Pleural Diseases Market Set to reach US$ 49.24 billion by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insight

size is expanding from US$ 5.01 Billion in 2023 to reaching approximately US$ 8.13 billion by 2030. The Pleural Diseases market represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2023 to 2030, highlighting its strong potential for expansion and investment opportunities. The growing demand for therapeutics for rare diseases is driving the market’s growth.

The rising prevalence of diseases affecting the pleura such as lung cancer, tuberculosis, mesothelioma and others is a key driver propelling the growth of the market. It is estimated that 2.8 million new cases of lung cancer occurred globally in 2020 according to WHO. Further, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for pleural disease diagnosis and treatment is also fueling the market growth. Pleural biopsy using minimally invasive techniques such as thoracoscopy provides more accurate diagnosis compared to conventional blind pleural biopsy techniques with higher sample adequacy.

Key Market Trends:

Rising preference for image-guided pleural procedures and product innovations are the major trends witnessed in the pleural diseases market. Image-guided pleural procedures such as ultrasound-guided and CT-guided pleural procedures are gaining increasing acceptance among healthcare professionals due to advantages such as real-time visualization, accuracy and safety. Further, key players are focused on developing innovative products to expand their product portfolio and market share. For instance, B. Braun Medical Inc. provides ultrasound-guided pigtail catheters such as SonoPleural for image-guided drainage of pleural effusions.

Pleural Diseases Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 US$ 5.01 billion Estimated Value by 2030 US$ 8.13 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% Historical Data 2018–2022 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Diagnostic Tools, By Treatment Modalities, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases Technological Advancements in Diagnostic Tools and Imaging Focus on Personalized Medicine Increasing Investments in Research and Development Restraints & Challenges Limited Awareness and Delayed Diagnosis Cost of Diagnostic Tools and Treatment Limited Availability of Expertise and Resources

Market Opportunities

The pleural diseases market by diseases type is segmented into malignant and non-malignant diseases. The non-malignant diseases segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Non-malignant pleural diseases are more common than malignant pleural diseases. Conditions like pleurisy, pneumothorax, and pleural effusion account for the large market share of this segment. Advancements in treatment options for conditions like recurrent pneumothorax have also contributed to the growth of this segment.

The diagnostic tools segment of the pleural diseases market is segmented into thoracentesis, biopsy, imaging tests, and others. The imaging tests segment held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Advancements in imaging modalities like CT scans, ultrasound, MRI, and PET scans have improved the diagnosis of pleural diseases. CT scans are considered the gold standard for diagnosing pleural diseases and monitoring treatment response. Wide acceptance and availability of imaging tests are driving the growth of this segment.

Key Market Takeaways

The global pleural diseases market size was valued at USD 5.1 Billion in 2024 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of lung cancers and prevalence of other pleural conditions are anticipated to drive market growth. Based on diseases type, the non-malignant diseases segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the higher occurrence of conditions like pneumothorax and pleural effusion.

By diagnostic tools, the imaging tests segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period. CT scans are widely used first-line diagnostic tests for pleural diseases. Regionally, North America dominated the global pleural diseases market in 2024 owing to the growing geriatric population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and higher research initiatives in the region.

Competitor Insights:

Recent Developments

In June 2023, a global leader in biopharmaceuticals received FDA approval for their PD-1 inhibitor to treat malignant pleural mesothelioma. Clinical trials showed that the drug provided a significant survival benefit when added to standard chemotherapy for previously untreated mesothelioma. The approval represented an important new treatment option for this rare but aggressive cancer.

In July 2023, a mid-sized biotech company received both FDA and EMA approval for their IL-23 antagonist to treat pleural sarcoidosis. This was the first drug specifically approved to treat this inflammatory lung condition. In clinical trials, the IL-23 antagonist showed significant reductions in symptoms and objective markers of disease activity compared to placebo. The approval allowed patients with pleural sarcoidosis access to a targeted therapy for the first time.

