PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. Enters Long-Term Renewable Green Condensate Agreement for PlasCred’s Neos Facility

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc. (CSE: PLAS) (FSE: XV2) (the “Company” or “PlasCred”), a transformative leader in the advanced plastic waste recycling sector, is pleased to announce the signing of a Definitive Agreement (the “Agreement”) with a Global Commodities Company (“GCC”) for the long-term purchase and sale of Renewable Green Condensate (“Condensate”) to be produced at PlasCred’s proposed Neos advanced recycling facility, which is expected to be located at CN Rail’s Scotford Yard near Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta. This Agreement aligns with PlasCred’s mission to revolutionize plastic waste management using its patent-pending technology.

The Neos plant will convert post-consumer plastic waste into valuable products through PlasCred’s proprietary, patent-pending process. Under the Agreement, GCC will purchase Condensate produced at Neos at a fixed price of $120.00 CAD per barrel for a term of five years with a renewal option. Additionally, GCC will hold a right of first refusal (“ROFR”) to purchase additional production at Neos and production from other plants of the Company, such as Maximus, a plant projected to be co-located with Neos at the CN Scotford site. The contract follows FCA (“Free Carrier”) Incoterms, meaning GCC will take custody of the condensate at PlasCred’s Neos facility at Scotford and assume responsibility for transportation and associated costs from that point onward. The fixed price and long-term agreement provides PlasCred when operational with enhanced financial stability, allowing more predictable revenue streams as the company scales operations, while underscoring the Company’s commitment to sustainability and creating true circularity for plastic waste.

The proposed Neos and Maximus facilities will be developed in multiple phases to support long term growth. The initial Neos facility is planned to have a production capacity of approximately 500 barrels per day condensate and will process approximately 100 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily. The Maximus facility will significantly expand production, processing an estimated 400 to 2,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste per day. The Maximus plant is planned in three phases: Phase 1 will produce an estimated 2,000 barrels per day condensate, Phase 2 will increase production to roughly 4,500 barrels per day condensate, and Phase 3 will reach a full capacity of around 10,000 barrels per day condensate.

PlasCred’s growth is driven by strategic agreements with industry leaders. CN Rail will provide logistics support to ensure the efficient transportation of plastic feedstock and end product logistics. Palantir will enhance supply chain and operational intelligence through its advanced AI-powered Foundry software, optimizing production and distribution.

“CN is proud to partner with PlasCred in advancing sustainable supply chains. By combining our logistics expertise with environmentally responsible initiatives, we will create innovative solutions to drive growth in the circular economy of plastics,” said Buck Rogers, Vice-President, Petroleum and Chemicals at CN.

“We are excited about the potential of the proposed Neos and Maximus facilities to revolutionize advanced plastic waste advanced recycling at scale,” said Troy Lupul, President and CEO of PlasCred. “This agreement reflects our vision to create a sustainable future, and the development of these facilities is a critical step toward achieving that goal.”

The Agreement represents a significant milestone for PlasCred as it continues its journey to becoming a global leader in advanced plastic waste recycling. With its scalable, innovative technology, PlasCred is positioned to play a pivotal role in addressing the global plastic waste crisis. As it expands across North America, the Company will continue partnering with industry leaders to deliver sustainable solutions and drive the circular economy forward.

About PlasCred Circular Innovations Inc.

PlasCred is at the forefront of rebalancing the future of plastics. The company is transforming plastic waste by granting it a valuable second life. With a vision of advancing towards a climate-positive future, PlasCred aspires to be among the largest advanced plastic waste recyclers in North America and globally. Their groundbreaking patent-pending technology is set to revolutionize the approach to plastic waste management and advanced recycling.

PlasCred also has strategic partnerships with CN Rail, Palantir Technologies Inc., and Fibreco Export Inc. These collaborations not only provide PlasCred with unparalleled operational intelligence and logistics support across North America and globally for the transportation and handling of plastic waste but also ensure consistent long term product purchases strengthening PlasCred’s market presence and financial stability.

For further information on PlasCred, visit our website at www.PlasCred.com

