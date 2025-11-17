Phio Pharmaceuticals Announces Upcoming Podium Presentation at the Advanced Therapies USA 2025 Congress

Podium Presentation Details are as follows:

Title: INTASYL® Synthesized siRNA Drug Technology

Down-regulating Gene Expression Presenting Author: Melissa Maxwell, M.S. Date: November 18, 2025 Location: Innovation Showcase (Track 2, Seminar Theatre) Time: 1:15 PM EDT

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2025) - Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio announced today that a podium presentation highlighting INTASYLsiRNA Drug Technology will be held at the Advanced Therapies USA 2025 Congress in Philadelphia, PA at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from November 18-19, 2025."The INTASYL siRNA technology represents a promising approach to enhance cancer treatment." said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio Pharmaceuticals. "Further the INTASYL compound PH-762 may fulfill a medical need for a non-surgical treatment option for patients with cutaneous carcinomas."Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company advancing its INTASYLgene silencing technology focused on immuno-oncology therapeutics. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The ongoing Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) is evaluating PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website,