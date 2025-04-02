Orsini Selected as the Exclusive Specialty Pharmacy for Cell Therapy ENCELTO™

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orsini, a leader in rare disease pharmacy solutions, has been selected by Neurotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc., as the exclusive specialty pharmacy partner for ENCELTO™ (revakinagene taroretcel-lwey), an FDA-approved encapsulated cell therapy implant for the treatment of Macular Telangiectasia type 2 (MacTel).

[For more information, see Neurotech’s ENCELTO™ (revakinagene taroretcel-lwey) Approved by the FDA for the Treatment of Macular Telangiectasia Type 2 (MacTel).]

MacTel is a neurodegenerative disease of the retina in adults that causes progressive and irreversible vision loss, significantly impacting patients’ quality of life. ENCELTO utilizes an encapsulated cell therapy technology designed to continually deliver therapeutic doses of ciliary neurotrophic factor (CNTF) to the retina to assist in slowing the progression of the disease. ENCELTO is the first and only FDA-approved treatment available for MacTel. Read the full Prescribing Information here.

“We are honored that Neurotech trusts us to connect patients living with MacTel to this innovative treatment,” said Darin DeCarlo, Orsini’s Chief Commercial Officer. “It’s a privilege to bring hope to those facing vision loss, especially where no treatment options were available before. We are proud to be the leading independent specialty pharmacy for cell and gene therapies.”

About Orsini

Providing patients with comprehensive and compassionate care since 1987, Orsini is a leader in rare diseases and gene therapies. Orsini partners with biopharma innovators, healthcare providers and payors to support patients and their families in accessing revolutionary treatments for rare diseases. Through integrated rare disease pharmacy solutions including pharmacy distribution, patient services, clinical management and convenient home infusion services, Orsini simplifies how patients connect to advanced therapies. Orsini’s high-touch care model centers on experienced and trained therapy care teams that provide personalized patient care to ensure that

Orsini holds accreditations with the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), The Joint Commission, URAC and NABP. Orsini has earned URAC’s Rare Disease Pharmacy Center of Excellence Designation and ACHC’s Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs. For more information, visit www.orsini.com.

