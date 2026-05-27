PharmaTher Evolves Platform Strategy with MEDBOTX(TM) Robotic 3D Printing for Personalized Medicines

Figure 1. Prototype of MEDBOTX™ robotic 3D printing platform

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Figure 2. Potential dose formats from MEDBOTX™

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Hospitals and compounding pharmacies, including 503A pharmacies, seeking point-of-care capabilities to support individualized, prescription-based medicines; PharmaTher's internal product pipeline, including custom peptides, psychedelics, and microneedle patch development programs; and Specialty pharmaceutical and biotech partners seeking formulation development and small-batch production for clinical studies and commercialization.

System placements with compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and qualified partners;

with compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and qualified partners; Consumables and formulation inputs that may support recurring revenue opportunities;

that may support recurring revenue opportunities; Internal product development , including peptide and psychedelic formulations and microneedle patch programs;

, including peptide and psychedelic formulations and microneedle patch programs; CDMO-style services for partners seeking formulation development and small-batch development; and

for partners seeking formulation development and small-batch development; and Strategic collaborations involving bioprinting and bio-integrated applications, including hydrogel-based implants, tissue scaffolds, and smart wearables.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) ("PharmaTher" or the "Company"), a pharmatech company focused on enabling personalized medicine through robotic 3D printing, today announced that it is strategically evolving its platform focus from PatchPrint™ 3D printer to, the Company's robotic 3D printing platform designed for personalized medicines, peptides and advanced pharmaceutical dose formats.PharmaTher believes MEDBOTX™ represents the next stage of the Company's growth and the evolution of its work in pharmaceutical R&D, microneedle patches, and 3D printing. By expanding beyond a single-dose format such as microneedle patches, MEDBOTX™ gives PharmaTher a broader and more scalable platform for personalized, patient-specific and small-batch pharmaceutical manufacturing. The Company expects MEDBOTX™ to become the central technology platform for its product development and sales, partnerships, and strategy in personalized medicines."MEDBOTX™ represents the next stage of PharmaTher's work in pharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing," said Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher. "We believe our MEDBOTX™ platform provides a focused path to participate in the growing demand for personalized medicines, particularly peptides, where flexible, small-batch and point-of-care manufacturing may become increasingly important as the U.S. evaluates potential regulatory pathways for certain peptide compounds and specialty pharmaceuticals."MEDBOTX™ is designed as a point-of-care and small-batch manufacturing platform that may support personalized dose forms, including polypills, tablets, oral films, gels, suppositories, chews, patches, osmotic-pump formats, and other advanced drug delivery formats. PharmaTher's initial commercial focus is expected to include personalized medicines, regulated peptide opportunities, compounded pharmaceuticals, and partner-facing formulation and development services.PharmaTher believes healthcare is moving toward greater personalization, including patient-specific dosing, alternative delivery formats, combination therapies, improved adherence and localized manufacturing. These trends are particularly relevant in settings where conventional mass manufacturing may not address the needs of specific patients, prescribers or clinical workflows.MEDBOTX™ is designed to support this shift by enabling programmable, flexible and potentially scalable production of personalized medicines and advanced dose formats, which could be relevant for:PharmaTher believes peptides represent an attractive near-term opportunity for MEDBOTX™. Peptides are an important and growing class of therapeutic compounds, but many can present formulation, stability, delivery and manufacturing challenges. These challenges may create a need for flexible manufacturing platforms capable of supporting customized dose forms, small-batch production and patient-specific formulations.The U.S. regulatory activity involving therapeutic peptides could become an important external catalyst for MEDBOTX™. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet on July 23-24, 2026, to discuss certain bulk drug substances being considered for possible inclusion on the Section 503A Bulks List, including BPC-157-related, KPV-related, TB-500-related and MOTs-C-related bulk drug substances.If certain peptides gain a broader lawful pathway for compounding under appropriate medical supervision, PharmaTher believes MEDBOTX™ could become increasingly relevant as a platform for personalized peptide formulation development, small-batch production, and point-of-care manufacturing workflows in compound pharmacies and hospitals.PharmaTher intends to focus its MEDBOTX™ commercialization strategy on platform opportunities that may include:The Company expects its near-term MEDBOTX™ priorities to include advancing toward commercial launch, identifying commercial partnerships for regulated peptides and compounded pharmaceuticals, and positioning MEDBOTX™ as PharmaTher's primary platform for personalized medicine manufacturing.The Company's expected MEDBOTX™ commercialization milestones include:Completion of the MEDBOTX™ system for internal R&D and commercial demonstrations.Commencement of commercialization activities, including engagement with potential commercial partners, compounding pharmacy partners, hospitals, clinics, research institutions and pharmaceutical development collaborators.Development of proprietary "printing recipes" for selected peptides and compounds, supported by GMP-aligned workflow software, AI-assisted formulation development, related process know-how, and new intellectual property filings to strengthen the Company's personalized medicine and advanced manufacturing platform.PharmaTher is currently collaborating with a bioprinting manufacturer to finalize customizations and scale up manufacturing of MEDBOTX™.PharmaTher's focus is clear: advance the MEDBOTX™ platform, engage commercial partners, develop proprietary formulation and manufacturing know-how, and build long-term value in the growing market for personalized medicines.MEDBOTX™ is PharmaTher's robotic 3D printing platform being developed for personalized medicines. MEDBOTX™ is designed to support point-of-care and small-batch manufacturing, including potential applications in compounding pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, research institutions, pharmaceutical partners, and PharmaTher's development programs.PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (CSE: PHRM) (OTCQB: PHRRF) is a specialty pharmaceutical and technology company focused on developing, acquiring and commercializing pharmaceutical products and enabling technologies. The Company is advancing MEDBOTX™, a robotic 3D printing platform designed for personalized medicine, peptides and advanced dose formats, while continuing to evaluate strategic opportunities for its ketamine portfolio, PharmaPatch™ psychedelics research, and interest in Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. For more information, visitFor more information about PharmaTher, please contact:Fabio ChianelliChief Executive OfficerPharmaTher Holdings Ltd.Tel: 1-888-846-3171Email:Website:Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Forward-Looking StatementsTo view the source version of this press release, please visit