Pulmonary Embolism Market Size to Hit USD 4.78 Billion by 2034

According to Nova One Advisor, the global pulmonary embolism market size is calculated at USD 2.15 billion in 2024, grows to USD 2.33 billion in 2025, and is projected to hit around USD 4.78 billion by 2034, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period 2025-2034.

A pulmonary embolism (PE) happens when a blood clot lodges in a lung artery, obstructing blood flow to a section of the lung. The chances of experiencing pulmonary embolism are heightened by factors such as extended bed rest, immobilization of a limb, smoking, and stroke.

Additionally, certain inherited blood disorders can increase clotting likelihood. Other medical conditions, like kidney disease, may also elevate the risk of blood clots, complicate pulmonary embolism and emphasizing the necessity for effective treatment, ultimately fueling market growth.

Pulmonary Embolism Market Highlights:

· North America led the global market in 2024.

· Asia Pacific is projected to expand to a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

· The shortness of breath segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The irregular heartbeat segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

· The CT scan segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

· The D-dimer test segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The medications segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The mechanical devices segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

· The hospital pharmacy segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2024

· The online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

· The hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest revenue in 2024.

· The homecare segment is expected to register fast growth over the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

There is a need for heightened awareness among patients with cancers that have a high frequency of pulmonary embolisms (PE) and those suffering from advanced oncological diseases. The level of awareness in diagnosing radiologists, along with the thrombus mass, influences the detection of unexpected PE cases, which in turn propels the growth of the pulmonary embolism market.

Expanding screening programs for pulmonary embolism, which utilize various diagnostic tests such as blood tests (including the D-dimer test), computed tomography (CT) angiogram, electrocardiogram (ECG), CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA), and ventilation-perfusion (V/Q) scan, is essential for accurately identifying PE in patients. Timely and precise diagnosis is critical for selecting suitable treatments. Choosing the right facility that can deliver prompt diagnoses ensures effective treatment.

· In June 2025, Penumbra Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, announced the completion of enrollment in the STORM-PE clinical trial. The pivotal, prospective, multi-center randomized controlled trial enrolled 100 patients to evaluate computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT) using Penumbra's Lightning Flash plus anticoagulation, versus anticoagulation alone, for the treatment of acute intermediate-high risk pulmonary embolism (PE)

Latest Trends of the Market

· In December 2024, Flow Medical secures US$5 million in seed funding to advance pulmonary embolism therapy. This investment positions Flow Medical to accelerate the development and launch of its pulmonary embolism (PE) device.

· In January 2025, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA), the nation's leading nonprofit organization dedicated to blood clot prevention, awareness, and education, proudly announces the launch of its first-ever B.L.A.C.K. Church Bus Tour, Black Lives Advocating for Clot Knowledge.

· In September 2024, Angio Dynamics, Inc., a leading and transformative medical technology company focused on restoring healthy blood flow in the body’s vascular system, expanding cancer treatment options and improving patient quality of life, announced the launch of the Prospective, Multicenter, Multi-national, Single Arm Trial Evaluating the Efficacy, Safety and long term functional outcomes of percutaneous mechanical aspiration thrombectomy for Treatment of Acute Pulmonary Embolism (PE) using the AlphaVac Multipurpose Mechanical Aspiration (MMA) F1885 System

Strategic Initiatives Taken for Pulmonary Embolism Market- 2025

· Three RCTs launched by PERT, including APEX-AV, HI PEITHO, STORM PE, to compare advanced interventions

· PEERLESS and PEERLESS 2 trials are evaluating the FlowTriever mechanical thrombectomy system versus catheter-directed thrombolysis and anticoagulation

· Pulmonary Embolism Research Collaborative: Over 100 international experts convened in April 2022 to define standardized data elements and harmonize PE care protocols

Transformation of Prenatal Health Through Genomics: Market's Largest Potential

Recent developments have led to the advancement of novel techniques and drug’s goal at improving PE treatment, lowering its associated morbidity and mortality, and addressing the challenges related to anticoagulation. Novel pharmacological management, such as FXIa and TAFIa inhibitors, is currently under investigation to improve PE management in specific clinical settings. Inhibiting FXIa could lower clot formation without significantly impacting hemostasis, potentially leading to improved safety compared to traditional anticoagulants.

Report Scope of Pulmonary Embolism Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.33 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 4.78 Billion Growth Rate From 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.32% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Segments Covered By Symptoms, By Diagnosis, By Treatment, By End-Users, By Distribution Channel, By Region Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Key Companies Profiled Abbott, Aspen Holdings, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, Genentech Inc., Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pulmonary Embolism Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Symptoms Analysis:

Shortness of breath dominated the genomics market, as in most cases, numerous clots are involved. The part of the lung served by every blocked artery can't get blood and die. This is called a pulmonary infarction. This makes it more complex for the lungs to offer oxygen to the rest of the body.

On the other hand, the irregular heartbeat segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as pulmonary embolism (PE) occurs when thrombi from deep vein thrombosis dislodge and obstruct pulmonary arteries, increasing pulmonary artery pressure and filling the right ventricle. This led to an irregular heartbeat, which drives the growth of the market.

By Diagnosis Analysis:

The CT scan segment held the largest share of the oncology drug market in 2024, as advanced CT scans with pulmonary angiography show the blood vessels in the lungs. It supports a doctor to identify an embolus or emboli. The scan is extremely accurate in supporting doctors in classifying a PE. A CT scan receipts imaging “slices” of the body that allow physicians to see clots in very small blood vessels. It is entirely risk-free.

On the other hand, the D-dimer test segment is expected to grow at a notable rate, as the plasma level of D-dimer, a fibrin degradation product (FDP), is closely and continuously increased in the presence of acute pulmonary embolism. Hence, a normal D-dimer level may permit the elimination of PE.

By Treatment Analysis:

The medications segment accounted for the highest market share in 2024, as based on the severity of the clot and its efficiency on other organs, such as the heart, which undergo surgery, thrombolytic therapy, or interventional procedures to enhance blood flow in pulmonary arteries. Doctors advise different medications such as anticoagulants, thrombolytics, and other medications.

On the other hand, the mechanical devices segment is expected to expand rapidly during the forecast period as different mechanical devices are intended for use in the peripheral vasculature and the treatment of pulmonary embolism, such as Inari FlowTriever and Penumbra Indigo Aspiration System. Its goal to dissolve or remove the blood clot which is blocking the pulmonary artery.

By Distribution Channel Analysis:

The hospital pharmacy segment generated the highest revenue in the market in 2024 as it increased communication with prescribers and other health specialists, and it has a patient-centric approach in pharmacy processes, which leads to more effective hospital operations, which in turn improves patient experience.

On the other hand, the online pharmacy segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as it provides lower expenses than traditional pharmacies. This is due to lower overhead costs and the ability to buy products in bulk. Online pharmacies enable customers to purchase medication and associated products from the ease of their own homes.

By End-Users Analysis:

The hospitals segment dominated the market with the largest revenue in 2024, as in hospital treatment approach for acute PE always consists of three main components such as reperfusion of the PA, anticoagulation to avoid extension and recurrence, and cardiopulmonary support. Catheter-directed therapy, thrombolysis, and medical embolectomy are choices for hemodynamically unbalanced patients.

On the other hand, the homecare segment is expected to register fast growth over the forecast period as home care is feasible and harmless in patients with acute pulmonary embolism (PE) and is related to a considerable decrease in health care expenses. It's significant to follow the medical care provider's instructions regarding lifestyle changes and to monitor any problems.

Which Region Dominated the Pulmonary Embolism Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global pulmonary embolism market due to the increasing prevalence of pulmonary embolism (PE) in patients of cardiovascular diseases, obesity, cancer, and increasing sedentary lifestyle in the North American patients, which is increasing the cases of PE, this increases the demand of pulmonary embolism, Strong presence of advance healthcare infrastructure in North America due to investment in research and technology, growing demand for quality care, technological advancements and focus on patient-centered care and growing government initiatives and funding, this all factor contributes the growth of the market.

· For Instance, In February 2025, Endovascular Engineering, Inc. (E2) announced it has secured $42 million in oversubscribed Series B financing to advance its next-generation clot removal technology platform for venous thromboembolism (VTE).

U.S. Pulmonary Embolism Market Trends:

Pulmonary emboli affect about 900,000 people in the U.S. annually. This disorder can happen to anyone at any stage of life, even a healthy person. Based on the size of the clot and where the vessels are blocked, pulmonary embolism is dangerous. The United States is increasing spending on healthcare.

· For Instance, medical care spending in the U.S. increased by 7.5% in 2023 to $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita. This growth rate is significantly higher than the 4.6% rise in 2022, which increases the demand for advanced treatment options for pulmonary embolism, driving the growth of the market.

What Makes Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region for the Pulmonary Embolism Market?

Pulmonary embolism incidence in Asia is growing, due to both increased ascertainment and increasing ageing population and rising numbers of patients with predisposing risk factors. In the Asia-Pacific region, increasing advanced technologies large-bore suction thrombectomy, catheter-directed therapy, novel oral anticoagulants, and surgical embolectomy, drives the growth of market.

Key Factors for Asian Countries’ Growth in Pulmonary Embolism Market:

China:

· Wider diagnostic access: Rapid expansion of CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA) availability across tier 2 and 3 cities.

· Government policies: VTE prevention protocols adopted in over 500 tertiary hospitals, supported by the Chinese Medical Association.

· Domestic medtech push: Growing R&D for local thrombectomy devices and anticoagulants reduces dependency on imports and drives affordability.

Japan:

· Advanced imaging & hospital networks: High-density urban hospitals equipped with ECMO, interventional radiology, and surgical embolectomy support.

· Clinical innovation: Strong domestic pharmaceutical and device firms developing specialized anticoagulants and catheter-based therapies.

· Aging population: 28%+ of Japan’s population is over 65, driving a higher incidence of PE and chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH).

Some of The Prominent Players in The Pulmonary Embolism Market Include:

· Abbott

· Aspen Holdings

· AstraZeneca

· Baxter

· Bayer AG

· Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

· Bristol Myers Squibb Company

· Eli Lilly and Company

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Fresenius Kabi AG

· Genentech Inc.

· GlaxoSmithKline plc

· Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

· Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

· Merck & Co., Inc.

· Mylan N.V.

· Pfizer Inc.

· Sanofi

· Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What is Going Around the Globe?

· In June 2025, Inquis Medical, the leading innovator in the treatment of venous thromboembolic disease, announced that its AVENTUS thrombectomy system has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an expanded indication to treat pulmonary embolism (PE).

· In May 2025, Imperative Care, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrolment in its SYMPHONY-PE Study, a pivotal investigational device Exemption (IDE) trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of the company’s symphony thrombectomy system for the treatment of acute pulmonary embolism (PE), a life-threatening condition caused by blood clots blocking an artery in the lungs.

· In March 2025, the PERT Consortium, the leading non-profit organization dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with pulmonary embolism (PE) through research, education, and collaboration, completed its pilot program for the PE Centers of Excellence (CoE) Initiative.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Pulmonary Embolism Market

By Symptoms

· Shortness of Breath

· Chest Pain

· Cough

· Cyanosis

· Dizziness

· Fever

· Irregular Heartbeat

· Others

By Diagnosis

· Chest X-Ray

· CT scan

· D-Dimer Test

· ECG

· MRI

· Pulmonary Angiography

· Venography

· Venous Ultrasound

· Others

By Treatment

· Medications

· Mechanical Devices

· Surgery

· Others

By End-Users

· Hospitals

· Homecare

· Specialty Clinics

· Others

By Distribution Channel

· Hospital Pharmacy

· Retail Pharmacy

· Online Pharmacy

· Others

By Regional

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East and Africa (MEA)

