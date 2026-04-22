Restart Life Sciences Provides Performance and Revenue Trend Update on Newly Acquired Superseed Cereals and Oatmeal Brand Portfolio

Holy Crap Superseed and Oatmeal

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Holy Crap Superseed and Oatmeal

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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operational update on its wholly owned subsidiary following the successful completion of its acquisition of Holy Crap Foods Inc.Since the closing of the transaction on February 27, 2026, Restart has been transitioning ownership and integrating portfolio operations under its leadership. The Company has implemented new growth-based revenue initiatives across new markets and sales channels, streamlined internal processes to drive cost efficiencies, and introduced net new strategic initiatives focused on improving near-term performance while establishing a foundation for scalable, long-term growth."A key priority for us during our initial onboarding analysis has been the identification and activation of previously underutilized growth opportunities, an opportunity I am personally excited about," said Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Officer of Restart Life Sciences. "Restart has deployed both internal and external resources across marketing, digital optimization, and customer engagement, areas that had limited focus historically." Management believes this renewed emphasis on brand visibility and multi-channel marketing will serve as a key driver of future growth.Performance for March is outlined below on a comparative basis, with 2026 representing the first full 30-day operating period under Restart's ownership and active management.In March 2024, the Company generated direct wholesale revenue of $18,167, total wholesale revenue of $98,432, ecommerce revenue of $26,732, and total brand sales of $125,165.In March 2025, the Company generated direct wholesale revenue of $45,727, total wholesale revenue of $123,331, ecommerce revenue of $23,807, and total brand sales of $147,139, reflecting expansion across key distribution channels.In March 2026, the Company generated direct wholesale revenue of $57,281, reflecting continued development of the wholesale channel under a revised distribution strategy. Total wholesale revenue, including direct and two-step distribution, was $101,884, reflecting a deliberate shift in channel mix and inventory allocation as part of the Company's transition toward a more balanced and scalable model. Ecommerce revenue was $24,464, including Amazon Canada revenue of $11,058, representing the highest monthly Amazon Canada sales in the past 36 months. Total brand sales were $126,348, reflecting the Company's first full reporting period following the acquisition and the impact of ongoing operational integration and channel realignment.The Company notes that 2026 results reflect a transitional operating period following the acquisition. During this time, Restart implemented operational restructuring initiatives, including adjustments to wholesale allocation, inventory timing, and channel prioritization, aimed at improving efficiency and supporting long-term scalability. Management believes these changes position the business for more consistent performance going forward.In total, March 2026 saw 18,937 units sold across wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, reflecting continued demand and distribution activity during the integration phase.Beyond financial performance, Restart continues to enhance its direct-to-consumer platform, holycrap.com. The Company is focused on improving customer experience through upgrades to website functionality, user engagement, and content development. This includes the expansion of a broader lifestyle platform featuring recipes, product applications, wellness insights, and educational content designed to increase customer retention and lifetime value.Looking ahead, Restart sees significant opportunity to expand the brand's presence across multiple marketing channels. The Company is actively executing a comprehensive strategy that includes digital advertising, social media, influencer partnerships, search optimization, and email marketing-areas that were previously underdeveloped. This approach is intended to increase brand awareness, drive customer acquisition, and enhance long-term value creation.The Company believes that its multi-channel marketing strategy, combined with strong product-market fit, positions the brand for continued growth across existing and new markets.Restart remains focused on executing its growth strategy through operational discipline, expanded marketing initiatives, and continued development of its distribution channels. Management believes the subsidiary is well-positioned to evolve into a leading brand within its category, supported by a scalable platform and a clear path for expansion.Restart Life Sciences would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website atHoly Crap Cereal, a Holy Crap brand, is a premium breakfast brand known for its delicious, nutrient-dense cereals made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in Gibsons, British Columbia, Holy Crap has built a loyal customer base across Canada through its commitment to health, taste, and sustainability. The company's gluten-free, non-GMO, and high-fiber products are crafted to support digestive wellness and sustained energy throughout the day. Visit the company's website atThis news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Restart Life Sciences' actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Steve LoutskouChief Executive Officer, Restart Life Sciences Corp.Tel: +1 (778) 819-0244Email:To view the source version of this press release, please visit