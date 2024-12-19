RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market to Reach USD 4.16 Billion to 2034

According to the latest research by Nova one advisor, the global RNA therapy clinical trials market is valued at USD 2.85 Billion in 2024, and it is expected to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period of 2024-2034.

RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Key Takeaways:

· The rare diseases segment dominated the global market with a revenue share of more than 21.0% in 2024.

· The anticancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

· The messenger RNA segment held a major revenue share of over 35% in 2024.

· The phase II segment held a major revenue share of over 42% in 2024.

· North America dominated the RNA therapy clinical trials market with a share of 36.58% in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is expected to experience maximum growth over the forecast period with a CAGR of 4.51%.

RNA therapeutics has shown a promising future in clinical therapeutics owing to its high target specificity, versatility, ease of production and safety with minimal side effects. The global surge in a multitude of preclinical and clinical trials for RNA-based therapies, huge investments in R&D, rising participation of volunteers, advancements in gene editing technologies and therapies, use of genomic tools for mapping demographic data, demand for novel therapies and increasing support from government bodies are majorly driving the growth of RNA therapy clinical trials market.

RNA is a genetic material similar to DNA which plays an essential role various cellular processes such as transcription and translation of genetic information, delivery of genetic instructions, protein synthesis, regulation of cellular activities and many more. RNA therapies utilize pieces of RNA for interacting with messenger RNA (mRNA) in cells thereby influence the genetic processes ultimately making them a key player in compensating effects of genetic alteration. Some of the RNA therapies under clinical investigation include mRNA vaccines, antisense oligonucleotides (ASO), small interfering RNA (siRNA), aptamers and RNAi.

One of the major promoters of the RNA-based therapies is the COVID-19 pandemic which paved way for the RNA therapy clinical trials market after the launch of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 prevention. The success of these mRNA vaccines intrigued researchers and industries worldwide to step into the RNA therapy clinical trials market which boosted the growth of this market.

Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools has significantly accelerated the development process of RNA therapies by analysing vast genomic and transcriptomic data for identifying optimal RNA targets, for predicting suitable delivery mechanisms, developing personalized RNA therapies, patient stratification, real-time data monitoring and optimizing vaccine designs ultimately improving patient life outcomes and fuelling the market growth of RNA-based therapies.

· For instance, in April 2023, Moderna Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, entered into an agreement with IBM. This collaboration will aid Moderna to explore next generation technologies including quantum computing skills and artificial intelligence to advance and accelerate future mRNA medicines.

RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Trends

· Rise in Clinical Trials Across the Globe: The increasing number of registration cohorts in RNA therapy clinical trials, accelerated approvals from regulatory agencies and rising awareness about the safety, efficacy and advancements in RNA technology across the globe is expanding the market for RNA-based therapeutics.

· Technological Innovations and Support from Regulatory Bodies: The rapid advancements in RNA-based therapies are transforming the healthcare landscape. The development of novel techniques for effectively delivering bioactive RNA molecules effectively for treatment for rare diseases and the rising support from regulatory agencies worldwide with fast track designation and accelerated approvals for new therapies associated with RNA are helping to improve patient life outcomes.

RNA Therapy Clinical Trials Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 2.67 billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 3.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.84% from 2024 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Modality, Phase, Therapeutic Areas, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope U.S.; Canada; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; Sweden; Norway; Denmark; India, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, Thailand; Brazil; Mexico; Argentina; South Africa; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Kuwait Key companies profiled IQVIA; ICON Plc; Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings; Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.; PAREXEL International Corp.; Syneos Health; Medpace Holdings, Inc.; PPD Inc.; Novotech; Veristat, LLC. Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.