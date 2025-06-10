Opioid, Opiate, and Fentanyl Medical Treatment Without Medication Resembles Malpractice, Claims Addiction Treatment Authority In New Book

ROSWELL, N.M., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Board-certified nurse practitioner and recognized authority on addiction recovery, is calling for a shift in medical standards around opioid and fentanyl addiction. Trent Carter argues that refusing to offer Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) to patients is not only negligent. It may be akin to medical malpractice.

Opioid, Opiate, and Fentanyl Medical Treatment Without Medication Resembles Malpractice

"Too many providers still avoid MAT altogether," said Carter. "That's not just a missed opportunity. It's a failure of care."

MAT involves the use of FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone to reduce cravings, ease withdrawal symptoms, and stabilize brain chemistry. These treatments make it possible for patients to fully engage in counseling, develop life goals, and move toward long-term recovery.

According to Carter, MAT helps patients:

Access flexible treatment options, including long-acting injections or take-home medications.









Reduce the risk of relapse and overdose with safe, regulated medications.









Build trust and confidence in the recovery process.









Stabilize physically so they can benefit from behavioral therapy.

Despite these benefits, many doctors still fail to offer MAT, putting patients at greater risk of relapse and death. Carter warns that this omission may violate medical ethics and legal standards.

"MAT is not an optional extra. It's the gold standard," Carter said. "Withholding it increases harm and limits a patient's right to informed consent."

Carter outlines his case in his new book The Recovery Tool Belt , which breaks down the science of opioid addiction and explains why medication must be the foundation of care, not an afterthought.

