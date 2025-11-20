PreveCeutical Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement with BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) -(CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), announces that, further to its News Releases of September 4, 2025, September 19, 2025, October 10, 2025 and October 20, 2025, the Company announces that it will be completing its previously announced plan of arrangement (the "") to be effected under Part 9, Division 5 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) with BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("") effective Monday, November 24, 2025. Shareholders of record on November 24, 2024 will be issued new common shares of PreveCeutical and 0.2 of one share of BioGene Therapeutics Inc. The News Release of October 20, 2025 incorrectly stated that the record date was October 31, 2025.PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical™ peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our websiteor follow us onandStephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerStephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669Or Investor RelationsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit