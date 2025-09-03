Phio Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation Details: September 10, 2025 at 1:30-2 PM EST

Location: 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, Lotte New York Plaza Hotel, New York City, NY

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio today announced that Phio Pharmaceuticals is a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 27Annual Global Investment Conference to be held September 8 - 10, 2025.Mr. Robert Bitterman, President and CEO of Phio Pharmaceuticals will deliver an update on its on-going Phase 1b clinical trial for skin cancer. He will also be discussing strategy and anticipated next steps in the PH-762 development program upon completion of the treatment phase of the study.Mr. Bitterman will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference September 8 - 10, 2025. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Phio Pharmaceuticals management team should contact their H.C. Wainwright representative or emailPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The on-going Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,Jennifer Phillips:Corporate AffairsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit