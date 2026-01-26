Optimi Health Completes First 2026 Production of MDMA and Psilocybin Capsules

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FSE: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a Health Canada-licensed manufacturer of pharmaceutical psychedelic drug products, today reported that it has completed a production cycle for its MDMA and psilocybin capsules intended for supply into Australia under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme.

The completed batch consists of 1,000 MDMA capsules in a 60 mg dosage form and 1,000 naturally derived psilocybin capsules in a 5 mg dosage form. Final packaging, labelling, and batch release were completed in accordance with Optimi's Drug Establishment Licence issued by Health Canada. The capsules are GMP-compliant and supported by Certificates of Analysis confirming conformance with applicable quality specifications, following receipt of the required Australian import permits.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10615/281580_66f04ec31421584a_001full.jpg

"This production run has been released and approved for import, allowing Optimi to continue supplying MDMA and psilocybin into Australia's regulated healthcare system," said Dane Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of Optimi Health. "Completing this first production cycle of 2026 positions us to expand access across the country for patients suffering from PTSD and TRD."

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Treatment-Resistant Depression (TRD) represent significant unmet medical needs in Australia. National data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics indicate that approximately 5-6% of Australians experience PTSD in a given year, representing roughly 1.3 to 1.5 million people. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, more than 1.3 million Australians are affected by depressive disorders, and clinical research suggests that around one-third of individuals with major depressive disorder do not respond adequately to standard treatments.

Australian clinics, hospital networks, and programs operating under the Authorised Prescriber Scheme may seek information regarding access through Mind Medicine Australia at info@mindmedicineaustralia.org. For global inquiries outside of Australia, please contact the Company at sales@optimihealth.ca.

