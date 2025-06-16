Precisio Biotix Therapeutics, Inc. (Precisio) Announces a Grant for the Discovery of Novel Engineered Lysin Antimicrobials Targeting Bacterial Vaginosis Associated Pathobionts (BV)

Precisio will use its proprietary AI/ML-guided Zeus ™-LysiThru™ platform technologies to discover engineered lysins with superior activity and specificity with funding support from the Gates Foundation.

DOVER, Del., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Company is proud to announce that the Gates Foundation will support research efforts to discover engineered lysins with potent activity against the major bacterial pathogens causing bacterial vaginosis (BV).

Precisio is an American biotechnology company developing pathogen-specific lysin biotherapeutics and antibacterials using computational protein designs and related high-tech platforms.

Mark Engel, Precisio Founder & CEO, stated that "We will utilize the grant to discover therapeutics that kill BV associated bacteria with the aim to promote stable Lactobacillus-dominant microbiomes linked to lower rates of HIV and STDs, and fewer prenatal issues including pre-term births. The funding will specifically support the discovery of optimized and validated lead (engineered) lysins against critical BV pathogens by the end of 2025, setting the stage for clinical development."

Dr. Mya Thandar, Director, Zeus™-LysiThru™, noted that "Our established and proprietary tools in bioinformatics, machine-learning, and AI (Zeus™-LysiThru™) leverage high-throughput lysin screening, production, and characterization methodologies. From inception, our technologies have been developed to facilitate a low cost of goods, which is critical for low- and middle-income (LMIC) countries. BV, with its multiple contributory pathobiont causes, represents an ideal target for Zeus™-LysiThru™."

Dr. Raymond Schuch, VP, Director of US Operations, further notes "Our sole company focus is the systematic engineering of native lysins and generation of drug-like, optimized and engineered lysins vs. antimicrobial-resistant human pathogens that are associated with high unmet medical needs, and our team possesses unique experience of transitioning lysins into clinical studies and patients. To date, our efforts have focused on respiratory, skin, and prosthetic joint infections. We are excited to add vaginal-focused lysins with enhanced pharmacokinetic/dynamic properties to this portfolio."

Dr. Matthew Cummings, CEO of Precisio's UK-based subsidiary CC Bio, added "We at Precisio are delighted to receive support to discover and develop novel endolysins targeting vaginal pathobionts. Our Zeus™ and LysiThru™ platforms represent a step change in endolysin discovery and engineering. By connecting both platforms we can rapidly design new-to-nature enzymes with user defined drug-like properties. This project will be an excellent and valuable test bed for Zeus™-LysiThru™ in an underserved and important disease indication."

Mr. Engel summarizes that "The engineered lysins we aim to discover under this grant will have a tremendous impact, not just because they can kill the organisms present in BV, but also because we can produce these lysins in highly stable formulations with a low cost-of-goods, thereby making them available to both developed markets and in the LMIC markets where BV is most problematic. We cannot think of a better supporter than the Gates Foundation to help advance our science."

About Precisio Biotix Therapeutics Inc. (https://www.precisiobiotix.com/): Precisio is an American biotech company creating lower-cost novel precision engineered biological antibacterials, with an initial focus on respiratory, skin, and prosthetic joint infections. Precisio is a platform-plus-product company (Rx and consumer). The Company has additional R&D operations in India, China, and the UK. Management has had multiple previous successful exits and currently seeks strategic partners for all aspects of the business.

Contacts: Aileen Shen, Director of Investor Relations, at shencj@precisiobiotix.com or Daniela Wambold, Corporate Partners, dwambold@corporatepartners.com

