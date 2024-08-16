Protein Expression Market Size to Worth USD 12.27 Billion by 2033

The global protein expression market was worth at USD 4.24 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow USD 12.27 billion by 2033 from USD 4.68 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.45% from 2024 to 2033.

The protein expression market has seen significant growth due to its applications in gene therapy for specific protein analysis. This modification can lead to different processes such as gene inactivation or expression of new proteins. Different vectors can be used, mainly plasmid DNA and viruses (adeno-associated virus, AAV), viral vectors, patients receiving cellular therapy products (combination of gene and cell therapy). Bioanalysis is necessary to develop and monitor therapeutic effect and safety. Characterization of DNA and RNA can be done by qPCR, specific protein analysis, due to this protein expression market grow.

Protein Expression Market at a Glance

The protein expression market has experienced rapid growth because protein expression can be used to research products or in process for producing proteins. Protein expression refers to the way proteins are synthesized, modified, and regulated in the body. Proteomic research involves the study of all aspects of proteins, such as their structure, function, modification, localization, or interactions between proteins. Traditional techniques for expressing recombinant proteins involve transfecting cells with a DNA vector containing the template and then causing the cells to encode and translate the desired protein. Typically, cells are then lysed to extract protein expression for subsequent purification. Both prokaryotic and eukaryotic in vivo protein expression systems are widely used.

· In July 2024, LenioBio has entered into a strategic partnership to offer LenioBio’s products and services on its e-commerce platform Labscoop Marketplace. The partnership will provide users of the platform and the North American marketplace with broad access to LenioBio’s products and services. Designed to advance cell-free protein synthesis methods

· In November 2022, Angus Chemical Company announced that it has acquired Broadcast Systems, LLC. ANGUS is an investment company of Ardian and Golden Gate Capital. Acquiring the Publications Program is an important step in expanding ANGUS’s leadership in life sciences beyond biological systems into the specialized media of cultural law.

Key Insights

· North America has captured revenue share of 41% in 2023.

· By Expression System, the prokaryotic segment has generated revenue share of 41% in 2023.

· By Product, the reagents segment has held revenue share of 41% in 2023.

· By Product, the services segment is growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 and 2034.

· By Application, the therapeutic segment has captured revenue share of 51% in 2023.

· By End-use, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological businesses segment has held revenue share of 46% in 2023.

Regional Stance

North America has the largest market share. In the United States, the Wadsworth Center Protein Performance Core assists in the production of proteins of interest and can assist with various protein functions and/or purification. Services include creation of expression clones, protein analysis in liquid, expression of proteins in E. coli, purification of proteins (soluble and insoluble), and production of vaccines from validated hybridomas. Protein Industries Canada recognizes that leading companies across the country need expanded tools, resources, and technology to help their businesses remain innovative and sustainable. By accessing these resources, these companies can help provide high-quality, high-protein foods to consumers worldwide.



Company Name Roquette Headquarter United States Recent Development In May 2024, Roquette has announced the launch of NUTRALYS Fava S900M broad bean protein isolate in Europe and North America, the latest addition to Roquette’s NUTRALYS plant-based protein line and the first protein isolate derived from broad beans. NUTRALYS Fava S900M provides 90% protein content across a range of applications including meat, non-dairy and baked goods, while still offering clean taste, light color and improved performance.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. With the help of new and innovative equipment, technology, and innovation (STI), countries are improving their efforts to provide better and faster healthcare to affected people. Many effective vaccines, medicines, and digital health solutions have helped countries affected by the pandemic. There is much hope for a better, healthier world in 2022. Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies (including artificial intelligence, big data, machine learning, and drones) have been successfully used to analyze populations, track diseases, prioritize and allocate resources, develop vaccines, and develop content. Although the use of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies continues to increase, their dissemination and adoption in the Asia-Pacific region is insufficient and requires coordination.

Recent Breakthroughs in Protein Expression Market

· In April 2024, Biognosys and Alamar Biosciences, Inc. announced a partnership to drive scientific discovery in the area of proteasome biomarkers for biofluids. The collaboration combines Biognosys’ stealth detection expertise through independent data acquisition mass spectrometry (DIA-MS) and Alamar’s state-of-the-art immunoassays.

· In March 2024, Imagindaary and Ginkgo Bioworks announced a new partnership. Together, Ginkgo and Imagindaary are committed to providing a global solution for non-whey milk protein production at an affordable price. The partnership will leverage Ginkgo’s high-performance protein services and Imagindaary’s development and expertise to accelerate the development of non-protein dairy products.

· In November 2023, Vivici BV and Ginkgo Bioworks have announced a new partnership, where Vivici will leverage Ginkgo’s broad capabilities in design, optimization and performance to develop and commercialize the next generation of functional proteins.

Report Highlights

By Expression System

Prokaryotic segment held the largest share in protein expression market. Prokaryotic organisms can produce large amounts of protein in a short time. The use of these prokaryotic has made it easy and low-cost to infect cells and is well known for its transcription and translation. The ease of genetic modification and the availability of many mutants are advantages of prokaryotic systems.



Company Name GenScript Headquarter United States Recent Development In April 2024, GenScript Singapore Open House showcases leading intellectual capabilities in protein synthesis and drug discovery. The event offers a unique showcase of GenScript’s state-of-the-art gene and protein manufacturing facility, with a special focus on the company’s advances in gene-driven and recombinant protein production. Guests take guided tours of the factory and see Genscript’s smart technology integration to increase the accuracy and efficiency of manufacturing.

The mammalian cell segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in forecast period. Production of proteins in mammalian cells using stable expression. In recent years, mammalian cells have been used to produce recombinant proteins, antibodies, viruses, subunit proteins, and gene therapy vectors. In addition to their use in commercial biotechnology, mammalian cell systems can be used to study the importance of gene replication, transcription, translation, and post-translational protein processing.



Company Name Syngene International Headquarter India Recent Development In June 2024, Syngene International has announced a new protein platform designed for rapid production. The platform uses cell- and transposon-based technology that Syngene has licensed from ExcellGene, a Switzerland-based provider specializing in the development of mammalian cells. New platform combined with Syngene’s clone selection and development pipeline increases efficiency and accuracy.

By Product

Reagent segment dominates the protein market. High-quality reagents for cloning and protein expression, such as phage-resistant E. coli strains, specialty media, and recombinases. Protein reagents are essential for most molecular and synthetic biology techniques. Most traditional methods rely on pure liquids that require expertise, time, and manufacturing processes.



Company Name Tiamat Sciences Corporation Headquarter United States Recent Development In May 2024, Tiamat Sciences Corporation announced a breakthrough in mRNA enzyme production. Tiamat Sciences has successfully introduced T7 polymerase, an enzyme important for mRNA reaction synthesis, into the plant system to produce the enzyme used in the mRNA production process. This success paves the way for progress in the quest to develop more effective, efficient and potentially effective vaccines.





Company Name Aviva Systems Biology Headquarter United States Recent Development In April 2022, Aviva Systems Biology announces the launched of the AvivaBlot ECL reagent product line for Western blot applications. This new product supports picogram to low femtogram protein detection through enhanced and stable chemiluminescence detection.

By Application

The protein therapeutic segment is dominated in the protein expressing market because it has many advantages over other drugs. Since the introduction of the first recombinant protein therapy, human insulin, the number and frequency of protein therapy use has increased significantly. Protein therapeutics play an important role in almost every treatment, but this role is still in its infancy.

By End Use

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors have the largest number of businesses due to the widespread use of cultures to develop and treat medicinal drugs. Recombinant proteins are important for research, industry and medical applications. A range of chassis instructions are available for recombinant protein production, and although bacterial and mammalian cell cultures are the most widely used, recent advances have positioned genetically modified plant chassis as one’s go-to and most preferred option.

Contract research companies are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. sinobiological is a contract research organization specializing in protein and antibody production with a high workload of up to 1,000 per batch. sinobiological company also has the capacity to produce large quantities at the gram level. Dedicated to providing professional, personalized, and customized services for over 10 years.

Protein Expression Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising Demand in Biopharmaceutical Sector

The increasing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry is driving the protein expression market. Biopharmaceuticals are the first drugs produced by the pharmaceutical industry. Commercial needs have led to the development of various protein expression process and bioprocessing technologies. Development of protein for mass treatment of millions of people is one of the basic needs. Recent advances in recombinant DNA technology have paved the way for the production of proteins that can be used for therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic purposes. Recombinant proteins for these applications are usually produced in the laboratory and in large-scale facilities using prokaryotic and eukaryotic expression host systems such as mammalian cells, bacteria, yeast, insects and genetically modified plants, resulting in the growth of the protein expression market.

Restraint

High Cost of Equipment

The high cost of the protein expression process due to the load it places on the machinery in the cell that assembles the protein, which requires special energy. Stressing this feature can damage or slow it down, affecting the production of other proteins and reducing the cell strength. Protein metabolism is one of the most expensive processes in cells and therefore needs to be controlled by natural selection, limiting the growth of the protein expression market.

Opportunity

Recent Advancement in Technology

Recent developments in protein bioprocessing, including various approaches, bioprocess development and upstream and downstream processing of protein complexes. Recent developments in protein expression therapy (stable and transient) in plants, factors affecting heterologous protein expression, recent developments in vector systems and technology, and steps towards the production of plant vaccines, antibiotics and biopharmaceuticals. Recombinant proteins create opportunities in the protein expression market using a variety of techniques, including bacteria, mammalian cells, yeast, bacteria, transgenic animals, and genetically modified plants.

Top Key Players Protein Expression Market

· Agilent Technologies Inc.

· Bio-Rad Technologies

· Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

· Merck KGA

· Takara Bio Inc.

· New England Biolabs Inc.

· Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd

· Promega Corporation

· Qiagen NV

· Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Expression System

Prokaryotic Mammalian Cell Insect Cell Yeast Others



By Product

Reagents Competent Cells Expression Vectors Services Instruments



By Application

Therapeutic Industrial Research



By End-use

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Academic Research Contract Research Organizations Others



By Geography

· North America

· Europe

· Asia Pacific

· Latin America

· Middle East & Africa (MEA)

