Battery Ventures announced the acquisition
of GERSTEL to enhance automated sample preparation solutions. ·
In Nov 2024, a
study published in Springer Nature journal discussed the application of
molecularly imprinted polymers (MIP) which act as powerful sorbents for
solid-phase extraction overcoming the lack of specificity seen for complex
samples and how new multifunctional nanomaterials can be utilized for sample
preparation. ·
In Oct 2024,
Twist Bioscience Corporation launched the FlexPrep Ultra-High Throughput
Library Preparation Kit which was designed with a proprietary Twist-developed
enzyme for enabling low-cost and accelerated adoption of NGS by microarray
users in population and agricultural genomics (agrigenomics). Segments Covered in the Report This report forecasts revenue growth at
country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each
of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc.
has segmented the sample preparation market By Product ·
Instruments o
Extraction System o
Workstation o
Automated Evaporation System o
Liquid Handling Instrument o
Liquid handling workstations o
Pipetting systems o
Reagents dispensers o
Microplate washer o
Other liquid handling systems ·
Consumable ·
Kits o
Purification Kit o
Isolation Kit o
Extraction Kit By Technique ·
Protein Preparation ·
Solid-phase extraction ·
Liquid-liquid extraction By Application ·
Genomics ·
Proteomics ·
Epigenomics ·
Transcriptomics ·
Metabolomics ·
Others By End Use ·
Hospitals ·
Diagnostic Centers ·
Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry ·
Others By Regional ·
North America ·
Europe ·
Asia Pacific ·
Latin America ·
Middle East and Africa (MEA) Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This
Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5826
USA: +1 804 441 9344 APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019 Europe: +44 7383 092 044 Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com |
+1 804 441 9344
Segmental Insights:
By Product
The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 61.99%, and is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. Consumables allude to single-use items such as filters, syringes, solid phase extraction (SPE) cartridges, pipette tips, vials and extraction tubes which are exhausted during sample preparation process for analysis and need to be replaced frequently. The manufacturing of sample preparation consumables with specific techniques creates the need for quality control to determine the purity, traceability, compatibility and leaching potential which eliminate the possible contamination risks and influence analytical results. For instance, the US FDA guidelines require compliance with good laboratory practices (GLP) for proper selection and handling of sample preparation consumables.
The instruments segment is expected to show a stable growth rate during the forecast period. The commonly used instruments for sample preparation include grinders, homogenizers, centrifuges, incubators, ultrasonicator, laboratory balances among others. The use of various instruments associated with sample preparation for applications in different fields generates the need for developing innovative advanced sample preparation techniques which are convenient, economical and streamlines the productivity. These factors are attributing to the market growth of the instruments segment. For instance, the launch of MIRO CANVAS by INTEGRA biosciences which is a compact digital microfluidics platform providing fully automated NGS sample preparation thereby accelerating genomic discoveries.
By Technique
The protein preparation segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 45.06%, Protein preparation is widely utilized for disease diagnosis, cancer detection, genetic disorders, therapeutic monitoring, drug efficacy assessment and biomarker monitoring depending on the desired protein and analysis method which indicates the market significance of this segment.
The use of proteomics for discovering biomarkers for cancer, diabetes and AIDS owing to the rising demand for personalized medicine, increased funding and improvement in techniques is fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the development of efficient bioprocessing strategies with technological advancements to produce recombinant proteins that can be used for therapeutics, vaccines and as diagnostic reagents is enhancing the growth of this segment.
The solid-phase extraction (SPE) segment is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. SPE is referred as a golden standard in chromatography for sample preparation utilized for capturing clean and concentrated samples while eliminating interfering compounds thereby helping in obtaining accurate and reliable chromatographic data.
The rising demand of SPE in various chromatographic methods and combination with other analytical methods with technological advancements is driving the market growth of this segment. Moreover, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) can help in optimizing the extraction parameters, analyze data, automate the process and for predicting the best extraction methods for various analytes and sample matrices which will result in improved accuracy, efficiency and reduced human intervention in the sample preparation process.
By Application
The genomics segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 30.94%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Sample preparation in genomics refers to the process of transforming biological specimens into libraries which can be sequenced using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies. The rise in strategic collaborations between companies in the genomics applications market is fuelling the growth of this segment.
· For instance, in July 2024, Inocras, a leading innovator in whole genome sequencing and bioinformatics, and Watchmaker Genomics, an expert in genomic tool development for demanding sequencing applications announce an expansion of their partnership to deliver solutions aimed at accelerating insights for patients and researchers.
· The Watchmaker DNA Library Prep Kits with Fragmentation owing to its high library conversion efficiency, low-bias sequence coverage and excellent sequence accuracy has driven the collaboration of Inocras for improving somatic mutation detection accuracy and will further be collaborating on future assays that will be used for providing whole genome insights.
By End Use
The diagnostic center segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 41.0%. The rising multitude of diagnostic centers and pathological laboratories which offer vast range of tests and screenings for detecting diseases and conditions in early stages is generating demand for sample preparation kits which is fuelling the market growth of this segment. With the technological advancements and rising use of cutting-edge equipment’s in diagnostic centres is making the sample preparation methods convenient, economical and automated thereby expanding the market.
Furthermore, the ease of collecting samples of patients from home by communicating through online platforms and applications with diagnostic centres for delivering fast results is revolutionizing the online healthcare and contributing towards the market growth of this segment.
By Regional
North America sample preparation market has established global dominance in 2024 with a 41.21% share. The presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, dominant suppliers and buyers of sample preparation solutions and the rising awareness among people for early testing and detection of diseases to prevent further complications thereby improving patient life quality is contributing the market growth of this region.
The rising demand of NGS sample preparation kits which enables precision genomics for providing personalized treatment options as well as the increasing accessibility and fundings from government and private firms for developing innovative technologies in biopharmaceutical research, drug discovery and clinical diagnostics is supporting the overall market growth.
The sample preparation market in Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest growth in the market. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders in this region is attributing the adoption of methods for early disease detection and treatment thereby influencing the growth of sample preparation market in this region.
The growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries with increasing investments in R&D for improved healthcare infrastructure and the growing focus on molecular diagnostics and drug discovery are generating the demand for efficient sample preparation techniques. Additionally, the vast density of population in India and China with diverse genetic pools is encouraging the government for preparing genomic libraries which uses large amounts for sample preparation kits for obtaining the demographic data.
· For instance, the GenomeINDIA project launched in Feb 2024 by the Ministry of Science and Technology of India which has completed the whole genome sequencing (WGS) of more than 10000 individuals as of 5th January 2024 from 99 communities covering all the major ethnic populations of the country. The initiative drives the market growth of sample preparation kits in this region.
Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5826
U.S. Sample Preparation Market Trends
The sample preparation market in the U.S. is primarily driven by advancements in biopharmaceutical research, drug discovery, and clinical diagnostics. The rising demand for personalized medicine, genomics, and proteomics research has fueled the adoption of automated and high-throughput sample preparation systems. Moreover, government initiatives supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries play a pivotal role, coupled with increasing R&D spending in the healthcare sector.
Europe Sample Preparation Market Trends
The sample preparation market in Europe is supported by strong research institutions and pharmaceutical companies. Countries like Germany, France, and the UK are prominent players, benefiting from government-funded research projects and the growing focus on personalized healthcare solutions. Additionally, the rising focus on environmental testing and food safety regulations has further bolstered the demand for advanced sample preparation technologies.
The UK sample preparation market benefits from a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, driving the need for efficient sample preparation methods. The increasing use of advanced technologies in molecular diagnostics and genomics research, coupled with substantial government funding and collaborative projects between academic institutions and industry players, propels the market growth.
The sample preparation market in France is supported by government initiatives to support research and development in the life sciences sector. The country’s focus on genomic research and the growing importance of personalized medicine contribute to the demand for innovative sample preparation techniques. Additionally, collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions boost technological advancements in this market.
Germany sample preparation market is driven by its well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries which has a high demand for automated sample preparation systems in proteomics, genomics, and drug discovery. The country's focus on precision medicine, coupled with its strong R&D infrastructure and government support for healthcare innovation, is a significant market driver.
Asia Pacific Sample Preparation Market Trends
The sample preparation market in Asia Pacific is projected to experience the fastest CAGR in the market. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of sequencing in China and India for numerous applications, including the development of personalized medicines. Furthermore, the increasing attention to genomics and proteomics research in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to impact the market with significant growth opportunities during the forecast period.
China sample preparation market is expanding rapidly due to increasing investments in biotechnology, healthcare, and pharmaceutical research. The country’s focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, along with rising demand for molecular diagnostics and genomics, drives the adoption of advanced sample preparation technologies. Government support and growing interest in drug discovery and development further fuel market growth.
The sample preparation market in Japan is driven by advancements in genomics, proteomics, and personalized medicine. The country’s strong focus on healthcare innovations, combined with significant investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotech companies, boosts demand for high-throughput and automated sample preparation systems. Additionally, Japan’s aging population increases the need for advanced diagnostic solutions, which enhances the market.
India sample preparation market is driven by its growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, alongside increasing investments in healthcare R&D. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing focus on molecular diagnostics and drug discovery boost the demand for efficient sample preparation techniques. Additionally, government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure and boost biopharmaceutical production further support market growth.
Middle East & Africa Sample Preparation Market Trends
The sample preparation market in the Middle East & Africa is driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and rising demand for advanced diagnostic tools. The region is focusing on improving clinical research capabilities, with countries like South Africa and UAE playing a crucial role in market growth. The need for efficient sample preparation in diagnostic labs and research centers is rising due to growing disease prevalence.
Saudi Arabia sample preparation market is driven by significant investments in healthcare and clinical research, as the country focuses on developing its biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors. The growing demand for molecular diagnostics, coupled with the government’s Vision 2030 initiative to modernize healthcare, boosts the need for advanced sample preparation techniques.
The sample preparation market in Kuwait is driven by increasing healthcare investments and a growing focus on improving diagnostic capabilities. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the country’s efforts to upgrade its healthcare infrastructure, creates a demand for efficient and automated sample preparation technologies in diagnostic and research laboratories.
Some of the prominent players in the sample preparation market include:
· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
· Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc.
· Tecan Group Ltd.
· Hamilton Company
· Promega Corporation
· Danaher
Sample Preparation Market Recent Developments
· In Nov 2024, an article published in Nature journal demonstrated the application of a handheld, low-cost, integrated detection platform for point-of-care (POC) testing of HIV which utilizes paper-based sample preparation and real-time isothermal amplification.
· In Nov 2024, Advanced Automation Technologies, a platform of laboratory-automation brands supported by global investment firm Battery Ventures announced the acquisition of GERSTEL to enhance automated sample preparation solutions.
· In Nov 2024, a study published in Springer Nature journal discussed the application of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIP) which act as powerful sorbents for solid-phase extraction overcoming the lack of specificity seen for complex samples and how new multifunctional nanomaterials can be utilized for sample preparation.
· In Oct 2024, Twist Bioscience Corporation launched the FlexPrep Ultra-High Throughput Library Preparation Kit which was designed with a proprietary Twist-developed enzyme for enabling low-cost and accelerated adoption of NGS by microarray users in population and agricultural genomics (agrigenomics).
Segments Covered in the Report
This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the sample preparation market
By Product
· Instruments
o Extraction System
o Workstation
o Automated Evaporation System
o Liquid Handling Instrument
o Liquid handling workstations
o Pipetting systems
o Reagents dispensers
o Microplate washer
o Other liquid handling systems
· Consumable
· Kits
o Purification Kit
o Isolation Kit
o Extraction Kit
By Technique
· Protein Preparation
· Solid-phase extraction
· Liquid-liquid extraction
By Application
· Genomics
· Proteomics
· Epigenomics
· Transcriptomics
· Metabolomics
· Others
By End Use
· Hospitals
· Diagnostic Centers
· Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry
· Others
By Regional
· North America
· Europe
· Asia Pacific
· Latin America
· Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/5826
USA: +1 804 441 9344
APAC: +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019
Europe: +44 7383 092 044
Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com
Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 804 441 9344