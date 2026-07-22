RE:YOU Launches Hair Revival Serum and Announces Positive Early Clinical Results from An Ongoing 190-Participant Study

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 — RE:YOU today announced the launch of its Dual Path Hair Revival Serum, a daily scalp serum powered by their proprietary NOVOGROTM technology. Alongside the product's release, the company shared positive interim results from an ongoing independent clinical study that compares RE:YOU directly against topical minoxidil, a study design that is uncommon in the beauty industry.

The clinical study underscores the company's commitment to raising the scientific standard for the hair thinning category. Despite affecting millions of people, the category has seen few meaningful scientific breakthroughs in decades. Many products on the market today rely on repurposed drugs developed decades ago or botanical extracts with limited scientific validation.RE:YOU was developed from the ground up with one goal: to create a clinically validated solution designed specifically to tackle the root causes of hair thinning.

"We were frustrated by how often clinical studies are designed to generate marketing claims instead of meaningful evidence," said Lan Tang, Co-Founder of RE:YOU. "Small sample sizes, placebo comparisons, and selectively reported survey results have become the norm. Before asking customers to trust our products, we invested in a rigorous, clinical study that compares RE:YOU directly against the current gold standard treatment. While the study is still ongoing, these early results give us confidence that we're building something that can genuinely move the category forward."

To evaluate the serum, RE:YOU partnered with an independent third-party clinical research organization to conduct a randomized, double-blind study involving 190 participants directly against minoxidil. Rather than relying solely on participant surveys, the study incorporates dermoscopy image analysis, independent expert grading, standardized comb tests, and participant-reported outcomes to evaluate changes in hair density, scalp coverage, fullness, and shedding.

After the first 90 days of treatment, participants using RE:YOU demonstrated an 18% greater increase in hair density than those using topical minoxidil, based on objective machine analysis.* Seventy percent of participants experienced measurable increases in hair thickness, while independent clinical experts observed an average 19% improvement in hair density and a 15% increase in scalp coverage, suggesting fuller-looking hair across treated areas.

The study also found that RE:YOU produced substantial improvements in hair shedding. Participants experienced an average 58% reduction in shed hairs, with 79% showing measurable improvement through comb test, a standardized hair counting method.* Compared with topical minoxidil, participants using RE:YOU were 1.7 times more likely to demonstrate improvement in the overall appearance of hair thinning, according to investigator assessments.*

Those objective findings were reflected in participant experiences as well. After 90 days, 90% of participants reported thicker-looking hair, 90% noticed less hair shedding in the shower, and 86% reported visible improvements in hair fullness where the serum was applied.* More than three-quarters also reported improvements in the appearance of their hair part, an area many women identify as one of the earliest visible signs of thinning.* There were no side effects or hair shed reported.

While the clinical study remains ongoing, RE:YOU plans to continue monitoring participants to evaluate the durability of results over a longer treatment period and further characterize the serum's safety and efficacy profile.

About RE:YOU

RE:YOU is a biotechnology beauty brand developing a new generation of hair thinning solutions powered by its proprietary NOVOGRO™ technology. Guided by its belief that better science creates better results, RE:YOU combines advances in follicle biology with rigorous clinical study to create highly effective products that deliver an exceptional experience.

For more information, visit getreyou.com.

*Based on interim 90-day results from an ongoing randomized, double-blind, independent clinical study involving 190 participants comparing RE:YOU Dual Path Hair Revival Serum with topical minoxidil. The study remains ongoing, and additional follow-up data will be collected. Individual results may vary. These findings have not been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. RE:YOU Dual Path Hair Revival Serum is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.