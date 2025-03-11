RadiusXR and Glaukos Corporation Announce a New Collaboration With Topcon Healthcare, Inc. and the Launch of Inspire®: A Next-Generation Visual Field Solution

Industry Leaders Partner to Advance Vision Testing and Digital Solutions to Expand Patient Access to Eye Care Globally

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topcon Healthcare, Inc., RadiusXR, and Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) announced a new collaboration and the launch of RadiusXR’s new wearable vision testing platform - Inspire®. This collaboration unites RadiusXR’s innovative visual field platform and Topcon Healthcare’s global leadership in robotic diagnostics and digital healthcare solutions with Glaukos’ commitment to expanding patient access by democratizing the diagnosis of ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma. Together, the companies aim to expand access and enable doctors to provide visual field exams and education to 100% of glaucoma patients who need this important test.





Inspire by RadiusXR is the only commercially available wearable vision diagnostic system that combines visual field testing correlated to the clinical standard with proven performance, onboard patient education, and data-driven intelligence to support more informed clinical decisions. Six ounces and purpose-built for future expansion, Inspire extends beyond traditional diagnostics to support testing for other chronic and systemic conditions.

“The collaboration between RadiusXR, Topcon Healthcare, and Glaukos combines the experience and commitment of like-minded individuals with innovative diagnostic and therapeutic solutions to accelerate the transformation of healthcare towards a more integrated, personalized approach for diagnosis and treatment,” said Ali Tafreshi, CEO and President of Topcon Healthcare, Inc. “By intelligently combining data from the new Inspire wearable vision testing platform with our robotic diagnostics on the Harmony digital health information platform, we are furthering our Healthcare from the Eye initiative with a truly dynamic digital healthcare ecosystem.”

The addition of the RadiusXR Inspire wearable visual field technology to Topcon Healthcare’s portfolio will streamline vision testing and make it more accessible for patients globally. Under this partnership, Topcon Healthcare will become the exclusive global distributor of the Inspire platform and will work with RadiusXR and Glaukos to expand the wearable diagnostic footprint through collaboration on commercialization efforts, research, and education. Additionally, Glaukos and Topcon Healthcare will work closely to advance patient engagement, education, and the digital eyecare ecosystem.

“We are pleased to partner with Topcon Healthcare to strengthen commercialization efforts for the RadiusXR technology and expand patient access to the Inspire platform,” said Thomas Burns, Chairman and CEO of Glaukos. “This collaboration aligns with our mission to meaningfully advance the standard of care in glaucoma and improve outcomes by democratizing visual field testing and access to the digital tools needed to enable effective patient care worldwide.”

The launch of Inspire is a powerful collaboration between RadiusXR, Topcon Healthcare, and Glaukos, leveraging each company’s expertise to accelerate advancement of vision diagnostics. By integrating wearable vision testing with comprehensive ophthalmic imaging and AI-driven data analysis, the three companies aim to expand access to high-quality eye care, enabling earlier disease detection, and driving smarter diagnostics.

“RadiusXR was founded with the mission of transforming digital health through innovation, and the launch of Inspire is a testament to that commitment,” said Ammad Khan, CEO of RadiusXR. “By integrating our advanced wearable platform with Topcon Healthcare’s imaging solutions and Glaukos’ focus on patient engagement, we are delivering a truly connected and accessible diagnostic ecosystem that empowers clinicians and expands access to critical vision care.”

About Topcon Healthcare: Topcon Healthcare, Inc. is part of Topcon Corporation. We are a leading provider of digital healthcare solutions whose vision is to improve access and quality of healthcare while decreasing the cost of care. To achieve this vision, we created Healthcare from the Eye™, the strategy of applying AI models to imaging data from the eye to facilitate earlier detection and better management of disease. Healthcare from the Eye is powered by Harmony®, a cloud-based, vendor-inclusive digital health information platform enabling a connected care ecosystem.

About RadiusXR: RadiusXR is a digital healthcare technology company with a passion for solving complex healthcare issues. We focus on transforming vision testing and eye care with an advanced digital platform that enables unrivaled patient access, streamlines operations, and creates more confidence at the point of care. With our advanced wearable technologies, we continue developing disruptive technologies that challenge the healthcare status quo. For more information, visit www.radiusxr.com.

About Glaukos: Glaukos (www.glaukos.com) is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. Glaukos first developed Micro-Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) as an alternative to the traditional glaucoma treatment paradigm, launching its first MIGS device commercially in 2012. In 2024, Glaukos commenced commercial launch activities for iDose® TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical designed to deliver 24/7 glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. Glaukos also markets the only FDA-approved corneal cross-linking therapy utilizing a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical for the treatment of keratoconus, a rare corneal disorder. Glaukos continues to successfully develop and advance a robust pipeline of novel, dropless platform technologies designed to meaningfully advance the standard of care and improve outcomes for patients suffering from chronic eye diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for forward-looking statements contained herein, we caution you that they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release. These potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the extent to which we can make vision testing more accessible and improve outcomes by expanding patient access and enabling doctors to provide visual field exams and education to 100% of glaucoma patients. Historical, current and forward-looking sustainability-related statements may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, internal controls and processes that continue to evolve, and assumptions that are subject to change in the future. The information included in, and any issues identified as material for purposes of this document may not be considered material for Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting purposes. In the context of this disclosure, the term “material” is distinct from, and should not be confused with, such term as defined for SEC reporting purposes. These and other risks, uncertainties and factors related to Glaukos, and our business are described in detail under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025. Our filings with the SEC are available in the Investor Section of our website at www.glaukos.com or at www.sec.gov. In addition, information about the risks and benefits of our products is available on our website at www.glaukos.com. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

