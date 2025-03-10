OnKure Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Recent Business Highlights

— PIKture-01 trial update including additional PK data, mature single agent and initial combination data expected in the second half of 2025; reported encouraging preliminary data in December 2024

— Expansion of PI3Ka franchise to include a pan-mutant selective program; development candidate expected to be announced in Q2 2025

— $111M in cash and cash equivalents expected to be sufficient to fund operations through multiple PIKture-01 clinical readouts and anticipated milestones into Q4 2026

BOULDER, Colo., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OKUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel precision medicines in oncology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, and provided recent business highlights.

“I am extremely pleased with the progress we made last year. With three PI3Ka inhibitor programs, including one in clinical development and a second development candidate expected next quarter, we are committed to developing product candidates that address the needs of patients who suffer from diseases implicated by PI3Ka, which is a key mediator in cancer growth signaling,” said Nicholas Saccomano, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of OnKure.

“The extensive expertise of our research and development team in discovering development candidates with favorable drug properties is our strength, and the entire OnKure team is contributing to the execution of our strategy. This year, we expect to report additional OKI-219 data from PIKture-01, announce our pan-mutant inhibitor program, and declare plans to initiate additional clinical trials,” concluded Dr. Saccomano.

Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Anticipated Milestones

PIKture-01 trial Part A Monotherapy – In December 2024, OnKure announced encouraging preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic (“PK”) data from the part A single-agent arm of PIKture-01 with a data cut-off of October 28, 2024. These preliminary data showed OKI-219 was well tolerated across all dose levels, with no hyperglycemia, stomatitis, or rash observed. Additionally, only grade 1 treatment-related adverse events (“TRAEs”) were reported with no dose interruptions, delays, reductions, or discontinuations reported for any adverse events. To date, OnKure has completed the enrollment of patients in the Part A monotherapy arm of PIKture-01 through the 1200 mg BID cohort level with no dose limiting toxicities observed in the completed cohorts. OnKure is currently enrolling the last cohort with a top dose of 1500 mg BID and enrollment in Part A is almost complete. OnKure expects to provide a clinical update in the second half of 2025.

PIKture-01 Part B Fulvestrant Combination – In the fourth quarter of 2024, OnKure initiated patient dosing in Part B of the PIKture-01 trial, evaluating OKI-219 in combination with fulvestrant in patients with PI3KαH1047R mutated HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. To date, OnKure has enrolled patients in the Part B fulvestrant combination arm of PIKTure-01 through the 900 mg BID cohort with no dose limiting toxicities observed for all completed cohorts through 600 mg BID and enrollment in the dose escalation portion of Part B is almost complete. OnKure expects to report initial combination data with fulvestrant in the second half of 2025.

Pan-mutant Program – OnKure believes a PI3Kα “pan-mutant” inhibitor will need to demonstrate approximately 10-fold selectivity against each of the most common mutations (PI3KαH1047X, PI3KαE542K, and PI3KαE545K) over wild type. OnKure expects to announce its pan-mutant development candidate in the second quarter of 2025.

Merger and Financing – As previously announced, the merger between OnKure, Inc. and Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. closed on October 4, 2024. Concurrent with the closing of the merger, the company closed a $65 million financing, changed its name to OnKure Therapeutics, Inc. and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on October 7, 2024 under the new ticker symbol “OKUR”.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $110.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $14.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase of $5.6 million was primarily driven by an increase of $3.4 million in clinical trial and manufacturing related expenses in addition to $2.1 million of higher personnel-related costs, including share-based compensation charges.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase of $3.2 million was primarily driven by an increase in personnel-related costs of $2.0 million and an increase in consulting and professional service expenses of $1.2 million including, audit, tax, insurance, board of director compensation and other consulting expenses.

Net loss and net loss per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $17.4 million or $1.37 per share, compared to $9.5 million, or $30.14 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

About OnKure Therapeutics

OnKure Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OKUR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of best-in-class precision medicines that target biologically validated drivers of cancers that are underserved by available therapies. Using a structure-based drug design platform, OnKure is building a pipeline of tumor-agnostic candidates that are designed to achieve optimal efficacy and tolerability. OnKure is currently developing OKI-219, a selective PI3KαH1047R inhibitor, as its lead program. OnKure aims to become a leader in targeting oncogenic PI3Kα and has multiple programs designed to enable best-in-class targeting of this key oncogene.

ONKURE THERAPEUTICS, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,761 $ 29,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,242 3,890 Total current assets 113,003 33,766 Property and equipment, net 1,025 1,432 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 770 478 Other assets 109 58 Total assets $ 114,907 $ 35,734 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities $ 9,994 $ 7,077 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 536 208 Total current liabilities 10,530 7,285 Long-term operating lease liabilities 549 466 Total liabilities 11,079 7,751 Convertible preferred stock — 129,825 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) 103,828 (101,842 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 114,907 $ 35,734