PumasAI is Set to Revolutionize Pharmacometrics and Clinical Pharmacology with the Launch of AskPumas and DeepPumas

New AI and machine learning tools created to speed decision-making in drug development

DOVER, Del. (October 30, 2024) – PumasAI, a science-first organization dedicated to empowering innovation in drug development, today announced the launch of two transformative products: AskPumas and DeepPumas. Representing the first-ever intersection of AI and biosimulation, these tools are engineered to redefine pharmacometrics, clinical pharmacology, and data science.

With unprecedented predictive capabilities and seamless user integration, AskPumas and DeepPumas are designed to bridge data gaps and streamline workflows across departments, paving the way for more efficient and insightful drug development solutions.

DeepPumas Allows Hybrid Modeling for Rich, Patient-Specific Predictions

Now available for public use, DeepPumas is set to change the landscape of drug development and patient outcome predictions. This powerful tool combines mechanistic and data-driven modeling, allowing pharmaceutical industry professionals to utilize their scientific understanding of a system while leveraging machine learning to capture complex and previously unknown relationships in patient data.

DeepPumas delivers significant advantages by enabling collaboration between departments — particularly between pharmacometrics and data science teams — while enhancing the ability to extract insights from complex datasets.

Key benefits of DeepPumas include the following:

● Enhanced Data Utilization: DeepPumas enhances prediction capabilities with effective use of patient data for personalized predictions.

● Faster Model Development: This tool accelerates the process of model development and hypothesis generation through its combined knowledge- and data-driven approach.

● Flexibility for Big and Small Data: DeepPumas is equipped to handle both large and small datasets, overcoming the limitations of purely mechanistic models.

● Realistic Clinical Simulations: The tool allows for the simulation of realistic clinical trial populations by learning the conditional distribution of complex patient responses.

● Comprehensive Outcome Predictions: DeepPumas takes machine learning beyond simple metrics by providing rich, individualized time courses of patient outcomes based on complex covariates.

“With DeepPumas, we are making scientific machine learning integrated with statistics more accessible to the pharmaceutical industry and extending it to address the specific challenges of longitudinal data at the same time,” said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. “After proving itself in beta with real-world customers, this hybrid approach has opened new doors for patient-specific insights and therapeutic outcomes at PumasAI and it will do the same for those that engage with it."

AskPumas: Your AI “Asked and Answered” Industry Friend

The AskPumas tool introduces a novel approach to utilizing Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology within the healthcare space. Pharmacometricians and clinical pharmacologists can now seamlessly access a wealth of curated and up-to-date resources with this tool while ensuring data privacy and relevance to specific needs. Designed for flexibility and ease of use, AskPumas provides a robust value-add for organizations seeking powerful AI-driven insights without compromising sensitive data.

Key features of AskPumas include the following:

● Private and Secure Data Integration: AskPumas enables secure use of private data without it leaving the organization, ensuring maximum utility and security.

● Curated Knowledge Resources: Through its constantly updated, focused resource base, the tool provides more relevant answers than generic large language models (LLMs).

● Flexibility and Customization: Users can easily extend AskPumas by integrating private knowledge sources, making it highly customizable to meet specific business needs.

● Improved Accuracy: By focusing on reducing hallucinations and ensuring human verification of AI responses, AskPumas provides reliable, source-backed information.

"AskPumas is more than just an AI assistant; it’s like a trusted partner for tackling the toughest questions in our field," said Dr. Ivaturi. "Created by pharmacometricians for pharmacometricians, it mirrors how we work while ensuring user data remains private and secure. This is a pivotal tool for professionals in complex pharmacometric environments, and we're excited to see how far it will drive our industry forward. And this is only the beginning—with our upcoming Workflow Agents, users can expect productivity to double."

A Leap Forward in Scientific AI

With DeepPumas and AskPumas, PumasAI is delivering on its promise of AI meets biosimulation, marking a monumental leap in scientific innovation. These groundbreaking tools, crafted by experts within PumasAI, set a new standard for advanced collaboration and insight-driven workflows across healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. As these tools integrate into the daily workflows of professionals worldwide, PumasAI stands at the forefront, not just keeping pace with the future of biosimulation— but creating it.

AskPumas and DeepPumas will be available for preview during the American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP) 2024 annual conference in Arizona this November. For more information about DeepPumas, AskPumas, and how these tools can revolutionize your organization's approach to scientific modeling and AI integration, visit https://pumas.ai/our-products.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas® suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle, and Lyv, a clinical decision support system that leverages patient history and targeted medical data for personalized healthcare delivery. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

For additional information, visit www.pumas.ai

Media Contact

Don F. McLean, McLean Media

+1-734-716-4182

###