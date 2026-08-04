Pathos AI Enters Global Licensing Agreement with Alphamab Oncology on JSKN016, a First-in-Class TROP2/HER3 Bispecific ADC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pathos AI, a clinical-stage AI and technology company advancing its own pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced a licensing agreement with Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (“Alphamab”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK), on JSKN016, a first-in-class (FIC) TROP2/HER3 bispecific antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) independently developed by Alphamab.

Pursuant to the licensing agreement, Alphamab granted Pathos an exclusive license to research, develop, manufacture and commercialize JSKN016 in territories outside the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with Pathos bearing all related development and commercialization costs and expenses under the agreement. Alphamab retains its full and exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize JSKN016 in the Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Under the terms of the agreement, Alphamab is entitled to receive a non-refundable upfront payment of US$125 million and milestone payments based on the achievement of certain development and commercialization milestones, totaling up to US$2,093 million, as well as tiered royalties at high-single digit to low-double digit percentage rates according to aggregate annual net sales in the licensed territories.

Accelerated by AI: The Foundry Advantage

JSKN016 was identified and prioritized through Foundry, Pathos’s proprietary AI-driven decision platform for oncology drug development. Foundry utilizes thousands of AI agents working in parallel, powered by the Pathos’ proprietary AI models, to analyze biological, clinical, and real-world data at scale; surfacing high-potential assets, designing clinical trials, and matching the right patients to the right therapies faster and more safely than traditional methods allow.

Every major asset-level decision at Pathos flows through Foundry. JSKN016 becomes the fourth clinical-stage program advanced into the Pathos pipeline through the platform.

"JSKN016 is a next-generation bispecific ADC with the potential to address significant unmet need across a range of solid tumors, and we are excited to advance it in partnership with Alphamab. This program was identified through Foundry, the same platform that continues to guide portfolio decisions across our clinical pipeline. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to bringing differentiated therapies to patients."

— Iker Huerga, CEO of Pathos AI

"JSKN016 represents the best of our next-generation bispecific ADC platform, and we are excited to partner with Pathos. With Pathos's leading capabilities in AI-driven precision development, we are confident this collaboration will accelerate the global clinical advancement of JSKN016 and bring a potential breakthrough therapy to more patients with solid tumors. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering differentiated innovation to patients worldwide."

— Dr. Ting Xu, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology

A Growing Mission to Transform Oncology

The addition of JSKN016 expands Pathos’s clinical pipeline to four assets across multiple solid tumor indications. JSKN016, a TROP2/HER3 bispecific ADC, joins pocenbrodib, currently in development for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM); DO-2, for MET-altered non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and AZD4241, an ERα PROTAC for ER+/HER2- breast cancer being advanced under a collaboration with AstraZeneca. Every program in the Pathos pipeline has been identified, evaluated, or accelerated by the Foundry platform, reinforcing the company’s commitment to AI-native drug development.

About JSKN016

JSKN016 is a TROP2/HER3 targeting bispecific ADC developed using the proprietary single-domain antibody and bispecific antibody platforms. It is conjugated via site-specific glycosylation to generate a homogeneous and stable ADC with a drug-to-antibody ratio (DAR) of 4. JSKN016 binds to TROP2 and/or HER3 on tumor cells, blocks the corresponding signaling pathways and releases topoisomerase I inhibitors through cellular endocytosis, exerting anti-tumor effects.

JSKN016 has demonstrated superior efficacy and a favorable safety profile across multiple solid tumors. Multiple clinical studies of JSKN016 as monotherapy and in combination therapies for lung cancer, breast cancer, and other indications have been initiated. The Phase III clinical study evaluating JSKN016 for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is currently ongoing. The Phase Ib clinical study in China and the Phase I clinical study in Australia of the subcutaneous formulation of JSKN016 are both ongoing.

About Pathos AI

Pathos AI is an AI and technology company advancing its own pipeline of cancer therapies. Its Foundry platform redesigns drug development from first principles: identifying clinical assets, making portfolio decisions with continuously updated probability-of-success calculations, and helping clinical teams guide clinical trials with AI-native monitoring. Pathos’s pipeline includes clinical-stage programs in mCRPC, multiple myeloma, MET-altered NSCLC, ER+/HER2- breast cancer, and TROP2/HER3-expressing solid tumors.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology (Stock Code: 9966.HK) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology. Leveraging proprietary platforms—including single-domain antibodies, bispecific antibodies, glycan-specific conjugation, linker-payloads, dual-payload ADCs, and high-concentration subcutaneous formulations, the Company has built a differentiated and globally competitive pipeline, covering cutting-edge candidates in ADCs, bispecific antibodies, and single-domain antibodies.

Two products have received market approval: Envafolimab (KN035, brand name: 恩维达®), the world’s first subcutaneously injected PD-(L)1 inhibitor, offering greater convenience and accessibility in cancer treatment; and Anbenitamab (KN026, brand name: 恩尼妥®), the first domestically developed HER2 bispecific antibody approved for marketing in China, redefining the standard of treatment for second-line HER2-positive gastric cancer. Six bispecific ADC and dual-payload ADC candidates are currently in clinical development, and next-generation ADC pipelines are advancing rapidly. The Company has established strategic partnerships with organizations including CSPC, ArriVent, Glenmark, and Pathos AI, covering both product development and technology platforms.

Our overarching mission is to make cancer manageable and curable by addressing unmet clinical needs in oncology. Alphamab Oncology is continuously dedicated to the development of effective, safe, and globally competitive anti-tumor drugs, enabling patients to achieve long-term, high-quality survival and delivering China-innovated cancer therapies to benefit patients worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Pathos AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For inquiries, please reach out to press@pathos.com