Pharmaceutical CRO & CDMO Market Forecast from USD 254.65 Bn to USD 594.07 Bn by 2035

The global pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market was valued at USD 254.65 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 277.16 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 594.07 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 8.84% during the forecast period (2026–2035).

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The contract research organization (CRO), contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), and contract manufacturing organization (CMO) are the cornerstones of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The CDMO is pivotal in providing an integrated and end-to-end support across the lifecycle of a drug, and also offering clinical trial services. The CRO is essential to provide clinical research and clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical companies. The integration of CRO and CDMO for some programs helps to streamline operations.

The Pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO Market: Highlights

• Pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market to crossed USD 277.16 billion by 2026.

• Market projected at USD 594.07 billion by 2035.

• CAGR of 8.84% expected in between 2026 to 2035.

• North America dominated the global pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market share by 40% in 2025.

• Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region between 2026 and 2035.

• By CRO type, the clinical research services (CRO) segment dominated the market share by 34% in 2025.

• By CRO type, the clinical data management (CRO) segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

• By CDMO type, the API development and manufacturing (CDMO) segment dominated the market share by 30% in 2025.

• By CDMO type, the drug product manufacturing (CDMO) segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

• By therapy area type, the oncology segment dominated the market share by 36% in 2025.

• By therapy area type, the infectious diseases segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

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Market Overview

Clinical Research, Integrated Development, and Manufacturing Support

The pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market is transitioning due to comprehensive support from CRO and CDMO in the drug development journey, from molecule to medicine. The CRO primarily focuses on clinical research and execution, while CDMO focuses on integrated development and manufacturing support. The CRO is the preferred choice of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies when they need clinical trial services and coordination support.

On the other hand, CDMO is ideal when companies want integrated development and manufacturing under one partnership. The CRO supports trial planning, regulatory affairs, site selection, recruitment support, monitoring, data management, biostatistics, medical writing, and project management. Additionally, CDMO supports formulation development, regulatory support, clinical materials, packaging, supply chain, quality assurance, and tech transfer.

Integrated CRO and CDMO Services of Aurigene for Small and Large Molecules

Aurigene is one of the leading contract research, development, and manufacturing organizations, dedicated to supporting global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It provides them with integrated services for small molecule discovery, small molecule CDMO, and biologics that further expand the pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market. Accordingly, the featured offerings for small molecule discovery include integrated drug discovery, AI drug discovery, DNA encoded library screening services, CADD, and bioinformatics. Furthermore, small molecule CDMO services encompass offerings of peptides, high potency APIs, steroids, carbohydrates, mPEGs, formulations, and flow chemistry. Aurigene is leading in biologics offerings through antibody discovery, bispecifics, antibody drug conjugates, gene to protein, mAb, and protein therapeutics.

Importance of CRO and CDMO Model to Biopharma Companies

The biopharmaceutical companies across the pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO market are prioritizing a future-proofed supply chain management system, flexible manufacturing capacity, a wide range of capabilities, a robust governance framework, an integrated approach to drug discovery, and digitized or automated systems to drive more efficient and faster delivery. Syngene International Ltd. is one of the leading CRO/CDMO players with more than 420 active customers, 28 years of scientific experience, and more than 400 customer patents to its credit. It allows partnerships with biopharma companies to provide them with speed, cost efficiency, and reliability in their molecule discovery to commercialization.

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The Pharmaceutical CRO and CDMO Market: Regional Analysis

Region Share (%) North America (Dominant) 40% Asia Pacific (Fastest Growing) 27% Europe 22% South America 6% Middle East & Africa 5%