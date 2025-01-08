Revelation Pharma Adds to Its Extensive National Compounding Network





The newest acquisition further fortifies the company’s national reach with a stronger footprint in the Southwest

Atlanta, GA, January 7, 2024 – Revelation Pharma, a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies, announced today that it has acquired AleraCare Pharmacy—an independent compounding pharmacy within the AleraCare organization.

This acquisition is limited to AleraCare’s compounding pharmacy operations, which will be rebranded as OmniScript Compounding. OmniScript will maintain the same dedicated staff, ensuring a seamless transition of uninterrupted patient care.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to enrich our compounding pharmacy network with new partners aligned with our patient-driven mentality, this acquisition is incredibly important to us,” said Shawn Hodges, CEO of Revelation Pharma. “The pharmacy is steadfast in its unparalleled commitment to patients, as are we.”

About Revelation Pharma

Revelation Pharma is a national network of 503A and 503B compounding pharmacies providing innovative, quality, and personalized pharmaceutical preparations and services through "industry best" patient care. With a footprint in all 50 states as well as virtual telemedicine, Revelation has the reach to serve patients and healthcare providers nationwide. Revelation Pharma’s therapeutic scope spans several areas of medicine including Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Dermatology and Cosmeceuticals, Anti-Infective, IV/IM Nutrition, Weight Management, Animal Health, Ophthalmic/Eye Care, Allergy/Immunotherapy and Functional Medicine.

To learn more, visit our website

About AleraCare

AleraCare is a leading provider of infusion treatments and pharmacy services for high-need and medically complex populations. The company’s core service lines include ambulatory & home infusion services and specialty pharmacy operations.

For more information, please visit our website