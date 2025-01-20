Quadratech Diagnostics Launches Factor-X Activator RVV-X Globally

Quadratech Diagnostics Limited is delighted to announce a global launch of Factor-X Activator RVV-X (50U) as the latest addition to the Q-TOX range of high quality toxins, antigens, antibodies, and virus-like particles (VLPs).

Q-TOX RVV-X is a highly purified Factor X activating enzyme prepared from the Russell Viper Venom (Daboia russelii). Q-TOX RVV-X is available for research use only (RUO) and can be used for any applications where Factor X activation to Factor Xa is required.

Manufactured in Europe, RVV-X has been extensively validated and demonstrated consistent activation of Factor X to Factor Xa in clotting and chromogenic assays, with:

· Clotting activity at 0.0025 U/ml, with clotting time <50 seconds

· Clotting time shortening of >40 seconds at 2.5 mU/ml

· Chromogenic activity (A405 > 1) at 0.5 U/ml

Building on a successful soft launch with select customers in the UK and Europe, Q-TOX RVV-X is now available to order and ship globally.

“We are excited to add Q-TOX RVV-X to our comprehensive suite of haemostasis reagents. We pride ourselves on providing the highest quality diagnostic reagents and tests, and Q-TOX RVV-X is no exception, manufactured by our long-term trusted partner in Europe” - highlighted Graham Jones, Founder and Director at Quadratech Diagnostics. “Already trusted by our customers in the UK and Europe, we strive to provide exceptional customer service and are pleased to make Q-TOX RVV-X available to all our international customers globally”.

Q-TOX RVV-X is the latest addition to Quadratech Diagnostics’ haemostasis portfolio of products from 5-Diagnostics, Affinity Biologicals, CHROMOGENIX, FineTest, HYPHEN BioMed, Rossix AB, and now Q-TOX. The haemostasis range includes diagnostic reagents for the investigation of coagulation pathways, haemophilia, thrombophilia, fibrinolysis and platelet function, alongside tests for antithrombotic drug monitoring, HIT diagnosis, von Willebrand disease diagnosis, microparticle research, and other areas of interest to haemostasis laboratories, researchers and industrial groups.

For more information about Quadratech Diagnostics’ haemostasis range and Q-TOX RVV-X, please visit our website.

About Quadratech Diagnostics

Quadratech Diagnostics Limited is a provider of high quality medical diagnostics and research products from industry-leading manufacturers. With 35 years of trading experience, we specialise in the distribution of various industrial QC and research reagents, antigens, antibodies, bacterial toxins, VLPs, haemostasis, parasitology, mycology, and veterinary diagnostics, point of care tests, CE-marked for professional and self-use (including high and low sensitivity hCG tests). We are ISO 9001:2015 certified and are a recognised supplier to the UK National Health Service (NHS), the Irish Health Service Executive (HSE), private laboratories, the UK pharmaceutical industry, and university research groups. For more information, please visit: www.quadratech.co.uk and follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).