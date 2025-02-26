Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Size Leads 18.77% CAGR by 2034

The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market size was US$ 2.20 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 12.27 billion by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.77% between 2025 and 2034.

The growth of the plasmid DNA manufacturing market is driven by the rising advances in manufacturing technologies and the demand for gene therapies. Furthermore, increasing investments to optimize the production capabilities of plasmid DNA contribute to market growth.

An Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

Plasmid DNA is essential in the development of therapeutics, such as DNA vaccines and cell and gene therapies for a range of infectious, genetic, and chronic diseases. Plasmid DNA's role in the pharmaceutical industry stems from the production of therapeutic proteins in which plasmids are used for the expression of foreign genes in bacterial or mammalian cells. Biopharmaceutical companies use DNA in the development of biological products. The global plasmid DNA manufacturing market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rapid expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. In addition, the rising investments in research and development activities and the increasing demand for personalized medicine are contributing to market expansion.

Major Trends in the Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in manufacturing technologies accelerate the production of plasmid DNA. Innovations in mRNA technologies and purification methods enhance the quality and yield, making it more accessible. In addition, AI technologies are revolutionizing the market. The integration of AI in DNA plasmid-mediated design directly impacts drug development. AI-optimized vectors can provide therapeutic genes more effectively, leading to improved treatment outcomes and reduced side effects.

Rising Area of Applications:

Plasmid DNA is used in the development of gene therapies as well as vaccines, especially DNA vaccines. These vaccines have proven effective in treating infectious diseases. With the growing instances of cancer, the demand for gene therapies is rising. Plasmid DNA also finds applications in immunotherapy for cancer. Plasmid DNA significantly enhances immune response by introducing therapeutic genes into the patient's cells. This versatility contributes to the growth of the market.

Increasing Use in Veterinary Vaccines:

With the growing awareness about vaccinations for animal health, the demand for plasmid DNA vaccines is rising. Plasmid DNA is revolutionizing animal vaccination and promoting the production of recombinant proteins for the treatment of deadly diseases in both animals and humans. Plasmid DNA vaccines are safe, as they do not contain live pathogens, reducing the risk of causing diseases in animals

Demand for Gene Therapies:

The prevalence of genetic disorders is increasing worldwide. There are about 10,000 different types of single-gene diseases caused by mutations in a single gene. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 10 out of every 1000 people are affected by one of these diseases, highlighting the need for gene therapies. However, these therapies require high-quality plasmid DNA to enhance their efficacy.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Sustained Dominance in the Market

North America dominated the market by holding the largest share of 44% in 2023. This is mainly due to the rise in funding for research and development of gene therapies. The region boasts leading biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, leading to innovations in DNA manufacturing technologies. The U.S. is a major contributor to the North American plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The country stands as the frontrunner in biotechnology advances. Advances in genomics promise new insights into the individual DNA to transform patient care. Biopharmaceutical companies spend a lot on R&D activities, supporting market expansion. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturer Association (PhRMA), U.S. biopharmaceutical companies spent around USD 96 billion on R&D in 2023.

Asia Pacific: The Fastest-Growing Region

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the market. This is mainly due to an influx of investments in healthcare and biopharmaceutical research. The rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries and strong government support in drug discovery and development further contribute to regional market growth. In addition, due to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases in the region, the production of DNA vaccines is rising, influencing the market.

China and India are leading the Asia Pacific plasmid DNA manufacturing market. China is a pioneer in using CRISPR-CAS9 for the non-germline genetic modification of human tissue cells for use in the treatment of cancer patients. The Chinese government prioritizes R&D funding to accelerate its ambitions for science and technology-related innovations. In addition, with the growing prevalence of cancer, the demand for gene therapies is rising. This significantly boosts the demand for plasmid DNA, thus boosting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

The viral vector segment dominated the market in 2024 as viral vectors play a crucial role in gene therapies. They are used to deliver genetic materials into cells due to their high efficacy. Viral vectors are one of the most innovative advances in gene therapy to transform medical treatments and enhance patient outcomes. Viral vectors are promising devices for gene therapy and vaccines. Vector-based vaccines can improve immunogenicity.

By Application

The gene therapy segment dominated the plasmid DNA manufacturing market by capturing the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for gene therapies to treat various illnesses. As the demand for gene therapies increases, so does the need for high-quality plasmid DNA. In addition, the rise in approvals for gene therapies supports segmental growth.

• For instance, in December 2023, the FDA approved the first cell-based gene therapies, Casgevy and Lyfgenia, to treat sickle cell disease.

By Disease

The infectious disease segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased demand for DNA vaccines. DNA plasmid can induce immune responses by providing genes. DNA vaccines have proven effective in treating infectious diseases. The rise in instances of infectious diseases further bolsters segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape & Major Breakthroughs in the Market

The plasmid DNA manufacturing market continues to evolve rapidly, with 2024 witnessing significant advancements and a dynamic competitive landscape. Key players operating in the market include VGXI, Inc., Bionova Scientific, Asahi Kasei, Catalent Pharma Solutions, JAFRAL Ltd., Vigene Biosciences, Charles River Laboratories, Luminous Biosciences, Nature Technology Corporation, Plasmidfactory GmbH, Aldevron, PackGene, Cobra Biologics & Pharmaceutical Services, Akron Biotech, Delphi Genetics, AGC Biologics, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These players are making efforts to expand their services worldwide.

Recent Developments

• In June 2024, Asahi Kasei Medical's U.S. subsidiary Bionova Scientific, a full-service biologics CDMO, announced a plan to launch a new business line providing services leveraging plasmid DNA and establish a dedicated facility in Texas, the U.S.

• In January 2023, Kromatid, a supplier of next-level molecular tools and services, announced that it had expanded its offering to include plasmid DNA production. Kromatid expanded its manufacturing options by adding several state-of-the-art plasmid production suites to focus on supporting regenerative medicine through preclinical research and commercial production.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

• Viral Vectors

• Plasmid DNA

• Non-Viral

• Electroporation

• Lipid/Polymer

• Nanoparticles

• Others

By Application

• Gene Therapy

• DNA Vaccines

• Immunotherapy

• Others

By Disease

• Infectious Disease

• Cancer

• Genetic Disorder

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

