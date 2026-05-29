Ratio Therapeutics and PharmaLogic Expand Manufacturing Collaboration to Support Clinical Development of [Ac-225]RTX-2358

Expanded collaboration adds manufacturing capacity, strengthens redundancy, and supports later-stage development planning for Ratio's lead FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic candidate

BOSTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ratio Therapeutics Inc. (Ratio), a pharmaceutical company employing innovative technologies to develop best-in-class radiopharmaceuticals for cancer treatment, today announced an expanded manufacturing collaboration with PharmaLogic Holdings Corp. (PharmaLogic), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in radiopharmaceuticals, to support the continued clinical development and future commercialization readiness of Ratio's lead therapeutic candidate, [Ac-225]RTX-2358.

Under the expanded agreement, PharmaLogic will increase manufacturing capacity for the clinical supply of Ratio's fibroblast activation protein-alpha (FAP)-targeted therapeutic, [Ac-225]RTX-2358, by expanding manufacturing to PharmaLogic's Idaho Falls therapeutics facility. The broadened collaboration will also include enhancements of production processes with the aim of providing larger scale multi-dose batch manufacturing. The partnership is designed to support ongoing and future clinical studies, including later-stage and potentially registrational trials evaluating [Ac-225]RTX-2358 in FAP-expressing tumors.

"This expanded collaboration with PharmaLogic represents an important step in advancing our manufacturing strategy as we continue to progress [Ac-225]RTX-2358 through clinical development," said Jack Hoppin, Chief Executive Officer of Ratio. "Reliable, redundant and scalable manufacturing infrastructure is critical to the successful development of radiopharmaceutical therapeutics, particularly Actinium-225-based therapies. PharmaLogic has been a strong and reliable partner in supporting our clinical programs, and this next phase of our collaboration is intended to support the progression of our clinical trials and achieve readiness for commercial supply."

"As a service provider to the radiopharmaceutical industry, PharmaLogic measures its success by the success of its partners," said Etienne Montagut, President and Chief Executive Officer of PharmaLogic. "The expansion of our collaboration with Ratio Therapeutics, including the addition of our Idaho Falls therapeutics facility and enhancements to enable larger multi-dose batch production will provide the capacity, redundancy, and scalability that the [Ac-225]RTX-2358 program requires as it advances toward commercialization. Drawing on more than a decade of experience producing clinical and commercial radiopharmaceutical therapies, we are committed to supporting this program with the full depth of that capability. We thank the Ratio team for their continued trust and collaboration."

About [Ac-225]RTX-2358

[Ac-225]RTX-2358 is a FAP-targeted alpha particle emitting radiotherapeutic. [Ac-225]RTX-2358 is designed for high tumor uptake & long retention time: a trifunctional small molecule engineered for optimized plasma clearance, increased binding affinity, and prolonged tumor retention, radiolabeled with the potent alpha-emitting [Ac-225] radioactive payload. Ratio is currently evaluating [Ac-225]RTX-2358 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory soft tissue sarcomas in the ongoing Phase 1/2 ATLAS trial.

About the ATLAS Trial

Ratio is conducting the ATLAS, 'Actinium Therapy for Late-stage Aggressive Sarcomas', clinical study (clinicaltrials.gov: NCT07156565). ATLAS is an open-label, seamless, Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, dosimetry, biodistribution, pharmacokinetics (PK), and anti-tumor activity of [Ac-225]RTX-2358 to treat patients with relapsed or refractory soft tissue sarcoma.

The Phase 1 portion of the ATLAS trial uses a modified 3+3 with queue (IQ) dose escalation design with backfill. Cohorts of patients will assess increasing administered activity 'dose' levels and treatment schedules of [Ac-225]RTX-2358, to determine the maximum tolerated dose and establish a recommended dose and schedule for the Phase 2 Expansion. Backfill of Phase 1 cohorts will enable more patients to be treated and evaluated, to provide better characterization of safety and tolerability, as well as assessment of preliminary efficacy. The Phase 2 Expansion portion of the ATLAS study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of [Ac-225]RTX-2358 in up to 50 patients with soft tissue sarcoma.

About PharmaLogic Holdings Corp.

PharmaLogic is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specialized in diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals. With decades of industry expertise and a robust network of more than 45 facilities across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, and Norway, PharmaLogic delivers comprehensive solutions spanning development, manufacturing, and distribution of both clinical and commercial-stage radiopharmaceutical products, all in accordance with the highest quality and regulatory standards.

Our rapidly expanding diagnostics business leverages advanced technologies to enhance patient access to novel diagnostics in oncology, cardiology, and neurology. In the therapeutic segment, PharmaLogic is the world's only cGMP-compliant CDMO currently manufacturing and distributing a commercial radiopharmaceutical therapeutic to more than 30 countries across the globe.

PharmaLogic is dedicated to enabling global patient access to radiopharmaceuticals through strategic development partnerships with industry innovators, advancing the future of the field and supporting our partners throughout the product lifecycle. For more information, visit pharmalogicgroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ratio Therapeutics

Ratio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company with the mission to accelerate the development of next-generation precision radiopharmaceuticals for solid tumors and transform oncology treatment paradigms. With headquarters and laboratories in Boston, the company currently employs a growing team of multidisciplinary experts with backgrounds in radiopharmaceutical discovery and development. Ratio's proprietary R&D platforms, Trillium™ and Macropa™, enable the development of fit-for-purpose heterobifunctional radiopharmaceuticals for therapy and imaging that possess pharmacokinetic modulation, thereby improving drug availability, tumor delivery, and tumor loading. The company maintains a strong commitment to manufacturing through its collaboration with PharmaLogic and its own state-of-the-art facility located in Salt Lake City, Utah, ensuring reliable supply and quality in radiopharmaceutical production. View Ratio's pipeline here.

Please visit www.ratiotx.com for more information and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Ratio Therapeutics Inc.