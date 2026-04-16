Panome Bio and Audubon Bioscience Partner to Deliver End-to-End FFPE Biospecimen and Metabolomics Solutions for Cancer Researchers

Partnership announced at AACR 2026 creates a seamless path from ethical tissue acquisition through deep metabolic discovery, eliminating a longstanding bottleneck for cancer researchers

ST. LOUIS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Panome Bio, a leading multi-omics contract research organization (CRO) and CLIA-certified laboratory, today announced a strategic partnership with Audubon Bioscience, a global biospecimen provider operating across 120+ clinical sites in 10 countries and 4 continents. The collaboration gives cancer researchers a single, coordinated pathway from ethically sourced formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue procurement through comprehensive discovery metabolomics using Panome's industry-first TissueBridge™ FFPE Metabolomics platform. The partnership is being announced at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 in San Diego, California, where Panome Bio will be exhibiting at Booth #2015.

Audubon Bioscience brings to the collaboration a rigorous, ethics-first biobanking infrastructure spanning oncology and a broad range of disease indications, with proven expertise in FFPE tissue procurement, pathology-guided quality control, and international clinical logistics. Panome Bio contributes TissueBridge™, the first commercial discovery metabolomics workflow purpose-built for FFPE samples, which integrates directly into existing pathology workflows and operates in a CLIA-certified laboratory for clinical-grade confidence. Together, the partnership offers researchers a reliable, fully integrated path from tissue acquisition through broad and unbiased metabolic profiling, which accelerates biomarker discovery, retrospective cohort studies, and the identification of novel drug targets from clinical archives.

"Clinical archives are one of the most powerful and underutilized assets in cancer research", said Tom Cohen, PhD, President of Panome Bio. "Decades of carefully collected, annotated FFPE tissue exist across institutions worldwide, and until recently, metabolomics simply could not access that resource. TissueBridge™ opened that door analytically, and Audubon Bioscience is the partner that opens it logistically. Researchers who engage this partnership are not starting from scratch. They are tapping into a global infrastructure built specifically to make that tissue available, characterized, and ready for the deepest level of metabolic interrogation available today."

"At Audubon Bioscience, our mission has always been to ensure that the biospecimens we provide make a meaningful difference in research outcomes," said Rostyslav Semikov, PhD, CEO of Audubon Bioscience. "Partnering with Panome Bio to pair our FFPE tissue network with their TissueBridge™ metabolomics platform is a natural extension of that mission. Metabolomics adds an entirely new dimension of biological insight to archived tissue and together we are giving the cancer research community the tools to extract that insight from clinical archives that were previously beyond reach."

Panome Bio and Audubon Biosciences will be exhibiting at the AACR Annual Meeting 2026 at the San Diego Convention Center, April 17–22, 2026. Researchers interested in learning more about TissueBridge™ FFPE Metabolomics, the Audubon Bioscience partnership, or Panome Bio's full suite of multi-omic services are encouraged to visit Booth #2015 or contact the team at info@panomebio.com.

About Panome Bio

Panome Bio is a St. Louis-based, CLIA-certified multi-omics CRO offering next-generation metabolomics, lipidomics, proteomics, phosphoproteomics, transcriptomics, exposomics, and integrated multi-omic analysis services across a broad range of sample types including blood, tissue, dried blood spots, and FFPE. Founded in 2022 and built on the scientific foundation of Washington University in St. Louis, Panome Bio partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic research organizations to accelerate discovery across oncology, neuroscience, immunology, and beyond. Learn more at panomebio.com.

About Audubon Bioscience



Audubon Bioscience is a global biospecimen provider headquartered at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Texas. With a network of 120+ clinical sites across 10 countries and 4 continents, Audubon specializes in ethically sourced, quality-guaranteed procurement of FFPE tissue, fresh tissue, fresh frozen tissue, peripheral blood, cell products, and biofluids across a wide range of disease indications including oncology, hematology, rheumatology, and more. Audubon Bioscience is committed to connecting researchers with the biospecimens and clinical data needed to enable breakthroughs in diagnostics and treatment. Learn more at audubonbio.com.

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