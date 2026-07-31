Penumbra, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Revenue of $390.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.









Global thrombectomy revenue of $259.0 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 12.5% compared to the second quarter of 2025.









Global embolization and access revenue of $131.1 million in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 20.0% compared to the second quarter of 2025.









Gross profit margin of 67.9% in the second quarter of 2026, an increase of 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2025.









Total operating expenses of $223.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, comprised of R&D of $25.4 million and SG&A of $198.5 million, which includes $6.9 million of acquisition-related expenses associated with the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation.









Income from operations of $41.0 million and net income of $34.8 million in the second quarter of 2026.

Full Year 2026 Financial Outlook and Webcast and Conference Call Information



Given the pending acquisition of Penumbra, Inc. by Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX), the Company will not be providing financial guidance for the full year 2026 or hosting a conference call to discuss financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2026.

About Penumbra



Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram , LinkedIn and X .

Forward-Looking Statements



Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to: the risk that the pending acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all, including the risk that required regulatory approvals will not be obtained; potential adverse effects to our business during the pendency of the acquisition, such as employee departures or diversion of management's attention from our business; failure to sustain or grow profitability or generate positive cash flows; failure to effectively introduce and market new products; delays in product introductions; significant competition; inability to further penetrate our current customer base, expand our user base and increase the frequency of use of our products by our customers; inability to achieve or maintain satisfactory pricing and margins; manufacturing difficulties; permanent write-downs or write-offs of our inventory or other assets; product defects or failures; unfavorable outcomes in clinical trials; inability to maintain our culture as we grow; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; potential adverse regulatory actions; and the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (in thousands)











June 30, 2026



December 31, 2025 Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents



$ 205,271



$ 186,897 Marketable investments



453,524



357,919 Accounts receivable, net



190,407



190,021 Inventories



442,650



431,549 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



52,270



50,298 Total current assets



1,344,122



1,216,684 Property and equipment, net



146,718



117,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets



167,194



173,587 Finance lease right-of-use assets



24,357



25,972 Intangible assets, net



5,742



6,186 Goodwill



166,523



166,750 Deferred taxes



79,376



79,188 Other non-current assets



40,691



40,716 Total assets



$ 1,974,723



$ 1,826,519 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable



$ 44,728



$ 34,736 Accrued liabilities



172,270



132,163 Current operating lease liabilities



14,398



13,841 Current finance lease liabilities



2,380



2,393 Total current liabilities



233,776



183,133 Non-current operating lease liabilities



176,304



182,751 Non-current finance lease liabilities



19,628



20,714 Other non-current liabilities



14,249



12,318 Total liabilities



443,957



398,916 Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



39



39 Additional paid-in capital



1,224,278



1,185,525 Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,363



4,348 Retained earnings



305,086



237,691 Total stockholders' equity



1,530,766



1,427,603 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 1,974,723



$ 1,826,519

Penumbra, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,







2026



2025



2026



2025 Revenue



$ 390,046



$ 339,455



$ 764,804



$ 663,595 Cost of revenue



125,102



115,445



246,449



223,702 Gross profit



264,944



224,010



518,355



439,893 Operating expenses:































Research and development



25,396



23,218



47,778



45,295 Sales, general and administrative



198,509



159,964



391,304



313,420 Total operating expenses



223,905



183,182



439,082



358,715 Income from operations



41,039



40,828



79,273



81,178 Interest and other income, net



5,148



4,482



8,602



7,990 Income before income taxes



46,187



45,310



87,875



89,168 Provision for income taxes



11,376



40



20,480



4,675 Net income



$ 34,811



$ 45,270



$ 67,395



$ 84,493



































Net income per share:































Basic



$ 0.88



$ 1.17



$ 1.71



$ 2.18 Diluted



$ 0.88



$ 1.15



$ 1.70



$ 2.15 Weighted average shares outstanding:































Basic



39,353,965



38,834,917



39,314,912



38,699,307 Diluted



39,572,059



39,245,953



39,572,347



39,214,027

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Geographic Regions (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Change







2026



2025



$



% United States



$ 305,445



$ 260,818



$ 44,627



17.1 % International



84,601



78,637



5,964



7.6 % Total



$ 390,046



$ 339,455



$ 50,591



14.9 %











Six Months Ended June 30,



Change







2026



2025



$



% United States



$ 601,832



$ 517,678



$ 84,154



16.3 % International



162,972



145,917



17,055



11.7 % Total



$ 764,804



$ 663,595



$ 101,209



15.3 %

Penumbra, Inc. Reconciliation of Revenue Growth by Product Categories (unaudited) (in thousands, except for percentages)











Three Months Ended June 30,



Change







2026



2025



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 258,981



$ 230,256



$ 28,725



12.5 % Embolization and Access



131,065



109,199



21,866



20.0 % Total



$ 390,046



$ 339,455



$ 50,591



14.9 %











Six Months Ended June 30,



Change







2026



2025



$



% Thrombectomy



$ 512,898



$ 456,800



$ 56,098



12.3 % Embolization and Access



251,906



206,795



45,111



21.8 % Total



$ 764,804



$ 663,595



$ 101,209



15.3 %

Investor Relations



Penumbra, Inc.



investors@penumbrainc.com

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SOURCE Penumbra, Inc.