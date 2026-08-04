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ProMIS Neurosciences to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Business Update on August 13, 2026

August 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

Company to host investor conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, Aug. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody therapeutics and vaccines targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provide corporate updates on August 13, 2026.

The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day of August 13, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Information: 

  Date:August 13, 2026
  Time:4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  Dial-in:1-877-407-9208 (U.S. Investors)
1-201-493-6784 (International)
  Conference I.D.:13761812
  CallMeTM:Click Here
  Webcast:Click Here

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of the ProMIS website following the completion of the call.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.
ProMIS Neurosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines selective for toxic oligomers associated with the development and progression of neurodegenerative and other misfolded protein diseases. The Company's proprietary target discovery engine, EpiSelect™, has been shown to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes (DSEs) on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal dementia (FTD), multiple system atrophy (MSA), and Parkinson's disease (PD). ProMIS has offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA) and Toronto, Ontario (CAN).

For further information:
Visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com

Media Contact
Maggie Whitney
LifeSci Communications
mwhitney@lifescicomms.com

Investor Relations Contact
Carie Pierce
VP Investor Relations & External Affairs
IR@ProMISNeurosciences.com


Massachusetts Earnings Neuroscience
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