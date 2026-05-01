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PAVmed to Hold First Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on May 15, 2026

May 1, 2026 | 
2 min read

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 AM ET

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Friday, May 15, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update and discuss the Company's operations and growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed.com.  Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name "PAVmed Business Update" to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company's website at pavmed.com.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. Veris is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com

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SOURCE PAVmed Inc.

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