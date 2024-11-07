SUBSCRIBE
Online Therapy Services Market to Reach US$ 24.80 Billion by 2031, Coherent Market Insights

November 7, 2024 | 
According to Coherent Market Insights, the global online therapy services market size is estimated to be valued at USD 9.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 24.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2031.

The growth of the Online Therapy Services Market is primarily driven by the increasing acceptance of telehealth services. This is owing to their convenience and reduced costs. Telehealth offers flexible online sessions from the comfort of one’s home at affordable prices without additional costs. Additional cost includes childcare or commuting. It provides 24/7 access to licensed therapists which is not possible through traditional in-person sessions.

Moreover, the onset of COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the demand for telehealth. People opted for remote modes of treatment to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Telemedicine services saw a global surge as patients and healthcare providers sought safer alternatives to in-person visits.

Market Trends

The market is witnessing growing adoption of smartphone-based therapy applications or mental health apps. Mental health apps provide self-help tools, mood trackers, and facilitate online counselling sessions through chat, video, or voice calls. Key players are extensively focusing on developing such mobile applications to expand their consumer reach in the competitive digital age. For instance, TalkSpace offers HIPAA compliant video, voice, and messaging therapy through mobile apps and web browsers.

Leading therapy service providers are strengthening their online programs and solutions by making them more evidence-based and clinically tested. They are conducting randomized trials to demonstrate the efficacy of digital therapeutic tools. This trend is expected to boost consumers’ confidence in online therapy.

Online Therapy Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$9.68 billion

Estimated Value by 2031

$24.80 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.4%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, By Conditions, By End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Rising prevalence of mental health issues

• Growing acceptance of virtual healthcare services

Restraints & Challenges

• Privacy and security concerns

• Lack of personal connect with therapists

Market Opportunities

Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of around 35% in 2024. CBT aims to help patients understand how thoughts and beliefs influence behaviors and moods. It encourages patients to identify and change negative thought patterns that may be contributing to depression, anxiety, and maladaptive behaviors.

Online CBT allows for structured therapy programs that patients can follow on their own time. It is done through video sessions and assigned tasks or activities between sessions. The self-guided nature and flexibility of online CBT programs help address barriers like lack of provider availability or stigma associated with in-person therapy.

Psychodynamic therapy segment is expected to gain around 15% market share by 2031. This therapy focuses on understanding how childhood experiences and unconscious motives can influence present-day behaviors, moods, and relationships.

Online psychodynamic therapy allows therapists to help patients gain deeper self-awareness. It is done through discussion and interpretation of feelings, dreams, and relationship patterns..

Key Market Takeaways

The online therapy services market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to the increasing prevalence of mental health issues and continued stigma reduction around seeking therapy.

On the basis of type, cognitive behavioral therapy segment is expected to account for over 30% of the market share in 2024. This is due to its structured self-guided nature that facilitates online delivery.

On the basis of application, the residential use segment holds the largest share of around 70% in 2024. This is due to individuals seeking mental health support from the comfort of their own homes.

By industry vertical, the hospitals segment holds the major share during the forecast period. This is due to hospital partnerships with online therapy providers for referrals and accessibility of care.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period.  The U.S. is expected to account for over 60% share in 2024. This is due to favorable reimbursement policies and widespread provider availability and marketing.

Competitor Insights

- ThriveTalk

- TalkSpace

- BetterHelp

- Breakthrough

- MDLive

- ReGain

Recent Development

In October 2024, Oak Tree Practice announced the introduction of online therapy services. These service will help in enhancing accessibility and will support mental health.

In September 2024, Talkspace formed a joint agreement with Amazon health services. It is done to increase awareness and reach of its mental health care services on Amazon.com.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Type

    • Psychodynamic Therapy
    • Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
    • Personal Centered Therapy 
    • Others

By Conditions

    • Depression
    • Anxiety 
    • Addiction
    • Trauma
    • Bipolar Disorder
    • Eating Disorders
    • Others

By End User

    • Hospitals & Clinics
    • Homecare Settings
    • Individuals/Family
    • Ambulatory Centers
    • Others

By Region 

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

