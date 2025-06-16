PEGylated Proteins Market to Surge from USD 1.63 Billion in 2024 to USD 4.95 Billion by 2034, Growing at 11.74% CAGR, says Life Science Experts

The global PEGylated proteins market is valued at USD 1.63 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to USD 1.82 billion by 2025. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach approximately USD 4.95 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 11.74% from 2025 to 2034.

Widely impacting factors are the growing number of chronic disease cases, breakthroughs in PEGylation technology, escalating investments in new PEGylated protein-based therapies, and rising demand for protein-based drugs. Moreover, the robust PEGylation required to improve the therapeutic efficacy, prolong drug circulation period, and enhance patient compliance is fueling demand for the PEGylated proteins, which overall accelerates the market growth.

PEGylated Proteins Market Highlights

• North America led the global PEGylated proteins market share by 35% in 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period.

• By products & services, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to witness significant growth in the market in the upcoming years.

• By protein type, the colony-stimulating factors segment held the major share of the global market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the studied years.

• By application, the cancer segment dominated the PEGylated proteins market in 2024 and is expected to grow rapidly in the market over the projected period.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Market Overview

PEGylated proteins, also termed as the attachment of polyethylene glycol (PEG) to protein, are an approach applied to alter proteins for therapeutics and other applications. Globally, increasing chronic disease instances, a raised demand for protein-based therapies, and breakthroughs in drug delivery systems. Also, the PEGylated proteins market has been propelled by research and development in new therapeutics and growing applications. Nowadays, they are highly used in numerous cancer treatments, hematological conditions, in the development of biobetters, and in novel drug delivery systems.

Progressing Application in the Biopharmaceutical Market: Major Potential

The growing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical market by using PEGylated proteins are because of their potential to optimize the stability, solubility, and half-life of therapeutic proteins, while also minimizing their immunogenicity. They are resulting in highly efficient and safer drugs, especially in growing cancer, blood conditions, and chronic disease cases. Along with this, boosting technological advancements such as site-specific PEGylation, raised conjugation techniques, and measurable production approaches.

The PEGylated Proteins Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global market share by 35% in 2024, due to the increasing chronic condition incidences such as cancer, renal diseases, and autoimmune conditions, which need specialized treatments. Also, they are highly emphasizing novel developments in the biotechnology sector, to create more effective and targeted therapies by using PEGylated proteins. Moreover, the region is investing a high amount in R&D, especially in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields.

The U.S. has been experiencing dominance in the respective market, with possession of a well-established healthcare system that enables the development and acquisition of novel therapies. Also, the rising knowledge of modern treatment choices, including these proteins among the patients and healthcare providers, is boosting the market growth.

As PEGylation has several advantages, like reduced immunogenicity, allowing extended residence time, and enhancing formulation properties of proteins, it is fueling demand for PEGylated proteins in Canada. Besides this, the Canadian regulatory considerations for biopharmaceuticals are well-developed, which ensures safe and robust use of these proteins.

The Asia Pacific is Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Upcoming Years

The rapid growth in the Asia Pacific is driven by the accelerating expenditure in R&D by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to develop novel PEGylated protein therapies. Although the growing adoption of protein-based drugs instead of non-protein drugs, and PEGylation assists in improving the stability and half-life of these proteins.

China is also experiencing significant growth of the market, due to the recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), which is being widely used in China. This application is impelled by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry and government support in the healthcare sector. As well as China is a leading country in a wide range of applications of biotechnology and has seen rapid expansion in biopharmaceutical investments.

For instance,

• In April 2025, A Wuhan-based biopharmaceutical company established technology to produce human serum albumin (HSA) from rice, providing a robust solution to China's supply shortage of this crucial blood protein.

India is driven by the expansion of the biopharmaceutical sector, along with the PEGylation can be used to change the drug's size and distribution to optimise target-specific drug delivery. One of the major focuses is on the application of PEGylated proteins in the development of cutting-edge immunotherapies.

For instance,

• In January 2025, Iktos, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotics for drug design, and Cube Biotech, an innovator in membrane protein production and purification technologies, partnered to discover new small-molecule agonists of the Amylin Receptor.

The PEGylated Proteins Market Segmentation Analysis

By product & services type analysis

The consumables segment held the major revenue share of the market in 2024 and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This segment usually comprises reagents, kits, and specialized tools used in PEGylation processes, due to the rising demand for protein-based therapies, the increasing cases of chronic diseases, and the benefits of PEGylation, including improved stability and longer circulation times for therapeutic proteins.

By protein type analysis

On the other hand, the colony-stimulating factors segment led the PEGylated proteins market in 2024 and is expected to be the fastest-growing in the upcoming years. Colony-stimulating factors (CSFs) are highly employed in cancer treatment and the management of neutropenia. PEGylation, the process of attaching polyethylene glycol to proteins, increases their stability and prolongs their half-life, making PEGylated CSFs significant for cancer treatment regimens. Although granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) is involved in the production of neutrophils, and granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) the production of both neutrophils and monocytes, they are used in a wide range.

By application type analysis

The cancer segment held the dominating share of the PEGylated proteins market in 2024 and is expected to grow fastest in the projected period. Globally, the increasing burden of cancer is resulting in a raised demand for more efficient and safe treatments, including PEGylated proteins. As well as the growing use of protein-based drugs, including those PEGylated, is widely employed in cancer treatment because of their capabilities to target specific cancer cells and minimize side effects.

By end-user type analysis

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the market in 2024. This segment is expanded by active development and launch of novel PEGylated protein-based therapies for various diseases, along with the heavy investment in research and development to discover and develop new PEGylated proteins with enhanced efficacy and safety properties, leading to market growth.

PEGylated Proteins Market Companies:

• Abcam plc

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• Creative BioMart Inc.

• Enzon Pharmaceuticals

• GRO Biosciences

• Merck KGaA

• Moderna

• Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceuticals

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

What is Going Around the Globe?

• In May 2025, Bayer announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Jivi®, a recombinant DNA-derived, extended half-life factor VIII concentrate, which is used in pediatric patients with 7 years and older with hemophilia A (congenital Factor VIII deficiency).

• In March 2025, Gensaic, Inc., a biotechnology company that combines AI-powered protein design, announced a license and discovery collaboration with Novo Nordisk, a global healthcare company.

• In February 2025, Argobio and the Institut Pasteur launched Enodia Therapeutics, an innovative French biotech company devoted to bl ocking and degrading disease-causing proteins for treating cancer, inflammatory diseases, and viral infections.

• In January 2025, UK Biobank launched the largest proteomics study for disease research by tracking 5,400 proteins in 600,000 samples.

• In November 2024, New Wave Biotech, a company specializing in AI bioprocess simulation software, launched a novel technology focused on assisting alternative protein and biomanufacturing companies in enhancing their production processes.

• In June 2024, South Korea, India, the United States, Japan, and the European Union (EU) allied to enable joint efforts in developing a resilient supply chain in the biopharmaceutical sector.

PEGylated Proteins Market Segmentation

By Product & Services

• Consumables

• Services

By Protein Type

• Colony-stimulating Factor

• Interferons

• Erythropoietin

• Recombinant Factor VII

• Others

By Application

• Cancer

• Autoimmune Diseases

• Hepatitis

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Hemophilia

• Gastrointestinal Disorders

• Others

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations

• Academic & Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

• US

• Canada

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Thailand

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Sweden

• Denmark

• Norway

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• UAE

• Saudi Arabia

• Kuwait

