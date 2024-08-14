Recombinant DNA Technology Market Size to Increase to USD 1,623.52 Bn by 2034

The global recombinant DNA technology market was worth at approximately USD 803.76 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow USD 1,623.52 billion by 2034 from USD 856.81 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

Recombinant DNA technology, an important research tool in biology, enables scientists to manipulate DNA fragments for laboratory study. DNA is inserted into bacteria or yeast through a variety of methods, and the technology permits the host cell to copy the inserted DNA with its own DNA. This progress cause to the development of proteins important for the treatment of human diseases, like as insulin and growth hormone. The ability to produce these therapeutic proteins is important to the growth of the DNA technology industry as the demand for new medical and biotechnology applications continues to growth of recombinant DNA technology market.

Recombinant DNA Technology Market at a Glance

The recombinant DNA technology market is experiencing rapid growth due to its various applications in research, medicine, agriculture, and industry. Recombinant DNA is created in the laboratory by transferring DNA from one organism to another. It allows genetic engineering to produce multiple copies of genes and deliver new traits (indicative of disease) like as antibiotics or new colours. The importance of this technology lies in its ability to use enzymes and various tests to check and isolate fragments of DNA, combine DNA from different species, or create genes with new functions.

Though, obtaining pure DNA samples is a major challenge, as plant and animal cells produce many compounds that can become pathogenic and interfere with cloning or sequencing. Scientists use the chemical and physical properties of different cellular molecules to separate these compounds during DNA isolation, ensuring the success of the recombinant DNA process and allowing the market to expand.

· In August 2024, Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that shareholders of TenX Keane Acquisition (“TenX”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, had voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Citius Pharma’s oncology subsidiary.

Report Scope



Report Coverage Details

Key Insights

· North America region has generated revenue share of 51% in 2023.

· Europe region has captured share of 25% in 2023.

· By components, the expression system segment has captured market share in 2023.

· By application, the health and disease segment captured the biggest revenue share in 2023.

Regional Stance

North America, particularly the USA, is anticipated to command the largest market share in the recombinant DNA technology sector, driven by its leading role in pharmaceutical manufacturing and substantial research and development efforts. As of 2022, the United States held 42.6% of the global market, producing $171.3 billion worth of drugs. The United States is home to many leading pharmaceutical companies, is the world’s largest consumer and importer of drugs, and is the world’s third largest exporter of pharmaceutical products. Canada uses a policy that aligns with scientific progress in animals and plants to encourage innovation through appropriate decision-making.

The system, which encompasses new products in breeding, mutagenesis, recombinant DNA technology and gene editing, can adapt to new developments while maintaining research-based management skills. Canadian regulators are working with sponsors to evaluate gene editing variants, further encouraging innovation in the region.

Recent Breakthroughs in Recombinant DNA Technology Market

In May 2022, QIAGEN N.V. announced that it had signed agreements to acquire a 96% majority ownership stake in BLIRT S.A., a manufacturer of recombinant enzymes for the life science industry based in Gdansk, Poland.

By Product

The medical segment is projected to the largest market share in the recombinant DNA technology market, driven by its widespread applications in medicine and human biology. Recombinant DNA molecules are essential to produce human proteins in organisms, and cloned complementary DNA plays an important role in this process. More prominently, insulin and growth hormone produced by recombinant DNA technology have been widely and successfully used in humans, and insulin is now sold. This technological capability is demonstrating its dominance in medicine by continuing to use recombinant DNA to develop and test important antibiotics, enabling the market to grow.

Beyond its dominant role in the medical segment, recombinant DNA (rDNA) technology is poised to capture a highest share of the crops segment in the coming years. This technology has revolutionized plant and animal biotechnology, allowing the study and modification of functional genes through genetic manipulation and transfer to plants and animals. To attain these progress, basic molecular biology tools such as DNA isolation and analysis, molecular cloning, quantification of gene expression, determination of gene copy number, host transformation and transfer to plant crops are used. The application of rDNA technology in plant biotechnology demonstrates its potential for expansion into non-medical areas and its potential for large recombinant DNA technology market growth.

By Components

The expression system segment is anticipated to hold a dominant position in the recombinant DNA technology market in the coming years. Recombinant DNA is produced in a laboratory environment by shifting segments of bacterial DNA and is important for gene cloning due to its widespread use. This includes expression of the human genome, creation of transgenic animals and creation of insect-resistant crops. The expression system plays a key role in this process, facilitating the production of desired proteins and good traits, and thus directing their management in the growth of recombinant DNA technology market.

By Application

The health and disease application segment is projected to the largest market share in the recombinant DNA technology sector, continuing its historical dominance and expected growth trajectory. The industry plays a major role in improving health results by developing new vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, diagnostic tools, and treatments. Its impact includes the synthesis of human insulin and erythropoietin by genetically modified organisms and the creation of experimental mutant mice for research. These advancements highlight the importance of integrating DNA technology into health promotion and disease control and are driving the expansion of work.

Beyond its significant contributions to human health, recombinant DNA technology is also increasingly utilized in the treatment of various animals. Genetically modified animals are frequently used as models in biomedical research and are important in understanding the genetics of disease and development. These models are important for studying human diseases and assessing response to treatment. Using recombinant DNA technology to create and study transgenic animals could advance understanding of diseases and improve treatment, thereby expanding their application and impact on human and animal health.

By End User

Recombinant DNA technology is poised to significantly impact pharmaceutical manufacturing in the coming years. By application of hybrids of microorganisms, macroorganisms, or tumor cells and white blood cells, this technology can produce new drugs, improve the safety and efficacy of existing drugs, and have the same manufacturing costs as traditional drugs. These advances aim to improve drug efficacy, safety, and affordability, reflect the development of DNA technology in the pharmaceutical market, and encourage its adoption by end users.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Transformative Impact of Recombinant DNA Technology on Multiple Sectors

Recombinant DNA technology has now growing with its unique ability to enhance living organisms by controlling the expression of target genes. This advance has made it possible to produce safe, affordable, and sufficient proteins for health and nutrition. Using multiple disciplines, DNA copying technology can improve health, increase nutrition, and enhance environmental protection. In agriculture, genetically modified plants have been shown to be more resistant to harmful agents, more productive, and more flexible. In addition, recombinant drugs are rapidly gaining market approval. The widespread use of technologies such as gene therapy, gene editing, and biological repair in the treatment of serious diseases has led to significant growth in the recombinant DNA technology market.

Restraint

Challenges and Risks of Recombinant DNA Technology

The growth of the recombinant DNA technology market faces significant challenges and risks. The spread of genetically modified organisms into the environment can cause the destruction of native species and produce resistant plants that can be easily controlled. There is also the risk of cross-contamination of bacteria and migration of DNA members, causing diseases to spread together with related diseases worldwide. Also, the recombinant bacterial population, which is a clone, is vulnerable to diseases or pests that could wipe out the entire population. The potential emergence of “superbugs” adds another layer of concern by highlighting the limitations and risks associated with the development and use of recombinant DNA technology market.

Opportunity

Advancements and Innovations Driving the Recombinant DNA Technology Market

Recombinant DNA technology is significantly enhancing health conditions through the development of new vaccines and pharmaceuticals, and by improving treatment strategies with diagnostic kits, monitoring devices, and advance therapeutic approaches. The use of genetically modified organisms to combine human insulin with erythropoietin has been shown to be revolutionary. These technologies have revolutionized biological research, offering new opportunities for innovation in the fields of genetics and biomedicine. Recombinant DNA technology creates multiple opportunities for commercial growth by engineering microorganisms, animals, and plants to produce therapeutically useful drugs, enabling the development of a variety of therapeutic products with immediate results.

· In January 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific completed the acquisition of PeproTech, a leader in recombinant proteins, thereby enhancing its capabilities to serve the rapidly growing cell and gene therapy market.

Key Players Recombinant DNA Technology Market

· Pfizer

· Sanofi

· New England Biolabs

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· GenScript

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· Biogen, Inc.

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Profacgen

· Amgen, Inc.

· Monsanto Company

Market Segmentation

By Product

· Medical

o Therapeutic Agent

o Human Protein

o Vaccines

· Non-Medical

o Biotech Crops

o Specialty Chemicals

o Others

By Component

· Expression System

o Mammalian

o Bacteria

o Yeast

o Baculovirus/Insect

· Cloning Vector

By Application

· Health and disease

o Human

o Animal

· Food and Agriculture

· Environment

· Others

By End User

· Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

· Research institutes

· Others

By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

