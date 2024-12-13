Radiation Protection Market Size to worth US$ 1,792.7 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

The radiation protection market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,293.5 Mn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Dynamics:
Increasing demand from healthcare industry drives market growth.
Growing awareness regarding personnel safety also fuels market growth. Rapid rise in usage of medical imaging has boosted the need for effective radiation shielding materials and equipment.
Moreover, stringent regulations regarding radiation safety of workers across industries such as oil & gas are supporting the adoption of radiation protection products.
Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6935
Market Trends:
Personal protective equipment is a key trend driving market growth. There is growing focus of manufacturers on development of protective equipment such as protective clothing, aprons, shields. This ensures maximum safety of workers handling radiating equipment or working in areas prone to radiation.
Introduction of advanced materials is another trend gaining traction. Market players are engaged in R&D activities to introduce advanced materials with high radiation blocking capabilities. These materials are durability, flexibility and lightweight.
Radiation Protection Market Report Coverage
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Revenue in 2024
|
US$ 1,293.5 Mn
|
Estimated Value by 2031
|
US$ 1,792.7 Mn
|
Growth Rate
|
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8%
|
Historical Data
|
2019–2023
|
Forecast Period
|
2024–2031
|
Forecast Units
|
Value (USD Million/Billion)
|
Report Coverage
|
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product Type, By Solution, By End User
|
Geographies Covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
|
Growth Drivers
|
Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players
Growth of Nuclear Medicine
|
Restraints & Challenges
|
High Cost of Investment for Radiation Shielding Products
Lack of Adequate Healthcare Infrastructure
Radiation Protection Market Opportunities
The global radiation protection market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,792.7 Bn by 2031. This is due to growing clinical applications of radiation and stringent safety regulations.
Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6935
Key Market Takeaways
Increasing product approval for launch of protective shields by key market players drives the shield segment growth. The shields segment accounted for over 35% of the global market share in 2023. Shields provide effective radiation protection for users in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine.
Growth in radiation therapy centers boosts demand for radiation therapy shielding solutions. These shielding solutions comprise barrier walls, panels, vaults and mazes to absorb and deflect radiation. They are used during oncology treatments such as radiotherapy.
Rising elderly
population boosts adoption of radiation protection products in hospitals. This
drives sales of protective aprons, thyroid shields and additional radiation
protection equipment in hospitals. The hospitals end user segment held over 40%
market share in 2023. North America is
expected to dominate the radiation protection market. This is due to stringent
governmental radiation safety regulations in the region. Key Players Insights: Marswell Group of
Companies, Mirion
Technologies, Inc., Esco Micro Pte.
Ltd., MAVIG GmbH., Radiaction Ltd, Burlington
Medical, Gaven Industries,
Inc., Nelco, Inc., Marshield, Radiation
Protection Products, Inc., Ultraray, Lemer
Pax, Berthold
Technologies GmbH & Co.KG. Recent
Developments: In April 2022,
Radiaction Medical Ltd. announced a US$ 10 million round of financing
headed by current investors InnovaHealth Partners. The funding will be utilized
to launch Radiaction's Shield System in the United States In February 2023,
SDS Specialist Door Solutions introduced Shieldoor lead-lined x-ray doors
for healthcare facilities. These doors defend against harsh environments in
hospitals and radiology institutions. Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports : Dental air
polishing unit market - Global Industry Insights,
Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Myopia And
Presbyopia Treatment Market - Global Industry
Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Phased Array
Ultrasonic Transducer Market -
Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis Australia
Reprocessed Medical Devices Market -
Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis About Us: Contact Us: Mr. Shah Phone: US: +1-650-918-5898 UK: +44-020-8133-4027 AUS: +61-2-4786-0457 India: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Rising elderly population boosts adoption of radiation protection products in hospitals. This drives sales of protective aprons, thyroid shields and additional radiation protection equipment in hospitals. The hospitals end user segment held over 40% market share in 2023.
North America is expected to dominate the radiation protection market. This is due to stringent governmental radiation safety regulations in the region.
Key Players Insights:
Marswell Group of Companies,
Mirion Technologies, Inc.,
Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.,
MAVIG GmbH.,
Radiaction Ltd,
Burlington Medical,
Gaven Industries, Inc.,
Nelco, Inc.,
Marshield,
Radiation Protection Products, Inc.,
Ultraray, Lemer Pax,
Berthold Technologies GmbH & Co.KG.
Recent Developments:
In April 2022, Radiaction Medical Ltd. announced a US$ 10 million round of financing headed by current investors InnovaHealth Partners. The funding will be utilized to launch Radiaction's Shield System in the United States
In February 2023, SDS Specialist Door Solutions introduced Shieldoor lead-lined x-ray doors for healthcare facilities. These doors defend against harsh environments in hospitals and radiology institutions.
Transform your Strategy with Exclusive Trending Reports :
Dental air polishing unit market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
Myopia And Presbyopia Treatment Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
Phased Array Ultrasonic Transducer Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
Australia Reprocessed Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
About Us:
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Phone:
US: +1-650-918-5898
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
AUS: +61-2-4786-0457
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com