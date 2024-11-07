Radiotherapy Market to Reach US$ 12.86 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global radiotherapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 7.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 12.86 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2031.

The radiotherapy market is primarily driven by the rising incidence and prevalence of cancer globally. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer was responsible for 10 million deaths in 2020 globally. Increasing investments in cancer research and development by public and private organizations is also propelling market growth. For instance, in 2020, the U.S. National Cancer Institute invested US$ 6.2 billion in cancer research. Technological advancements in radiotherapy such as proton therapy and image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) are also gaining traction. This supports market expansion over the forecast period. Market Trends Expanding healthcare infrastructure and improving reimbursement scenario for cancer treatment in developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to introduce lucrative opportunities for radiotherapy market players over the forecast period. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India's healthcare sector attracted US$ 1.29 billion worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) during the period April 2000–December 2021. Radiotherapy Market Report Coverage Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $7.97 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $12.86 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Therapy Type, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Increasing Prevalence of Cancer • Higher Efficacy of Radiotherapy Equipment with Enhanced Clinical Outcomes Restraints & Challenges • High Cost of the Radiotherapy Devices • Stringent Regulatory Approval Process Particle therapy or proton beam therapy is an advanced form of external beam radiotherapy. This therapy uses protons rather than conventional X-rays to treat cancer. It delivers a higher radiation dose to the tumor while minimally exposing surrounding healthy tissues to radiation. Leading players are focused on developing state-of-the-art particle therapy centers globally to meet the growing demand. Market Opportunities External beam radiation therapy (EBRT) is the most common type of radiotherapy used for cancer treatment. It aims high-energy beams from a machine to precisely deliver radiation to localized tumors. EBRT is often used in combination with surgery or other treatment modalities depending on the type and stage of cancer. With advancements in radiation technologies like intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), EBRT allows effective radiation doses to be delivered to tumors while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding normal tissues. Internal radiation therapy or brachytherapy delivers radiation directly to tumors from radioactive sources placed inside or near the area that needs treatment. It provides high radiation doses to a restricted area of the body and allows effective treatment of some cancers with minimal injury to healthy tissues. Temporary or permanent implantation of tiny radioactive seeds, wires, or catheters is done to deliver radiation doses to prostate, or other internal cancers. Its localized delivery leads to good treatment outcomes for select early-stage cancers. Key Market Takeaways The global radiotherapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to rising incidence of cancer cases globally and growing acceptance of radiation therapy in cancer care. On the basis of type, external beam radiation therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position. This is owing to its wide use in primary as well as adjuvant cancer treatment across various stages. On the basis of application, skin & lip cancer segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to high success rates of radiation therapy in treating these cancers. On the basis of end user, hospitals segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to availability of advanced radiation therapy equipment and experienced oncology specialists. Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to supportive healthcare infrastructure and ongoing technological advancements in radiation oncology. Competitor Insights Ekleta AB Siemens Healthineers AG GE Healthcare Canon Medical Systems Corporation Recent Developments Proton therapy: This therapy offers precise targeting of tumors with minimal damage to surrounding tissues, continues to expand. The demand for this technology is increasing, particularly in the treatment of pediatric and complex cancers. Many companies are investing in building new proton therapy centers globally. FLASH therapy: It is a cutting-edge technique. It delivers radiation at ultra-high speeds. This therapy is emerging as a promising treatment. It reduces side effects while maintaining tumor control. In May 2023, IntraOp Medical Corporation launched Phase II trials of Electron FLASH for treating nonmelanoma skin cancer. There is significant progress in image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiotherapy. This allows for real-time imaging to adjust treatment plans based on changes in tumor size and position during the treatment course. Companies like Varian and Elekta are leading these innovations, enhancing precision and personalization of cancer care. Detailed Segmentation- By Product Type: External Beam Radiation



Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems





Proton Therapy Systems





High Energy Linear Accelerators (LINAC)



Internal Beam Radiation



Systemic Radiation By Therapy Type: External Beam Radiation Therapy



Internal Beam Radiation Therapy



Systemic Radiation Therapy By Application: Prostate Cancer



Breast Cancer



Lung Cancer



Colorectal Cancer



Cervical Cancer



Others By End User: Hospitals



Oncology Clinics



Ambulatory Radiotherapy Centers By Region: North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





