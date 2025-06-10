Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market to Reach USD 3.39 Billion by 2032, Expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% | Coherent Market Insights

According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.84 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.39 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2025 to 2032. The market is experiencing growth due to increasing demand from patients seeking more affordable alternatives to expensive reference biologic drugs. Biosimilars, which offer substantial cost savings, are becoming a preferred option. This trend is driving greater adoption of pegfilgrastim biosimilars by hospitals and cancer treatment centers.

Global Medicine Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Key Takeaways

• According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market size is forecast to reach USD 1.84 Bn in 2025 to USD 3.39 Bn by 2032.

• Global demand for pegfilgrastim biosimilars is projected to increase at a robust CAGR of 9.1% throughout the assessment period.

• Based on product, pegfilgrastim biosimilars segment is set to dominate the industry, holding a revenue share of nearly 3/5 in 2025.

• By application, oncology segment is expected to account for more than half of the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars market share in 2025.

• Regarding route of administration, subcutaneous segment is anticipated to generate a revenue of about USD 1.29 Bn in 2025.

• North America leads the global pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry, holding a revenue share of over 2/5 in 2025. This is attributable to expanding application of pegfilgrastim biosimilars in oncology.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest pegfilgrastim biosimilars market analysis, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the assessment period. Rising cases of cancer and growing demand for cost-effective treatments will likely shape this growth.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest pegfilgrastim biosimilars market research report outlines prominent factors driving industry growth. Increasing incidence of cancer globally is one such growth driver.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global cancer cases are expected to increase by around 77% by 2050, reaching over 35 million new cases annually. This alarming increase in cancer burden is expected to drive demand for pegfilgrastim biosimilars.

Pegfilgrastim biosimilars are considered a prophylactic measure after chemotherapy to stimulate neutrophil production. They have the potential to effectively reduce the risk of febrile neutropenia in patients undergoing chemotherapy. Thus, higher the number of cancer cases, greater will be demand for supportive chemotherapy drugs like pegfilgrastim biosimilars.

Regulatory Hurdles Restraining Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Growth

The future pegfilgrastim biosimilars market outlook looks promising. However, regulatory challenges are expected to limit market growth to some extent during the assessment period.

Biosimilars like pegfilgrastim require rigorous regulatory approvals due to their complex biological nature. This poses a challenge for manufacturers of pegfilgrastim biosimilars. Similarly, lengthy clinical trials lead to high development costs as well as delayed market entry.

Growing Interest in Biosimilars Unlocking New Opportunities for Industry Players

Popularity of biosimilars, including pegfilgrastim biosimilars, is increasing rapidly. This is mainly due to their cost-effectiveness combined with comparable efficacy, purity, and safety to the original biologic drugs.

The cost advantage of biosimilars is expected to encourage more patients and healthcare providers to adopt these alternatives. This, in turn, will create significant growth opportunities for pegfilgrastim biosimilar manufacturers.

Regulatory bodies are also promoting development and adoption of biosimilars through initiatives like the FDA’s Biosimilar Action Plan. These initiatives are intended to increase treatment options and reduce healthcare costs. Rising number of such initiatives is expected to create a conducive environment for the growth of pegfilgrastim biosimilars market.

Impact of AI on the Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a key tool for manufacturers of pegfilgrastim biosimilars to enhance drug development, regulatory compliance, and market access strategies. AI-powered technologies accelerate biosimilar research by streamlining clinical trial design as well as predicting biologic behavior and ensuring high similarity with reference products.

AI also helps in pharmacovigilance by analyzing real-world data to monitor safety and efficacy after product launch. These innovations have the potential to reduce development costs and timelines as well as support personalized treatment approaches. They could foster greater adoption of pegfilgrastim biosimilars in oncology and hematology care.

Emerging Pegfilgrastim Biosimilars Market Trends

• Innovation is taking the center stage in pegfilgrastim biosimilars market. This is due to growing focus on developing innovative deliver systems. Companies are striving to create novel delivery solutions, such as on-body injectors, to enhance patient convenience, improve compliance, and differentiate their offerings in a competitive landscape.

• Ongoing shift toward personalized medicine is anticipated to positively influence the pegfilgrastim biosimilars market value. As personalized oncology treatments become more prevalent, demand for supportive therapies like pegfilgrastim biosimilars is likely to rise, enabling industry players to align their offerings with evolving treatment paradigms.

• Development of long-acting biosimilars is emerging as a key growth-shaping trend in the pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry. Companies are focusing on developing longer-acting biosimilar formulations to improve patient convenience as well as adherence.

• Expansion of pegfilgrastim biosimilars in emerging markets will play a key role in boosting the industry. Nations like India and Russia are focusing on improving their healthcare capabilities as well as enhancing access to cost-effective medicines. This is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for pegfilgrastim biosimilar companies.

• Pegfilgrastim biosimilars market price is also decreasing with new product launches. Industry players are constantly launching new biosimilars, leading to increased market competition and lower prices.

Analyst’s View

“The global pegfilgrastim biosimilars industry is set to exhibit robust growth, owing to rising prevalence of cancer, increasing demand for cost-effective medications, and favorable government support,” said senior analyst Ghanshyam Shrivastava.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Pegfilgrastin Biosimilars Market

Event Description and Impact Approval of Udenyca OnBody (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) from Coherus Description : In 2023, Coherus’s Udenyca OnBody, a novel pegfilgrastim biosimilar was approved by FDA. Impact: This strengthens competition in the U.S. pegfilgrastim market, helping drive prices down and increasing access. Increasing Oncology Drug Approvals by EMA and USFDA (2023–2024) Description: Multiple biosimilar pegfilgrastim have been approved across Europe and the U.S. in the last few years. Impact: Regulatory support for biosimilars is gaining momentum, reducing market entry barriers. Biosimilar Reimbursement Expansion in Asia-Pacific (2024) Description : China’s NRDL has added pegfilgrastim biosimilars to national reimbursement schemes. Impact : Public health programs are driving up volumes, especially in chemotherapy-supportive care segments.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in pegfilgrastim biosimilars market report:

- Mylan N.V.

- Gedeon Richter

- Coherus BioSciences

- Intas Pharmaceuticals

- Biocon

- Apotex Inc.

- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

- Cinfa Biotech

- Henlius Biotech

- Sandoz (a Novartis division)

- Biocad

- Pfizer Inc.

- Stada Arzneimittel AG

- Mundipharma

- Genor Biopharma

- Qilu Pharmaceutical

- Aurobindo Pharma

- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Key Developments

In January 2025, Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. entered into a license and supply agreement with Abbott. This agreement grants Abbott exclusive or semi-exclusive rights to commercialize four biosimilars and one innovative biologic developed by Henlius across 69 emerging markets.

In February 2024, Coherus BioSciences launched Udenyca OnBody® (pegfilgrastim-cbqv) in the United States. This product is a biosimilar to Amgen’s Neulasta® and is administered post chemotherapy to reduce the incidence of infection, specifically febrile neutropenia.

