Radiation Protection Market Size to worth US$ 1,792.7 Million by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

The radiation protection market is estimated to be valued at USD 1,293.5 Mn in 2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period 2024-2031, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand from healthcare industry drives market growth.

Growing awareness regarding personnel safety also fuels market growth. Rapid rise in usage of medical imaging has boosted the need for effective radiation shielding materials and equipment.

Moreover, stringent regulations regarding radiation safety of workers across industries such as oil & gas are supporting the adoption of radiation protection products.

Market Trends:

Personal protective equipment is a key trend driving market growth. There is growing focus of manufacturers on development of protective equipment such as protective clothing, aprons, shields. This ensures maximum safety of workers handling radiating equipment or working in areas prone to radiation.

Introduction of advanced materials is another trend gaining traction. Market players are engaged in R&D activities to introduce advanced materials with high radiation blocking capabilities. These materials are durability, flexibility and lightweight.

Radiation Protection Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 US$ 1,293.5 Mn Estimated Value by 2031 US$ 1,792.7 Mn Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Solution, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Increasing Product Launches by Key Market Players Growth of Nuclear Medicine Restraints & Challenges High Cost of Investment for Radiation Shielding Products Lack of Adequate Healthcare Infrastructure

Radiation Protection Market Opportunities

The global radiation protection market size is anticipated to reach USD 1,792.7 Bn by 2031. This is due to growing clinical applications of radiation and stringent safety regulations.

Key Market Takeaways

Increasing product approval for launch of protective shields by key market players drives the shield segment growth. The shields segment accounted for over 35% of the global market share in 2023. Shields provide effective radiation protection for users in diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine.

Growth in radiation therapy centers boosts demand for radiation therapy shielding solutions. These shielding solutions comprise barrier walls, panels, vaults and mazes to absorb and deflect radiation. They are used during oncology treatments such as radiotherapy.