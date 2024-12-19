Pivot Bio Launches New Retail Distribution Partnerships

Hefty Seed Company Among the First Distribution Partners to Deliver Advanced Nitrogen Solutions Across the Midwest and Plains

AMES, Iowa and BALTIC, S.D., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pivot Bio, one of the world’s leading innovative agtech companies, is proud to announce a strategic distribution partnership with Hefty Seed Company, one of the largest independent ag retailers in the U.S. Beginning in 2025, PROVEN® 40, a microbial nitrogen source powered by Pivot Bio‘s patented gene-edited technology, will be available at all Hefty Seed Co. locations, offering corn farmers a new mode of nitrogen delivery that complements Hefty’s trusted lineup of crop input offerings.

With an expansive network of 49 retail locations spanning 10 states, Hefty Seed Co. has built a trusted legacy as one of the nation’s leading crop protection and seed suppliers.

“Hefty Seed Company has earned a reputation for empowering farmers through expert agronomic advice, proven crop inputs, and a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed on the farm,” said Chris Turner, chief commercial officer, Pivot Bio. “We are excited to partner with Hefty’s expert advisors to bring farmers this patented technology that helps maximize every acre potential while supporting long-term operational success.”

By providing a steady, in-season nitrogen supply, PROVEN® 40 helps crops meet nutrient demands efficiently, insulates against the risks of nitrogen loss events, and protects yield potential while improving overall production consistency. Through this partnership, more farmers will gain access to the first new mode of nitrogen delivery this century, serving as a complementary nitrogen source alongside synthetic fertilizers and manure to strengthen modern crop management systems.

Starting in the new calendar year, Pivot Bio’s PROVEN® 40 for corn and RETURN ® for sorghum, wheat and other small grains will be available to any interested farmers across the entire Hefty Seed Co. network. To assist farmers in effectively integrating this innovative technology for maximum benefit, Pivot Bio and Hefty Seed Co. are introducing a collaborative field support initiative. This dynamic partnership will provide customers with personalized nitrogen planning, field-tested insights, and data-driven recommendations—each tailored to the specific needs of their operations—delivered by Hefty’s trusted local advisors or Pivot Bio’s expert agronomy team.

Additionally, Hefty Seed Company’s customers will have access to emerging programs like Pivot Bio’s N-OVATOR program designed to create new revenue opportunities through partnerships with downstream buyers. This approach not only supports better nitrogen use efficiency but also positions grain farmers to benefit financially from sustainable production practices.

This alliance reflects a shared commitment to delivering full-system solutions that enhance productivity, maximize efficiency, and drive long-term farm profitability.

About Pivot Bio

Pivot Bio, one of the world’s most innovative agtech companies, is delivering farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility. Available in North America and soon in Brazil, Pivot Bio’s efficiency-enhancing, purpose-built microbes optimize production through specifically placed and timed nitrogen delivery. The company’s microbial nitrogen solutions seamlessly integrate with traditional nitrogen sources, enabling the replacement of the most inefficient forms of conventional fertilizer. As a foundational source, Pivot Bio optimizes nitrogen management, helping growers achieve better ROI, enhanced plant health, and improved stewardship by delivering the right source at the right time. These solutions not only maximize fertilizer performance but also improve nitrogen use efficiency and mitigate risks associated with nitrogen loss, ensuring resilient and productive farming for today and tomorrow. Recognized twice by Time magazine on its annual list of best inventions and by Fast Company, CNBC and Fortune, Pivot Bio is at the forefront of sustainable agriculture innovation. For more information, visit PivotBio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pivot-bio-launches-new-retail-distribution-partnerships-302335741.html

SOURCE Pivot Bio, Inc