ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panome Bio, a leading provider of multi-omics services, has announced the launch of its global phosphoproteomics platform. This powerful new offering delivers an unbiased and comprehensive analysis of both protein abundance and protein phosphorylation events, a key regulatory mechanism in virtually all biological processes. Panome Bio's phosphoproteomics capabilities provide profound understanding of the disrupted signaling pathways that drive various diseases and enable the identification of novel drug targets, elucidation of the mechanisms of drug resistance, and pinpointing indicators of treatment response and patient subgroups.

Panome Bio Adds Global Phosphoproteomics to its Portfolio of Multi-Omic Discovery Solutions

"Phosphorylation is a key mechanism for regulating protein activity and signaling pathways," says Gary Patti, Chief Scientific Officer at Panome Bio. "Altered phosphorylation patterns are often associated with diseases. Unlike affinity-based methods using aptamers and antibodies to survey the proteome, mass spectrometry-based proteomics is able to measure phosphorylation at a global level across thousands of proteins. Large-scale analysis of both protein levels and post-translational modifications such as phosphorylation will provide unprecedented insight into human health. It's exciting for Panome Bio to make this powerful technology broadly accessible to the scientific community."

The new Panome Bio platform offers high coverage, affordability, and scalability by leveraging state-of-the-art LC/MS techniques and advanced computational processing algorithms. This technology enables the routine detection of 15,000 phosphosites and 7,000 unique proteins per sample. The wealth of data is then translated into actionable insights through proprietary pathway analysis, network mapping, and kinase activity assessments. In addition, the global phosphoproteomics data is a key component in the industry-leading multi-omic integration platform, unlocking new discoveries across diverse scientific disciplines.

Key features of Panome Bio's global phosphoproteomics service include:

Comprehensive Identification: Regular detection of 15,000 phosphosites and 7,000 proteins.

Insightful Data Analysis: Includes differential expression analysis, pathway and network mapping, kinase activity inference, and expert scientific interpretation.

Broad Applicability: Compatible with a wide range of sample types and species.

Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with Next-Generation Metabolomics®, Next-Generation Lipidomics®, transcriptomics, and customer-generated data.

About Panome Bio:

Panome Bio is a contract research organization performing metabolomics, proteomics, and integrated multi-omics data analysis to help clients further their research in disease and drug development. Panome Bio provides a comprehensive workflow including experimental design, sample preparation and analysis, and data processing. For more information, please visit our website, follow us on LinkedIn, or email at info@panomebio.com.

Contact Information:



Alexandra Harrison



Director of Marketing, Panome Bio



Alexandra.harrison@panomebio.com



‪(314) 632-6588

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panome-bio-adds-global-phosphoproteomics-to-its-portfolio-of-multi-omic-discovery-solutions-302433598.html

SOURCE Panome Bio