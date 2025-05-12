SUBSCRIBE
Relmada Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

May 12, 2025 
Positive initial Phase 2 proof-of-concept data for NDV-01 at AUA 2025 showing a 90% overall response rate at any time in non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (US prevalence 600K patients)

The Phase 2 study for NDV-01 continues with updates at 6, 9 and 12 month data follow-up over the course of 2025. Plans to start Phase III registration trial in H1 2026

Expecting to initiate a Phase 2 study for sepranolone in Prader-Willi syndrome in H1 2026 (US prevalence 20,000 patients)

CORAL GABLES, Fla., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD, “Relmada” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing innovative therapies for central nervous system and oncology indications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, and provided a corporate and pipeline update.

“2025 is off to an outstanding start for Relmada,” said Sergio Traversa, CEO of Relmada. “With the addition of NDV-01 and sepranolone, two differentiated Phase 2 product candidates targeting large, underserved markets, we’ve significantly enhanced our pipeline and long-term value proposition. The recently announced proof-of-concept data for NDV-01 presented at AUA 2025 reinforce its potential to become a best-in-class, bladder-sparing treatment for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC).”

“Our strategic focus remains on developing a diverse pipeline with strong scientific rationale, intellectual property protection, and capital-efficient development paths,” added Mr. Traversa. “Looking ahead, we are prioritizing the advancement of NDV-01 and sepranolone into further clinical development.”

“In the second half of 2025, we plan to complete the ongoing NDV-01 Phase 2 study and prepare for the initiation of a Phase III registration trial in the first half of 2026,” said Maged Shenouda, CFO of Relmada. “We also expect to initiate a new Phase 2 study of sepranolone in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) in the first half of 2026.”

Pipeline Highlights

NDV-01
A sustained-release intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (GEM/DOCE)

  • Indication: High-Grade Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HG-NMIBC)
  • U.S. Market Opportunity: ~600,000 prevalent cases
  • Current Status: Phase 2 single-arm study actively enrolling
  • Recent Data (American Urological Association, AUA 2025):
    • 90% Overall Response Rate (18/20 patients)
    • 89% High-Grade Recurrence-Free Survival in papillary disease (16/18)
    • 100% Complete Response in carcinoma in situ (2/2)
  • Next Steps:
    • FDA interactions and product supply scale-up in 2H 2025
    • Initiation of Phase 3 registration-track study in 1H 2026

Sepranolone
A first-in-class GABAA Modulating Steroid Antagonist (GAMSA)

  • Indications: Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), Tourette Syndrome (TS), Essential Tremor, and other compulsivity-related disorders
  • US Prevalence: Estimated 20,000 for PWS, orphan disease
  • Current Status: Preparing for Phase 2 initiation in PWS
  • Supporting Data:
    • In Tourette syndrome, Phase 2 trial showed a 28% reduction in tic severity (p=0.051) per YGTSS (Yale Global Tic Severity Scale)
    • Improvements in quality of life and symptom scales
    • Favorable safety profile with no CNS or systemic side effects
  • Next Steps:
    • FDA engagement and manufacturing activities in 2025
    • Planned Phase 2 study launch in 1H 2026

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

  • R&D Expense: $11.9 million (vs. $13.3 million in Q1 2024), reflecting reduced REL-1017 trial costs, partially offset by new asset integration
  • G&A Expense: $6.3 million (vs. $9.7 million), primarily due to lower stock-based compensation
  • Net Cash Used in Operations: $18.1 million (vs. $13.0 million)
  • Net Loss: $17.5 million or $0.58 per share (vs. $21.8 million or $0.72 per share)
  • Cash, Equivalents & Short-Term Investments: $27.1 million as of March 31, 2025 (vs. $44.9 million at year-end 2024)
  • Shares Outstanding: 33,191,622 as of May 7, 2025

About NDV-01

NDV-01 is a sustained-release, intravesical formulation of gemcitabine and docetaxel (GEM/DOCE), in development for the treatment of bladder cancer. It was designed to enable GEM/DOCE bladder retention and gradual drug release over 10 days. The formulation creates a soft matrix that enhances local exposure while minimizing systemic toxicity. NDV-01 is easy to administer in-office, in less than 10 minutes, and does not require anesthesia or specialized equipment. It is protected by patents through 2038.

About NMIBC

NMIBC represents ~75% of all bladder cancer cases and is associated with high recurrence (50–75% over 7 years). With over 600,000 prevalent cases in the U.S. and limited treatment options, the market opportunity is significant. NDV-01 has the potential to serve as a frontline or salvage therapy and could be applicable across multiple NMIBC subtypes.

About Sepranolone and GABA Modulation

Sepranolone, a synthetic isoallopregnanolone, selectively modulates GABAA receptors by antagonizing allopregnanolone (ALLO), without disrupting GABA signaling. It targets disorders linked to excess GABAergic activity such as Prader-Willi syndrome, Tourette syndrome, and Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). More than 335 patients have been treated in trials to date, with an excellent safety profile.

About Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

PWS is a rare genetic disorder caused by chromosomal deletions on chromosome 15, leading to neurodevelopmental and behavioral complications. US prevalence is estimated at 20,000 patients. Current treatments address symptoms but do not modify the underlying neurobehavioral pathology.

About Tourette Syndrome (TS)

TS affects more than 350,000 U.S. children and is marked by involuntary tics. Current therapies can have substantial side effects. Sepranolone is an investigational agent that offers a novel mechanism by modulating ALLO, potentially reducing compulsive symptoms more safely than existing dopaminergic therapies.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system and oncology-related conditions. Its lead candidates, NDV-01 and sepranolone, are advancing through mid-stage clinical development with the potential to address significant unmet needs.

For more information, visit www.relmada.com.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
 As of    
 March 31,  As of 
 2025
(Unaudited)		  December 31,
2024		 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,149,706  $3,857,026 
Short-term investments 25,911,326   41,052,356 
Prepaid expenses 596,410   886,461 
Total current assets 27,657,442   45,795,843 
Other assets 21,975   21,975 
Total assets$27,679,417  $45,817,818 
        
Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 8)       
        
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity       
        
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable$1,265,010  $4,130,563 
Accrued expenses 3,966,411   6,160,827 
Total current liabilities 5,231,421   10,291,390 
Stock appreciation rights 7,505   4,467 
Total liabilities 5,238,926   10,295,857 
        
Stockholders’ Equity:       
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding -   - 
Class A convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 150,000,000 shares authorized, 33,191,622 and 30,174,202 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 33,191   30,174 
Additional paid-in capital 680,848,800   676,373,822 
Accumulated deficit (658,441,500)  (640,882,035)
Total stockholders’ equity 22,440,491   35,521,961 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$27,679,417  $45,817,818 
        


   
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
   
 Three months ended 
 March 31, 
 2025  2024 
      
Operating expenses:     
Research and development$11,951,023  $13,305,306 
General and administrative 6,267,412   9,682,554 
Total operating expenses 18,218,435   22,987,860 
        
Loss from operations (18,218,435)  (22,987,860)
        
Other income:       
Interest/investment income, net 440,287   1,055,888 
Realized gain on short-term investments 62,952   53,133 
Unrealized gain on short-term investments 155,731   50,713 
Total other income 658,970   1,159,734 
        
Net loss$(17,559,465) $(21,828,126)
        
Loss per common share – basic and diluted$(0.58) $(0.72)
        
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted 30,408,890   30,132,170 
        


   
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Stockholders’ Equity
(unaudited)
   
 Three months ended March 31, 2025 
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-in		 Accumulated    
 Shares Par Value Capital Deficit  Total 
Balance - December 31, 202430,174,202 $30,174 $676,373,822 $(640,882,035) $35,521,961 
Stock based compensation-  -  3,572,769  -   3,572,769 
Issuance of Restricted Common Stock3,017,420  3,017  902,209  -   905,226 
Net loss-  -  -  (17,559,465)  (17,559,465)
Balance – March 31, 202533,191,622 $33,191 $680,848,800 $(658,441,500) $22,440,491 
                


   
 Three months ended March 31, 2024 
 Common Stock Additional
Paid-in		  Accumulated    
 Shares Par Value Capital  Deficit  Total 
Balance - December 31, 202330,099,203 $30,099 $646,229,824  $(560,902,681) $85,357,242 
Stock based compensation-  -  8,295,468   -   8,295,468 
Options exercised for common stock74,999  75  246,672   -   246,747 
ATM Fees-  -  (25,000)  -   (25,000)
Net loss-  -  -   (21,828,126)  (21,828,126)
Balance - March 31, 202430,174,202 $30,174 $654,746,964  $(582,730,807) $72,046,331 
                 


   
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
   
 Three months ended 
 March 31, 
 2025  2024 
      
Cash flows from operating activities     
Net loss$(17,559,465) $(21,828,126)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:       
Stock-based compensation 4,477,995   8,295,468 
Realized gain on short-term investments (62,952)  (53,133)
Unrealized gain on short-term investments (155,731)  (50,713)
Change in operating assets and liabilities:       
Prepaid expenses 290,051   432,723 
Accounts payable (2,865,553)  1,683,092 
Accrued expenses (2,194,416)  (1,516,059)
Stock appreciation rights compensation 3,038   - 
Net cash used in operating activities (18,067,033)  (13,036,748)
        
Cash flows from investing activities       
Purchase of short-term investments (487,916)  (7,013,933)
Sale of short-term investments 15,847,629   17,072,384 
Net cash provided by investing activities 15,359,713   10,058,451 
        
Cash flows from financing activities       
Proceeds from options exercised for common stock -   246,747 
ATM Fees -   (25,000)
Net cash provided by financing activities -   221,747 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (2,707,320)  (2,756,550)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 3,857,026   4,091,568 
        
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period$1,149,706  $1,335,018 
        

