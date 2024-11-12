Respiratory Inhalers Market Size to worth US$ 49.10 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global respiratory inhalers market size is estimated to be valued at USD 33.11 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 49.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2031.

Demand in the market is fueled by rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, asthma causes around 250,000 deaths and affects around 235 million people globally every year. The main cause of rising rate of asthma is changing lifestyle and increasing pollution rates.

Technological advancements in inhalers such as digital and sensor-based smart inhalers are gaining traction. These smart inhalers help patients track medication use and notify doctors about low adherence levels.

Market Trends

Growing dry powder inhalers (DPIs) demand in comparison to traditional metered dose inhalers (MDIs) will accelerate demand. DPIs don not need any co-ordination of actuation and breathing and they are easy to use. They are also sustainable as they do not contain gases that harm the ozone layer.

Rising demand for reusable inhalers will drive market growth further. These inhalers reduce medical waste and are less costly as compared to disposable inhalers. Manufacturers are working on developing smart reusable inhalers integrated with digital sensors and mobile apps. This provides remote monitoring of patients' medication use by physicians.

Respiratory Inhalers Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $33.11 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $49.10 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases • Technological advancements in inhalers Restraints & Challenges • High price of respiratory inhalers • Side effects of inhalers

Market Opportunities

Manually operated inhalers segment accounted for the largest share of the respiratory inhalers market in 2023, valued at US$ 20 billion. Manually operated inhalers are durable, low cost, and easy to use. They do not require batteries or charges and can store medicine for long periods of time without power. Digitally operated inhalers offer added functionality. It includes dosage tracking and connectivity. Manually operated inhalers remain the standard first-line therapy for treating conditions like asthma and COPD. Their simple design has made them the preferred choice for patients new to inhaler therapy and in developing markets where healthcare access is limited.

Dry powdered inhalers’ segment revenue stood at US$ 8 billion in 2023. These inhalers offer patients an option to metered dose inhalers that use propellants. It contain a powdered medicine that patients inhale through the mouthpiece. Recent technological advances have made newer generation dry powdered inhalers easier to use compared to older models. Their lack of propellants also make them more environmentally friendly.

Key Market Takeaways

The respiratory inhalers market sales will expand at 5.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2031. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma will drive growth. These disease are the result of rising air pollution and smoking rates.

By type, the manually operated segment is likely to take centerstage in the market in 2024. It will hold around 50% market share between 2024 and 2031.

Based on products, dry powdered inhalers segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024. Technological advances make them as effective as metered dose inhalers.

North America will be the leading region and will hold major share over the forecast period. Rising healthcare expenditures and diagnostic rates for respiratory diseases in the region drives demand.

Competitor Insights

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- General Electric Healthcare

- ResMed Inc.

- Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

- Medtronic

- Boehringer Ingelhem

- GlaxoSmithKline plc

- AstraZeneca

- Novartis AG

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Mylan N.V.

- Roche Holding AG

- Johnson & Johnson

- Sanofi S.A.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

- Ostuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Cipla Limited.

Recent Developments:

In June 2024, Boehringer Ingelheim launched a new program. This caps out-of-pocket costs at US$ 35 per month for eligible patients using the company’s inhalers.

In April 2024, Teva Pharmaceutcials Industries Ltd. along with Launch Therapeutics Inc., entered into a clinical collaboration. This collaboration is done to advance research of Teva’s ICS-SABA for adult and paediatric asthma purposes.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Type

Manually Operated



Digitally Operated

By Product

Dry Powder Inhaler



Metered Dose Inhaler



Others

By Application

Asthma



Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)



Arterial Hypertension



Other

By Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

