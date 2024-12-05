Sample Preparation Market Size to Hit USD 14.51 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global sample preparation market size was estimated at USD 7.95 billion in 2024 and is expected to hit around USD 14.51 billion by 2034, poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034.

Sample Preparation Market Key Takeaways:

· The consumables segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 61.99%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

· The protein preparation segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 45.06%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

· The genomics segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 30.94%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

· The diagnostic center segment dominated the market in 2024, with a share of 41.0%, and is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

· The North America sample preparation market has established global dominance in 2024 with a 41.21% share.

The rising demands for sample preparation in various fields such as biopharmaceutical industries, diagnostic centres, hospitals, research institutes and instrumental laboratories is fuelling the market growth. Moreover, the technological advancements in the sampling and sample preparation arena with rising investments, innovations and collaborations among industries, government support and increased regulatory approvals is expanding the market.

Sample preparation refers to the process of transforming a biological sample such as blood, urine into an applicable form for conducting analysis using laboratory instruments which is important for accurate diagnosis and disease monitoring by isolating and purifying the target components in the sample prior to testing. This process has various applications in different fields in healthcare industry such as clinical diagnostics, pharmacokinetic studies, genetic testing, microbiological testing and forensic analysis. It is a critical step in analytical processes which ensures the accuracy and reliability of the results.

Sample Preparation Market Trends:

· In June 2024, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation announced the launch of its Biomek Echo One System that accelerates high-throughput genomic sample preparation workflows to deliver rapid results.

· The integration of AI can automate and optimize the process of analysing data in various stages of sample handling allowing efficient and accurate sample preparation with increased reproducibility and reduced costs.

· The adherence with stringent regulatory requirements for validation and documentation processes is helping in smoothening the usage of consumables across various fields thereby promoting market growth.

Why is Sample Prep​aration Important?

Sample preparation is used in fields ranging from environmental analysis to genomics, proteomics, forensics, environmental analysis, and even health and food safety. It forms a central part in the analysis process, influencing reproducibility and the overall quality of results. It's an area that has experienced substantial shifts over the years, owing to the introduction of advanced tools and technologies.

The overall aim is to produce representative samples that mirror the characteristics of the larger group from which they were selected. An effective sampling plan is vital to ensure these representative samples accurately represent the composition of the bulk material, reducing the risk of bias and error in the final analytical results.

Having a clear understanding of sample preparation can enhance lab management, streamline workflow, and increase the reliability of results.

What is an example of Sample preparation in use?

Rapid and accurate sample preparation is crucial in COVID-19 testing. Improper sample collection or errors in extraction can lead to false-negative or false-positive results. In a viral test, the first step is to collect a respiratory specimen from the patient. Sample collection methods such as nasal or throat swabs must be performed accurately to collect a representative sample of viral material. Following this, the sample undergoes nucleic acid extraction to isolate the virus's genetic material. This extracted material is then amplified and analysed for the presence of the virus.

Sample Preparation Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 8.44 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 14.51 billion Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2034 Actual data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, Technique, Application, End-use, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico, Germany; UK; France; Italy; Spain; Denmark; Sweden; Norway; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Australia; Thailand; Brazil, Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia, UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Tecan Group Ltd., Agilent Technologies Inc., Hamilton Company, Promega Corporation, Illumina Inc., Roche Applied Science, Danaher Corporation, Qiagen N.V.