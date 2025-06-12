Receptor.AI Incorporates The REAXENSE Platform to Expand Full-Stack Drug Discovery Capabilities

Boston, MA – June 12, 2025 — Receptor.AI, a leading AI-driven drug discovery company, today announced the incorporation of the REAXENSETM platform, developed by Reaxense Inc., a Canadian chemical and biotechnology company specializing in custom synthesis services and supply of drug-like molecules, into its multiplatform ecosystem.

REAXENSETM integrates four chemical spaces, offered exclusively as part of the Receptor.AI ecosystem: ● ChemoVista™ – A curated space of 8M+ in-stock small molecules, optimized for hit discovery and lead optimization. QC-validated and ready for high-throughput campaigns. ● VirtuSynthium™ – Navigate a space of 10¹⁶ synthesis-ready virtual compounds, built from over 1 million qualified reagents and 1,000+ reaction rules, with real-time feasibility and rapid make-on-demand synthesis. ● OmniPeptide Nexus™ – Design and optimize peptides of 2 to 100 amino acids, including cyclic, stapled, or chemically modified variants. Supports real-time 3D modeling, ADMET scoring, and synthesis-ready output. ● MacroCyclePro™ – Create macrocyclic scaffolds and peptidomimetics tailored for permeability and target engagement, ideal for modulating protein–protein interactions or bRo5 space. The seamless incorporation of these platforms across Receptor.AI workflows has already demonstrated improvements in synthesis flexibility and turnaround time in pilot projects. “While AI accelerates compound design, the synthesis and experimental validation of candidates remain critical,” said Yaroslav Bilokin, CEO of Reaxense Inc. “The incorporation of REAXENSETM strengthens Receptor.AI’s ability to deliver and synthesize lab-ready compounds with increased speed and precision.” “This incorporation marks a major step toward building a full-stack, end-to-end drug discovery infrastructure,” said Alan Nafiiev, CEO of Receptor.AI. “With REAXENSETM, we move closer to bridging the gap between in silico prediction and real-world therapeutic validation.” About Receptor.AI Receptor.AI is a preclinical TechBio company specializing in generative AI for drug discovery. Receptor.AI has developed a robust, validated AI-driven ecosystem tailored to address complex protein targets, comprising three core platforms: ● Small Molecule Platform: De novo AI-driven design of small molecules by leveraging key interactions related to biological activity with optimization of over 80 drug properties. ● Peptides Platform: AI-guided de novo design and optimization of linear and cyclic peptides against challenging targets, including “undruggable” protein-protein interactions. ● Induced Proximity Platform: Engineering ternary complexes to transform structurally unresolved native and induced PPIs into druggable targets. Built on extensive experience and over 40 successful joint discovery projects, Receptor.AI’s multiplatform ecosystem empowers researchers to design small molecules, peptides, and induced proximity agents with unprecedented speed and accuracy. By focusing on validated, modular workflows that integrate seamlessly into existing R&D processes, Receptor.AI has become a trusted partner to big pharma companies and academic institutions worldwide. For further information, please visit the company’s website at receptor.ai. About Reaxense Inc. Reaxense Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company headquartered in Ontario, focused on providing advanced molecular design resources for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and public-sector research. The company’s platform integrates curated in-stock and virtual chemical libraries, AI-powered synthesis technologies, and deep protein characterization across over 8,500 targets. Its suite of tools—ChemoVista™, VirtuSynthium™, OmniPeptide Nexus™, MacroCyclePro™, and RECEPTOR360™—enables structure-informed drug discovery at scale. Reaxense supports its partners in developing data-driven, synthesis-ready compounds across a broad range of therapeutic areas. For more information, visit www.reaxense.com. Press & Media Inquiries ● Receptor.AI

Tetiana Skakun, Marketing Operations Specialist

tetiana.skakun@receptor.ai