Protein Engineering Market to Reach US$ 10.4 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2024 to 2031.

The protein engineering market is driven by increasing demand for protein therapeutics and advancements in structural biology. Additionally, breakthroughs in biotechnological techniques such as directed evolution, rational design, and molecular dynamics simulation are significant drivers. These techniques allow scientists to modify proteins to create innovative structures and functions. These techniques are extensively used to develop protein drugs with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Furthermore, increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also contributing to the market growth.

Market Trends

Automated workstations aid in improving productivity and reducing time consumption in protein engineering processes. These process include protein expression, purification, and analysis. Leading players are focusing on developing advanced automated workstations integrated with robotic liquid handling and software solutions for high-throughput protein engineering. For instance, in January 2020, Tecan group launched Thunderbolt. It is an automated workstation for scalable and reproducible protein expression, screening, and purification in structural biology applications.

AI and machine learning techniques such as deep learning, neural networks, and genetic algorithms are gaining adoption in the field of computational protein engineering. These in-silico techniques help in precisely designing protein structures with desired functions. These enable rapid virtual screening of large libraries of protein variants for specific applications. Industry players and government bodies are investing heavily to develop advanced AI and machine learning based protein engineering tools. It is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Protein Engineering Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $3.61 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $10.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Technology, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • The escalation in chronic disease prevalence and the growing demand for targeted therapies are on the rise • Advancements in agricultural biotechnology Restraints & Challenges • High costs of protein engineering techniques • Ethical issues regarding genetically engineered proteins

Market Opportunities

Modified enzymes segment held the largest market share in 2021. This is owing to the wide applications of modified enzymes in pharmaceutical and research sectors. Enzyme engineering helps in modifying enzymes as per the requirements to catalyse desired chemical reactions. Modified enzymes find wide use as industrial biocatalysts and have applications across industries like food & beverages, chemicals and life sciences.

Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies are engineered antibodies that target specific antigens. They are widely applied in diagnostic tests, cancer treatment, and immunotherapy due to their high specificity and selectivity. Advancements in monoclonal antibody engineering technologies have enabled development of novel antibody therapeutics for various diseases. These diseases include cancer, arthritis and infections.

Key Market Takeaways

The global protein engineering market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the increasing applications of engineered proteins across industries.

On the basis of product type, modified enzymes segment is expected to hold a dominant position. It is owing to wide industrial applications.

On the basis of technology, rational protein design segment is expected to dominate the market in 2024. This is due to its ability to produce novel protein variants.

On the basis of end user, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to high research activities in drug discovery and development.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of major players and strong biotech industry in the region.

Competitor Insights

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agem Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck KGaA

Novo Nordisk AS

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

GenScript Biotech Corporation

GE Healthcare

Absci

ElevateBio

Ingenza

Anima Biotech

Ventus Therapeutics

Aether Biomachines, Inc.

Recent developments

In January 2024, Agilent Technology Inc. introduced a novel automated parallel capillary electrophoresis system. This system is designed for protein analysis.

In January 2024, Biognosys expanded its presence in the U.S. by establishing a new proteomics CRO facility in Massachusetts.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type

Modified Enzymes



Insulin



Monoclonal Antibodies



Coagulation Factors (Blood Factors + Tissue Plasminogen)



Vaccines



Growth Factors (Hormones + Cytokine)



Other Product Types

By Technology

Irrational Protein Design



Rational Protein Design

By End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations (CRO)



Academic Institutions



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

